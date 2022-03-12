Stiri Recomandate

Volei, Divizia A1/F: ACS Volei Cristina Pîrv Turda joacă în primul meci pentru locurile 9-12 în deplasare cu Dacia Mioveni 2012!

Luni 14 martie, ACS Volei Cristina Pîrv Turda va începe seria meciurilor din faza a doua a Diviziei A1 la volei feminin și va juca pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski, mesaj de forță înainte de negocierile cu Rusia: „100% va fi o victorie, dar nu știm exact când!”

Răspunzând la întrebarea că acum există evoluții presupuse pozitive în negocierile cu Rusia, Zelensky a subliniat:"Știm 100% că va exista o victorie. Și nu știm sigur când… [citeste mai departe]

Tigrii abandonați de 15 anu pe un câmp din Argentina au fost salvați. Unul dintre exemplare, botezat Messi

Asociația pentru protecția animalelor Vier Pfoten a salvat patru tigri captivi într-o cușcă aflată pe un câmp din San Luis, Argentina. Două exemplare mature au fost abandonate în 2007… [citeste mai departe]

„We Are One”. Armin Van Buuren, Tom Odell şi artişti români concertează în sprijinul refugiaţilor ucraineni

  Vor urca pe scenă Inna, Carla's Dreams, Irina Rimes, trupa Voltaj, Spike, Grasu XXL, Andra, Delia, Guess Who, Vama, Antonia, CTC, Lidia Bubble, Feli, DJ Project, Manuel… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a fost lovit puternic în cap de o creangă ruptă de vânt. A rămas inconștient 2-3 minute

O întâmplare stupidă a avut loc vineri după amiază la Frătăuții Noi. Acolo un tânăr împreună cu tatăl său și alți oameni curățau copaci pe un teren al familiei. La un moment dat tânărul a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin, atacat de George Simion. Ce cuvinte grele i-a adresat: „El crede că estul Europei e curtea lui de joacă”

George Simon lansează un atac la adresa lui Vladimir Putin în presa din Polonia. Liderul AUR spune într-un interviu că președintele Rusiei este un ,criminal’,… [citeste mai departe]

Indemnizația de șomaj, majorată

Agenția Națională pentru Ocuparea Forței de Muncă aplică măsuri de stimulare a ocupării forței de muncă și de creșterea gradului de ocupare a forței de muncă în conformitate cu prevederile Legii nr. 76/2002 privind sistemul asigurărilor pentru şomaj şi stimularea ocupării forţei de muncă, a informat, recent, Biroul de presă al Agenției… [citeste mai departe]

Refugiați: 12 elevi din Ucraina vor să studieze în școlile din Maramureș (VIDEO)

12 elevi din Ucraina au depus până acum solicitări să studieze în unitățile de învățământ din județul Maramureș. O parte dintre aceștia sunt cunoscători de limba română, astfel că pot să se înscrie în unități de învățământ cu predare… [citeste mai departe]

Nou record mondial: Cristiano Ronaldo a devenit cel mai bun marcator din istoria fotbalului

Atacantul portughez Cristiano Ronaldo a înscris sâmbătă trei goluri pentru Manchester United în meciul de pe teren propriu cu Tottenham şi a devenit cel mai bun marcator all-time din fotbalul mondial, în clasamentul FIFA,… [citeste mai departe]

Când va începe adevărata „bătălie pe gaz”?

Dumitru Chisăliță, analist din energie şi preşedintele Asociaţiei Energia Inteligentă, este de părere că Europa mai are o lună la dispoziție, iar apoi începe adevăratul război al gazului. Afirmația analistului se bazează pe faptul că există 80 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaz înmagazinat, gaz care,… [citeste mai departe]


Imagini dramatice dintr-o ambuscadă militară din Ucraina

O inregistrare video care circula de vineri pe rețelele de socializare prezinta imagini dramatice dintr-o ambuscada, in care se vad blindate pe o șosea, atacate cu rachete antitanc. Soldații din blindate incearca sa fuga, dar se vid focuri de arma indreptate spre ei. #Ukraine: Very dramatic footage of a Russian convoy ambushed yesterday, showing the […] The post Imagini dramatice dintr-o ambuscada militara din Ucraina appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

