Hungary in talks with Romania to boost cross-border gas link

Ministrul Turismului, despre taxa de 200 de lei pentru cearşaf pe plajă: Tarifele sunt de neacceptat, iar iniţiativa acelui operator a fost total nefericită

Numărul turiştilor străini care au vizitat România în luna mai a acestui an a… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbaţii români din Diaspora, MOBILIZAŢI: au 15 zile să se întoarcă acasă!

Românii din străinătate vor avea 15 zile la dispoziție să se întoarcă în țara, în cazul instituririi stării de mobilizare sau a stării de război, potrivit unui proiect de lege privind pregătirea populației pentru apărare. Prin noua lege,… [citeste mai departe]

Pilotul rus Nikolai Griazin (Skoda Fabia), interzis să participe la Raliul Estoniei

Autorităţile din Estonia, ţară care găzduieşte în perioada 14-17 iulie a şaptea etapă a Campionatului Mondial de raliuri (WRC), au decis să interzică intrarea pe teritoriul lor a pilotului rus Nikolai Griazin (Skoda Fabia EVO), chiar… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Suciu: Vârful de inflaţie va fi atins probabil în trimestrul trei

Vârful de inflaţie va fi atins, probabil, în trimestrul trei al acestui an în condiţiile în care s-a materializat scenariul de risc publicat în primăvară de Banca Naţională, consideră purtătorul de cuvânt al băncii centrale, Dan Suciu. „Vârful de inflaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Examenul de bacalaureat se schimbă! Care vor fi probele susținute de elevii care intră anul acesta în clasa a IX-a

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, susține că examenul de bacalaureat se va schimba pentru elevii care intră anul acesta în clasa a IX-a.   „Elevii care încep clasa… [citeste mai departe]

Kate Middleton a devenit dependentă de o ţinută vestimentară. Ce adoră soţia lui William să poarte tot mai des

Se pare că rochiile cu buline au revenit nu doar în modă, ci şi-n dulapul lui Kate Middleton. În ultimele luni, aceasta a ales mai multe ţinute cu un astfel de imprimeu… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul susține că foarte mulți ucraineni doresc să devină cetățeni ai Rusiei: Operațiunea militară nu este împotriva lor, ci împotriva regimului

Noul decret al președintelui rus Vladimir Putin privind simplificarea procedurii de… [citeste mai departe]

Noile legi ale Educației: Examen de admitere la Colegiile Naționale înaintea Evaluării Naționale

​Colegiile Naționale vor avea dreptul să organizeze examen de admitere înainte de susținerea evaluării naționale, potrivit proiectului noilor legi ale Educației. Examenul de admitere la Colegiile Naționale… [citeste mai departe]

Egipt:Sezonul de reproducere la rechini, motivul atacului soldat cu moartea a două turiste, inclusiv o româncă (comisie de anchetă)

Sezonul de reproducere stă la baza recentelor atacuri ale rechinilor în Marea Roşie, în urma cărora şi-au pierdut viaţa două turiste… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai frumos compliment pe care îl poți face zodiilor!

  Ai prieteni pe care îi apreciezi și îi admiri? Iată cum să le oferi cel mai frumos compliment în funcție de zodia lor. Zodia Berbec ”Te admir sincer!” Dacă ai un prieten din zodia Berbec la care ții foarte mult și pe care îl apreciezi pentru rezultatele lui, nu ezita să îi spui acest… [citeste mai departe]


Hungary in talks with Romania to boost cross-border gas link

Publicat:
Hungary in talks with Romania to boost cross-border gas link

Hungary and Romania are in talks to increase the capacity of a natural gas pipeline interconnector that straddles their borders to more than 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Szijjarto said the planned expansion of import capacity via Romania would enhance […] The post Hungary in talks with Romania to boost cross-border gas link appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget

13:30, 05.07.2022 - Romania‘s coalition government plans a series of tax rises from next year, including increasing dividend and property taxes, which are expected to boost budget revenue by 13.4 billion lei ($2.82 billion), a draft bill showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some of the changes, including higher excise…

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

10:20, 28.06.2022 - Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters.  Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel…

NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

10:25, 27.06.2022 - NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

Romania cere amanarea planurilor UE cu privire la masinile pe benzina și diesel

10:01, 25.06.2022 - Romania, Italia, Portugalia, Slovacia si Bulgaria vor sa amane cu cinci ani un plan al Uniunii Europene de interzicere efectiva a vanzarii de masini noi pe benzina si diesel incepand cu 2035, potrivit unui document consultat de Reuters. Propunerea privind emisiile auto, facuta de Comisia Europeana anul…

EU fails to agree corporate tax reform as Hungary vetoes overhaul

17:45, 17.06.2022 - Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told his EU counterparts on Friday that his country could not support a reform of corporate taxation at this stage, effectively preventing a deal at EU level, according to Reuters. An EU agreement had been expected on Friday after Poland dropped its opposition…

NATO’s Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home

12:35, 09.06.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany and Romania remotely rather…

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

16:00, 06.05.2022 - The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters.  The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia

10:55, 02.05.2022 - First lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9 to meet with U.S. service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on Monday, according to Reuters. On Sunday, celebrated as Mother’s Day in the…


