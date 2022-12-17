Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: History of the European economy, when we imported energy from Russia, is over

Stiri Recomandate

Alerta pe raul Olt! Doua persoane, disparute. Intervin salvatorii ISU Sibiu

ISU Sibiu, intervine in sprijinul IPJ Sibiu, in misiunea de cautare salvare a doua persoane posibil disparute in raul Olt.Potrivit purtatorului de cuvant al ISU Sibiu, sg. maj Andreea Stefan, se actioneaza cu doua barci si desfasoara cautari la suprafata… [citeste mai departe]

Pitești. 35 pacienți cu boli psihice și doar 5 bolnavi de Covid, internați la Spitalul Județean!

Vești la fel de bune în privința îmbolnăvirilor Covid! Acestea se mențin de multă vreme la un nivel redus în Argeș. La Spitalul Județean de Urgență din Pitești, vineri, 16 decembrie, se aflau doar cinci… [citeste mai departe]

Solicitarea lui Zelenski, respinsă de FIFA - De ce a refuzat mesajul de pace în finala Campionatului Mondial

O solicitare a președintelui ucrainean Volodymyr Zelensky de a transmite un mesaj de pace mondială înainte de începerea finalei Cupei Mondiale de duminică a fost respinsă de FIFA,… [citeste mai departe]

PM Viktor Orban: Romania should be included in Schengen as soon as possible

Romania should be included in Schengen as soon as possible, declared, on Saturday, in Bucharest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who assured the Romanian side of his country's support in this case, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Germania lansează primul său terminal de GNL în Marea Nordului / Ecologiștii toarnă gaz peste foc

Platforma plutitoare din Wilhelmshaven, în Germania, concepută pentru a compensa încetarea livrărilor de gaz rusesc urmează să fie inaugurată, sâmbătă, de către cancelarul  Olaf Scholz. Germania deschide,… [citeste mai departe]

Putin a stat vineri toată ziua în Cartierul General Comun al Forțelor Armate implicate în invazia Ucrainei: „Dragi tovarăși”

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a vizitat sediul comun al forțelor armate ruse implicate în ceea ce Kremlinul numește „operațiunea militară… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Alba: Recomandări pentru șoferi, în scopul prevenirii accidentelor în condiții de iarnă

IPJ Alba: Recomandări pentru șoferi, în scopul prevenirii accidentelor în condiții de iarnă IPJ Alba: Recomandări pentru șoferi, în scopul prevenirii accidentelor în condiții de iarnă Inspectoratul de Poliție… [citeste mai departe]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to become important supplier of energy to Europe, especially green energy

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said on Saturday that his country will become an important supplier of electricity for Europe, especially green energy, told… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Fanii argentinieni merg în Qatar înainte de finala Cupei Mondiale

Suporterii argentinieni, plini de emoție, au pornit din Buenos Aires spre Qatar pentru a-și susține echipa națională la finala Cupei Mondiale. Îmbrăcați în tricoul Argentinei, fanii emoționați s-au înregistrat la compania aeriană pentru a se asigura că… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Energiei: Romania are in plan sa operationalizeze un cablu de transport de energie electrica verde pe traseul Tuzla - Podisor“

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu a transmis printr un mesaj postat pe pagina sa de Facebook ca Romania are in plan sa operationalizeze… [citeste mai departe]


Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: History of the European economy, when we imported energy from Russia, is over

The history of the European economy, when we imported cheap energy and raw materials from Russia, is over, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Romania's Simona Radis and Ancuta Bondar win World Rowing Women's Crew of the Year

13:05, 05.12.2022 - World and European double sculls champions Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar were awarded the World Rowing Women's Crew of the Year title by the International Rowing Federation, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Code Yellow warning of heavy rainfall in Bucharest and 13 counties in the south

15:40, 20.11.2022 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Sunday, a Code Yellow warning of heavy rainfall in Bucharest and 13 counties located in the south and southwest of the country, which will be in force until Monday, at 10:00 am. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

St Gregory Palamas’ relics are arriving to Bucharest for St Demetrius the New 2022 festivities

13:10, 24.10.2022 - The relics of the prominent Hesychast Saint Gregory Palamas, Archbishop of Thessaloniki, will be brought to Bucharest for this year’s festivities of St Demetrius the New. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

EC Vice-President for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica to meet PM Ciuca

08:45, 13.10.2022 - Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica is paying an official visit to Romania, Thursday to Saturday, the European Commission Representation in Bucharest announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romania's economy drops by 3.7pct in 2020 compared to 2019

11:16, 12.10.2022 - Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated for 2020, final data, stood at 1,066.780 billion lei current prices, declining, in real terms, by 3.7pct compared to 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

DefMin Dincu, on official visit to Chisinau, Saturday and Sunday

16:11, 30.09.2022 - Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu will pay an official visit to Chisinau on Saturday and Sunday, the relevant ministry (MApN) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Vintage 50s-80s Bucharest automobiles to go on display at Baneasa Airport on Oct.1

10:31, 28.09.2022 - Automobiles that used to run in Bucharest in the 1950s - 1980s will go on display on Saturday, between 10:00hrs and 16:00hrs, at the Baneasa Airport, as part of the second edition of the "City's Socialist Automobiles" exhibition. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Romania gets gold and bronze medals in U21 European Table Tennis Championships

13:06, 18.09.2022 - Romania won two medals, gold and bronze, in the mixed doubles event, on Saturday, at the Under-21 European Table Tennis Championships in Cluj-Napoca. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…


