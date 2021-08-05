IFC invests $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider founded in Romania The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Thursday that it is investing $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider for banks, insurers and other financial services companies, founded in Romania and will support the company’s global expansion strategy by facilitating partnerships with IFC’s extensive network of bank clients and partners. The new investment will address the digital […] The post IFC invests $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider founded in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania’s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda, said on Thursday that the plant’s Unit 2 was automatically disconnected from the grid, following a transient in the energy system which affected the classical part of the unit. The disconnection took place on Wednesday…

- Romania‘s football team kicked off the Tokyo Olympic Games scoring a 1-0 win against Honduras on Thursday at the Kashima Stadium, in Group B of the Olympic tournament, according to Agerpres. The victory over Honduras was clinched by Elvin Oliva’s own goal. Romania made a winning return to Olympic men’s…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…

- The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has found that Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen group breached EU antitrust rules by by restricting competition in emission cleaning for new passenger diesel cars, and it fined BMW and Volkswagen Group E875,189,000 between them. The EU executive said…

- Peste 7 milioane de doze de vaccin au fost administrate in Romania, in cadrul Campaniei Naționale de Vaccinare impotriva COVID-19. Potrivit platformei naționale de informare cu privire la vaccinarea impotriva COVID-19, miercuri, pana la ora 15.00, au fost vaccinate peste 4.024.000 de persoane impotriva…

- A Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Cristian Bușoi said that the countries in central and eastern Europe, especially Romania invest a small sum in Health compared to the European average as member states understand that this domain should be an absolute priority, according to Agerpres. “There…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, that Romania will start from May 15 to implement substantial relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions and the obligation to wear a protective mask outdoors will be eliminated, with a few exceptions according to Romania- Insider. “Starting May 15, people…

- European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets…