IFC invests $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider founded in Romania

În județ sunt 54 de cazuri active de coronavirus și 93 localități fără Covid

În județ sunt 54 de cazuri active de coronavirus și 93 localități fără Covid

Prefectura Suceava a transmis că potrivit distribuției cazurilor Covid-19 pe unități administrativ teritoriale, din cele 114 localități, 93 nu au niciun caz de infecție Covid-19 în evoluție, 10 au câte un caz în evoluție, 8 au sub cinci…

S-au reluat lucrările de rabilitare – modernizare a vechiului sediu al Școlii Gimnaziale „Demetriu Radu" din Rădești

S-au reluat lucrările de rabilitare – modernizare a vechiului sediu al Școlii Gimnaziale „Demetriu Radu” din Rădești

După o întrerupere de mai bine de două luni, la Școala Gimnazială ,,Demetriu Radu" din Rădești sau reluat lucrările de reabilitare – modernizare a corpului…

O femeie a decedat şi un bărbat a fost transportat în stare gravă la spital, în urma unui accident pe DN2D

O femeie a decedat şi un bărbat a fost transportat în stare gravă la spital, în urma unui accident pe DN2D

O femeie a decedat şi un bărbat a fost transportat în stare gravă la spital în urma unui accident rutier care a avut loc, joi, pe DN 2D, la ieşirea din Focşani către Boloteşti, potrivit…

Florin Cîțu REFUZĂ să ridice măsura: șoferii de TIR nevaccinați vor fi OBLIGAȚI să stea în carantină la revenirea din zone de risc

Florin Cîțu REFUZĂ să ridice măsura: șoferii de TIR nevaccinați vor fi OBLIGAȚI să stea în carantină la revenirea din zone de risc

Premierul Florin Cîțu refuză să ridice măsura prin care șoferii de TIR care nu se vaccinează sunt obligați să stea în…

Maramureş: Gala Folk Floare de Colţ devine din acest an festival concurs naţional

Maramureş: Gala Folk Floare de Colţ devine din acest an festival concurs naţional

Gala Folk Floare de Colţ, aflată la cea de-a IX-a ediţie şi care de anul acesta devine festival-concurs naţional, va fi găzduit în acest an de municipiul Sighetu Marmaţiei în Parcul Grădina Morii, a informat, joi, primarul Vasile Moldovan.…

COVID: 244 cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore. Pe secția ATI sunt 72 de pacienți

COVID: 244 cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore. Pe secția ATI sunt 72 de pacienți

Până astăzi, 5 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.084.226 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 1.048.215 pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma...

Spitalul Judetean de Urgenta Tulcea a batut palma cu o firma din Ilfov. Detalii din contract (document)

Spitalul Judetean de Urgenta Tulcea a batut palma cu o firma din Ilfov. Detalii din contract (document)

Valoarea totala a contractului este de 706.6 lei.Spitalul Judetean de Urgenta "Tulcea" a organizat o licitatie pentru achizitia de Insulinum Glargine.Contractul a fost atribuit pe 28 iunie, iar…

Directorul ABADL, precizari despre actiunile de control care se desfasoara in Mamaia, pe portiunea nou innisipata.

Directorul ABADL, precizari despre actiunile de control care se desfasoara in Mamaia, pe portiunea nou innisipata.

Directorul ABADL, Paul Cononov a facut declaratii de presa astazi, cu privire la actiunile de control care se desfasoara in statiunea Mamaia, pe portiunea nou innisipata.Vor…

VIDEO - Florin Cîțu, mesaj pentru familiile muncitorilor care au murit în București: Cei vinovați trebuie să plătească

VIDEO - Florin Cîțu, mesaj pentru familiile muncitorilor care au murit în București: Cei vinovați trebuie să plătească

Doi muncitori au decedat în București, într-un accident de muncă, iar patru au fost scoși în viață și duși la spital. Premierul României le transmite…

ULTIMA ORĂ | Guvernul a prelungir starea de alertă cu 30 de zile

ULTIMA ORĂ | Guvernul a prelungir starea de alertă cu 30 de zile

În România starea de alertă se prelungește cu încă 30 de zile, anunță premierul Florin Cîțu: „Nu se modifică nimic, lucrurile rămân așa cum au fost prezentate până acum". Starea de alertă a fost prelungită cu 30 de zile, joi, în urma unei decizii a Guvernului. Măsura…


IFC invests $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider founded in Romania

Publicat:
IFC invests $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider founded in Romania

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Thursday that it is investing $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider for banks, insurers and other financial services companies, founded in Romania and will support the company's global expansion strategy by facilitating partnerships with IFC's extensive network of bank clients and partners. The new investment will address the digital […]

