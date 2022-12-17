Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: History of the European economy, when we imported energy from Russia, is over

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: History of the European economy, when we imported energy from Russia, is overPublicat:
The history of the European economy, when we imported cheap energy and raw materials from Russia, is over, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in Bucharest, told Agerpres.
