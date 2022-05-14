Houses with memories: 'Yards of Longing' in Lancram await those believing 'eternity was born in village'Publicat:
A blue house with green shutters, with a special charm, over 150 years old, located on Ulita Veche in Lancram, not far from the church, is the place where Lucian Blaga was born, the one who was for a time "dumb as a swan" and realized that "eternity was born in the village," the one who did not want to crush the "corolla of the wonders of the world."
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Houses with memories/ Iosif Vulcan Memorial Museum in Oradea, history worth discovering
10:16, 07.05.2022 - One of the memorial houses in western Bihor County, taking the visitor on a trip down memory land, is that of the great man of culture, Iosif Vulcan, located in the center of Oradea, a museum dedicated to the one who, in Pest, in 1865, initiated the first series of the Familia Culture Magazine and…
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes low on Tuesday
22:55, 03.05.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with almost all it indices down and the value of transactions standing at 28.632 million lei (5.787 million euros), of which 22.865 million lei (4.622 million euro) in share transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Houses with memories/ Stefan Jager, painter of Banat Swabians, an art-dedicated life
16:20, 23.04.2022 - Stefan Jager, nicknamed "the painter of the Banat Swabians", dedicated his entire life to creation. He lived in poverty, but he left behind an impressive work. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
ForMin Aurescu: 'NATO formal Foreign Ministers Meeting on 29-30 November, in Bucharest'
18:10, 07.04.2022 - A formal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Bucharest on November 29 and 30, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Thursday on Twitter. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
IntMin Bode: Ever since the beginning of Ukraine conflict, Immigration Inspectorate at the frontline
15:20, 07.04.2022 - The Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed that, at present, the occupancy rate of the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 75 per cent. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
Euro trades at 4.9426 RON
14:15, 07.04.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Number of new housing units completed in 2021 up 5.31 pct from previous year
11:30, 10.03.2022 - A total of 71,420 housing units were built last year, by 3,604 more (+5.31 percent) compared to 2020, according to provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Citizens from India and the USA, returned from Romania for illegal work
22:45, 18.02.2022 - A woman from the United States and six men from India will have to leave Romania within 30 days, after they were found to be working illegally in Cluj County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…