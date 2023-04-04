Hungary looks to SEE for Azeri gas supply

Stiri Recomandate

Un localnic din Șișești a fugit de polițiștii rutieri. Ce au constatat aceștia după prinderea sa?

Ieri, 03 aprilie, în jurul orei 07.00, în timp ce polițiștii Postului din Baia Sprie executau activități de supraveghere și control al traficului rutier pe D.N. 18, strada Săsar din oraș, au oprit… [citeste mai departe]

Decorarea Drapelului de Luptă al Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Judeţean Alba cu ocazia Zilei Jandarmeriei Române

  Celebrăm 173 de ani de când domnitorul Grigore Alexandru Ghica a aprobat hotărârea Divanului obştesc, semnând ,,Legiuirea pentru reformarea Corpului slujitorilor în jandarmi”,… [citeste mai departe]

[BREAKFAST] Trotinetele electrice nu vor mai putea fi închiriate la Paris. Care este motivul pentru care au fost interzise

Trotinetele electrice nu vor mai putea fi închiriate la Paris. Aproape 90% dintre parizienii care au participat la un referendum au votat pentru interzicerea… [citeste mai departe]

„Hüzün” de est-european. Laureatul Premiului Nobel pentru literatură, Orham Pamuk, a umplut trei amfiteatre la Timișoara

Peste o sută de oameni la coadă, sperând ca o parte din cei peste 250 de invitați care au accesat invitațiile pe internet, cu multe... The post… [citeste mai departe]

Noi reguli pentru radarele poliției: Cum poți scăpa de amendă dacă depășești viteza legală. Proiectul de lege a fost adoptat de Senat

Noi reguli pentru radarele poliției: Cum poți scăpa de amendă dacă depășești viteza legală. Proiectul de lege a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Șefia DIICOT: Procuroarea care a amendat-o pe mama Luizei Melencu explică de ce nu poate fi stârpită crima organizată

Alina Albu, candidat pentru funcţia de procuror-şef al DIICOT, a afirmat, marţi, că "este aproape imposibil să combaţi crima organizată într-un judeţ cu doar… [citeste mai departe]

Călătoriile cu mașina când ai copii mici – cum previi petele de pe tapițerie?

Nu mai este un secret faptul că atunci când călătorești la drum lung (sau chiar și pe distanțe scurte) cu copii mici pe bancheta din spate, inevitabil vor apărea pete pe tapițerie. Partea neplăcută este că de cele mai multe ori, aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Mirela Stoeac Vlăduți, directoarea MV sci-art, câștigătoarea unui premiu al Radio România Cultural

Luni seara, la București, s-au decernat la Teatrul Odeon Premiile Radio România Cultural. Gala a ajuns la cea de-a XXII-a ediție. Este singurul eveniment care premiază toate domeniile culturii… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții la sediul Partidului Popular European din Bruxelles: o fraudă financiară de amploare?

Poliția belgiană a efectuat o percheziție, marți, la sediul Partidului Popular European (PPE) din Bruxelles. „Polițiștii belgieni au făcut o percheziție la primul și al treilea etaj din sediul partidului… [citeste mai departe]

Leonardo DiCaprio este martor în procesul fostului rapper Pras Michel, acuzat că a luat bani de la un magnat fugar

Leonardo DiCaprio a depus mărturie luni în procesul fostului rapper Pras Michel, membru al grupului Fugees, acuzat că a acceptat bani de la un magnat fugar, pentru a influența… [citeste mai departe]


Hungary looks to SEE for Azeri gas supply

Publicat:
Hungary looks to SEE for Azeri gas supply

Hungary is joining forces with Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Turkey to explore the technical opportunities for receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan via ’s transmission infrastructure, said of and Trade, reports. The countries will run a joint market test in the coming months after Hungary arrived at a […] The post Hungary looks to SEE for Azeri gas supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


