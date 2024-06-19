House no. 140 in Viscri, restored and preserved in situ with European funding

House no. 140 in Viscri, restored and preserved in situ with European fundingPublicat:
The house at no. 140 in the village of Viscri, the Bunesti commune, central Brasov County, erected almost 150 years ago, will be restored through European funding, and will be preserved in situ, according to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, by the Regional Development Agency (ADR) Centru.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Not possible for any member state to be ignored, marginalized, uninvolved, Iohannis says on EU leadership positions
16:20, 19.06.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Wednesday, in connection with the leadership positions in the European institutions, that it must be negotiated in such a way that "all states feel involved, empowered and served according to the national interest", noting that "it is not possible that any member…
Sergio Mattarella: Italy wants Romania to fully enter Schengen area
15:15, 19.06.2024 - Romania is an extremely important bilateral, European and international partner for Italy and we want Romania to fully enter the Schengen area, said the visiting president of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on Wednesday, at a joint press conference with president Klaus Iohannis.
PM Ciolacu: There is an integrated EU plan for corvettes, Army equipment to be widely produced in Romania
18:56, 15.05.2024 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in Constanta on Wednesday, when asked about military endowment for the naval component, that at European level there is an integrated plan for corvettes and decisions will be taken in the coming period so that a large part of the Defence Ministry's equipment will be…
Agriculture funding agencies make payments worth over 19 million euro in past 3 days
21:21, 17.04.2024 - The Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) has made payments for the 2023 application year totalling about 900,000 euros (over 4.4 million lei), and beneficiaries of European funds granted through the Rural Investment Financing Agency (AFIR) have received a total of 18.46 million…
King Charles' house in Viscri reopens with exhibition of photographs by British Barry Lewis
21:06, 09.04.2024 - King Charles III's house in Viscri has reopened to the public for a new visiting season, with an exhibition of 42 photographs by Barry Lewis, which capture images from Copsa Mica before and after 1989, according to a press release issued on Tuesday for AGERPRES.
MICROSOFT Microsoft a dezvaluit recent intenția de a inaugura un nou centru dedicat inteligenței artificiale (AI) pe continentul european
19:55, 08.04.2024 - Microsoft a anunțat deschiderea unui nou centru de inteligența artificiala in Londra, sub conducerea lui Mustafa Suleyman, cu scopul de a stimula inovația și cercetarea, marcand un pas important in consolidarea prezenței sale tehnologice in Europa. The post MICROSOFT Microsoft a dezvaluit recent intenția…
Primarul din Viscri, ingrijorat pentru starea de sanatate a Regelui Charles al lll-lea: ”Vara asta nu mai vine, e bolnav”. Ce se intampla, de fapt, cu proprietațile sale din Romania? EXCLUSIV
17:55, 02.04.2024 - Primarul și satenii din Viscri, un sat de poveste, din comuna Bunești, județul Brașov, unde Majestatea Sa Regele Charles al III-lea deține o proprietate, sunt tare triști ca, in aceasta vara, nu va mai veni in Romania, așa cum obișnuia. Contactat de reporterul Playtech Știri, primarul Mircea Palașan…
National funds decentralisation, regardless of funding source, to follow EU funds decentralisation (minister)
19:21, 22.03.2024 - Investment and European funds minister Adrian Caciu in Craiova on Friday said that after the decentralisation of European funds, the next step will be the decentralisation of national funds, regardless of the source of funding. "This is the first time that European funds are officially decentralised…