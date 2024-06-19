House no. 140 in Viscri, restored and preserved in situ with European funding

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Wednesday, in connection with the leadership positions in the European institutions, that it must be negotiated in such a way that "all states feel involved, empowered and served according to the national interest", noting that "it is not possible that any member…

- Romania is an extremely important bilateral, European and international partner for Italy and we want Romania to fully enter the Schengen area, said the visiting president of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on Wednesday, at a joint press conference with president Klaus Iohannis.

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in Constanta on Wednesday, when asked about military endowment for the naval component, that at European level there is an integrated plan for corvettes and decisions will be taken in the coming period so that a large part of the Defence Ministry's equipment will be…

- The Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) has made payments for the 2023 application year totalling about 900,000 euros (over 4.4 million lei), and beneficiaries of European funds granted through the Rural Investment Financing Agency (AFIR) have received a total of 18.46 million…

- King Charles III's house in Viscri has reopened to the public for a new visiting season, with an exhibition of 42 photographs by Barry Lewis, which capture images from Copsa Mica before and after 1989, according to a press release issued on Tuesday for AGERPRES.

- Microsoft a anunțat deschiderea unui nou centru de inteligența artificiala in Londra, sub conducerea lui Mustafa Suleyman, cu scopul de a stimula inovația și cercetarea, marcand un pas important in consolidarea prezenței sale tehnologice in Europa. The post MICROSOFT Microsoft a dezvaluit recent intenția…

- Primarul și satenii din Viscri, un sat de poveste, din comuna Bunești, județul Brașov, unde Majestatea Sa Regele Charles al III-lea deține o proprietate, sunt tare triști ca, in aceasta vara, nu va mai veni in Romania, așa cum obișnuia. Contactat de reporterul Playtech Știri, primarul Mircea Palașan…

- Investment and European funds minister Adrian Caciu in Craiova on Friday said that after the decentralisation of European funds, the next step will be the decentralisation of national funds, regardless of the source of funding. "This is the first time that European funds are officially decentralised…