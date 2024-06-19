Stiri Recomandate

House no. 140 in Viscri, restored and preserved in situ with European funding

The house at no. 140 in the village of Viscri, the Bunesti commune, central Brasov County, erected almost 150 years ago, will be restored through European funding, and will be preserved in situ, according to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES,… [citeste mai departe]

Incompetența și dezinteresul unui constructor amână siguranța cetățenilor pe drumul județean Buteni-Pâncota

Ne apropiem încet de finalul poveștii, de fapt a romanului care a însemnat modernizarea pentru drumul județean între Măderat și Târnova. Însă nimeni nu se... The post Incompetența… [citeste mai departe]

Over 50 soldiers, civilians to climb Caraiman Peak to take the tricolour to Heroes Cross

A group of over 50 soldiers and civilians will climb on Thursday on the Caraiman Peak in the Bucegi Mts to carry the tricolour flag to the Heroes' Cross, erected in memory of the soldiers killed during the First World War. [citeste mai departe]

Ponta. ”Iohannis a folosit România ca să-și negocieze funcții”

Klaus Iohannis nu a negociat nimic pentru țara noastră în cazul retragerii din cursa pentru șefia NATO, s-a folosit România ca să își negocieze lui funcții, arată fostul premier Victor Ponta, potrivit stiripesurse.ro. ”Putea cere cel puțin banii aferenți costului… [citeste mai departe]

Almost 600 million euros for digitization of health system in Romania

The health system has been allocated approximately 600 million euros for digitization, from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the funds to be used for the implementation of solutions such as the PIAS system, telemedicine, eHealth and the digitization of… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Tabără: soiurile românești de grâu sunt aproape imbatabile

Fostul ministru al Agriculturii și președinte al Academiei de Științe Agricole și Silvice „Gheorghe Ionescu-Șișești", Valeriu Tabără, a apreciat astăzi soiurile de grâu crescute și expuse la Seuca, în județul Mureș. Tabără a subliniat importanța cercetării,… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare CFR Călători. Restricții de viteză pe calea ferată din cauza caniculei

CFR și CFR Călători au transmis o serie de precizări în contextul temperaturilor caniculare din țară și au subliniat că, în perioada 19-21 iunie, circulația feroviară se va desfășura în condiții speciale. „Instalațiile de climatizare… [citeste mai departe]

Cupe europene – echipele românești și-au aflat adversarele din turul secund

Echipele românești de fotbal calificate în cupele europene şi-au aflat miercuri adversarele sau posibilele adversare din turul doi preliminar al Champions League, Europea League și Conference League, după tragerea la sorţi ce a avut loc la… [citeste mai departe]

Milionarul Dan Ostahie, fondatorul Altex, a preluat Porsche Bank România. Banca își schimbă numele în Credex Bank

Banca Națională a României a aprobat achiziționarea, în mod direct, de către  Dan Ostahie (90,10%} și societatea Real Estate Srl (9,89%), a unei participaţii de 100%… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Un bărbat a decedat, după ce un BMW a intrat în ambulanța cu care era transportat la spital în urma altui accident: Felcerul și 2 pacienți, răniți

Un echipaj SAMU care transporta victimele accidentului care a avut loc în… [citeste mai departe]


The house at no. 140 in the village of Viscri, the Bunesti commune, central , erected almost 150 years ago, will be restored through European funding, and will be preserved in situ, according to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, by the (ADR) Centru.

Urmareste stirile pe: