Romania net electricity importer in 2019

Romania in 2019 was a net electricity importer, given that the imports soared by 74 pct, while the exports dipped by 34 pct, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS). The imports totalled 5.110 TWh, while the exports stood at 3.592 TWh, thus resulting in a 1.518 TWh negative balance.Romania's… [citeste mai departe]