Fetesti plane crash: Pilot confirmed dead

The pilot of the MiG 21 LanceR that crashed Saturday in Fetesti was killed in the accident, the Ministry of National Defence announced, informs Agerpres.''Lieutenant commander Florin Rotaru, the pilot of the MiG 21 LanceR that crashed in Fetesti, was killed in the accident. He was 36 years old and was serving as chief… [citeste mai departe]