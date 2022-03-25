Hockey: Twenty Ukrainian children to practise at Olympic Skating Rink in Brasov

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday had a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the situation in Ukraine and the measures to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, Agerpres reports.

Salvati Copiii [Save the Children] Romania warns about the risks the refugee children from Ukraine are facing, including human trafficking.

Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

CEC Bank received its first ever international rating, being assigned a 'BB' long-term issuer default rating with stable outlook by Fitch Ratings.

As many as 319,969 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania from the onset of the crisis in their country until Tuesday, at 00:00, the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported.

As many as 85 Ukraine refugees with various health issues, of whom 47 children, have been handled at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighboring country.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday attended a meeting with representatives of the civil society on the coordination of "Ukraine - together we help more" campaign.

Bucharest University has arranged accommodation for 250 Ukrainian students and professors and has opened two aid collection centres for Ukrainian refugees.