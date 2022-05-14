Houses with memories: 'Yards of Longing' in Lancram await those believing 'eternity was born in village'

Stiri Recomandate

Cazul baschetbalistei americane Brittney Griner, motiv de scandal între Rusia și SUA: Un tribunal rus i-a prelungit mandatul de arestare

Cazul baschetbalistei americane Brittney Griner, motiv de scandal între Rusia și SUA: Un tribunal rus i-a prelungit mandatul de arestare

Un tribunal rus a prelungit vineri cu o lună detenția preventivă a jucătoarei profesioniste americane de baschet Brittney Griner,… [citeste mai departe]

Bătălia pentru Mariupol. Azov a omorât 6000 de soldați ruși, inclusiv un general

Bătălia pentru Mariupol. Azov a omorât 6000 de soldați ruși, inclusiv un general

„Azov” din Mariupol a nimicit aproximativ 6.000 de soldați ruși, împreună cu un general, – a declarat comandantul adjunct al regimentului „Azov”, căpitanul Sveatoslav Palamar. Rușii au trimis forțe impresionante pentru a captura fortărează… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful serviciilor secrete ucrainene susține că Vladimir Putin e grav bolnav: Are cancer și alte afecțiuni

Șeful serviciilor secrete ucrainene susține că Vladimir Putin e grav bolnav: Are cancer și alte afecțiuni

Şeful serviciilor secrete ucrainene general-maiorul Kyrylo Budanov, a vorbit în exclusivitate pentru Sky News şi a estimat că războiul va atinge un punct de cotitură la jumătatea lunii… [citeste mai departe]

„Situație critică" pentru România la absorbția fondurilor europene

„Situație critică” pentru România la absorbția fondurilor europene

România are la îndemână nu doar banii europeni care vin prin PNRR, programul creat special pentru a relansa economia Europei după pandemia de COVID. Există și fondurile europene „clasice”, programele care existau dinainte de pandemie, numai că acolo capacitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Toni Petrea face tot posibilul pentru a-și motiva jucătorii în meciul cu FC Voluntari: Nu mă interesează cum câștigăm

Toni Petrea face tot posibilul pentru a-și motiva jucătorii în meciul cu FC Voluntari: Nu mă interesează cum câștigăm

Cu gândul la un nou titlu de campioană, lucru care nu s-a mai întâmplat de 7 ani, FCSB are un ultim test până la finala campionatului cu CFR Cluj, pe… [citeste mai departe]

DN18 – Cinci oameni și-au văzut moartea cu ochii pe Dealul Hera

DN18 – Cinci oameni și-au văzut moartea cu ochii pe Dealul Hera

Cinci oameni și-au văzut moartea cu ochii pe DN18 Dealul Hera, unde ieri, 13 mai, a avut loc un accident de circulație. Cercetările făcute la fața locului au stabilit că un bărbat de 46 de ani din Băicoi, județul Prahova care conducea o autoutilitară având direcția… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie a anunțat noi sancțiuni care vizează rețeaua financiară a lui Putin, inclusiv pe fosta soție și câteva rude

Marea Britanie a anunțat noi sancțiuni care vizează rețeaua financiară a lui Putin, inclusiv pe fosta soție și câteva rude

Marea Britanie a anunțat, vineri, că impus cel mai recent pachet de sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei din cauza invaziei Ucrainei, vizând rețeaua financiară… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Știai că METRO are mai multe mărci proprii? Ce produse și articole de calitate garantată poți găsi în rețeaua de magazine?

(foto) Știai că METRO are mai multe mărci proprii? Ce produse și articole de calitate garantată poți găsi în rețeaua de magazine?

În cele trei magazine din cadrul rețelei, METRO Moldova oferă clienților săi o gamă de peste 25 000 de articole și produse de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Șofer blocat în apele Bistriței, după ce a încercat să traverseze râul cu un BMW X5, la Săucești

VIDEO: Șofer blocat în apele Bistriței, după ce a încercat să traverseze râul cu un BMW X5, la Săucești

Apele Bistriței au făcut o nouă „victimă”, în apropierea comunei Săucești, județul Bacău. Un șofer cu un BMW X5 a rămas blocat între ape, după ce a încercat să traverseze prin… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOIUL DIN UCRAINA a provocat ruptura în UE? Ceartă pe embargo asupra petrolului rusesc

RĂZBOIUL DIN UCRAINA a provocat ruptura în UE? Ceartă pe embargo asupra petrolului rusesc

Şeful diplomaţiei ucrainene, Dmitro Kuleba, a avertizat că un nou pachet de sancţiuni fără un embargo asupra petrolului rusesc ar însemna o ruptură a unităţii UE. Oficialul din Ucraina a anticipat şi care va fi reacţia… [citeste mai departe]


Houses with memories: 'Yards of Longing' in Lancram await those believing 'eternity was born in village'

Publicat:
Houses with memories: 'Yards of Longing' in Lancram await those believing 'eternity was born in village'

A blue house with green shutters, with a special charm, over 150 years old, located on in Lancram, not far from the church, is the place where was born, the one who was for a time "dumb as a swan" and realized that "eternity was born in the village," the one who did not want to crush the "corolla of the wonders of the world."

Houses with memories/ Iosif Vulcan Memorial Museum in Oradea, history worth discovering

10:16, 07.05.2022 - One of the memorial houses in western Bihor County, taking the visitor on a trip down memory land, is that of the great man of culture, Iosif Vulcan, located in the center of Oradea, a museum dedicated to the one who, in Pest, in 1865, initiated the first series of the Familia Culture Magazine and…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes low on Tuesday

22:55, 03.05.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with almost all it indices down and the value of transactions standing at 28.632 million lei (5.787 million euros), of which 22.865 million lei (4.622 million euro) in share transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Houses with memories/ Stefan Jager, painter of Banat Swabians, an art-dedicated life

16:20, 23.04.2022 - Stefan Jager, nicknamed "the painter of the Banat Swabians", dedicated his entire life to creation. He lived in poverty, but he left behind an impressive work. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

ForMin Aurescu: 'NATO formal Foreign Ministers Meeting on 29-30 November, in Bucharest'

18:10, 07.04.2022 - A formal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Bucharest on November 29 and 30, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Thursday on Twitter. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

IntMin Bode: Ever since the beginning of Ukraine conflict, Immigration Inspectorate at the frontline

15:20, 07.04.2022 - The Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed that, at present, the occupancy rate of the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 75 per cent. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Euro trades at 4.9426 RON

14:15, 07.04.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Number of new housing units completed in 2021 up 5.31 pct from previous year

11:30, 10.03.2022 - A total of 71,420 housing units were built last year, by 3,604 more (+5.31 percent) compared to 2020, according to provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Citizens from India and the USA, returned from Romania for illegal work

22:45, 18.02.2022 - A woman from the United States and six men from India will have to leave Romania within 30 days, after they were found to be working illegally in Cluj County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…


