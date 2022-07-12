Hungary in talks with Romania to boost cross-border gas link Hungary and Romania are in talks to increase the capacity of a natural gas pipeline interconnector that straddles their borders to more than 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Szijjarto said the planned expansion of import capacity via Romania would enhance […] The post Hungary in talks with Romania to boost cross-border gas link appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

