Hockey: Twenty Ukrainian children to practise at Olympic Skating Rink in Brasov

Stiri Recomandate

Elena Udrea, prima reacție după ce Traian Băsescu ar fi făcut un AVC. Ce spune despre starea fostului președinte

Elena Udrea, prima reacție după ce Traian Băsescu ar fi făcut un AVC. Ce spune despre starea fostului președinte

În cursul acstei zile, conform unor surse, Traian Băsescu ar fi fost internat la o clinică din Paris, în urma unui presupus atac vascular cerebral. Informațiile nu au… [citeste mai departe]

Trupele ucrainene informează că ruşii au rămas fără mâncare, combustibil şi muniţie: „Ocupantul este flămând şi desculţ”

Trupele ucrainene informează că ruşii au rămas fără mâncare, combustibil şi muniţie: „Ocupantul este flămând şi desculţ”

Potrivit trupelor ucrainene, o serie de unităţi militare se retrag din unele teritorii ale Ucrainei după ce au experimentat pierderi… [citeste mai departe]

Bon Jovi, mesaj special pentru ucrainenii care pregăteau fortificații pe ritmurile Its My Life/ Video

Bon Jovi, mesaj special pentru ucrainenii care pregăteau fortificații pe ritmurile Its My Life/ Video

Trupa Bon Jovi a transmis săptămâna aceasta un mesaj dedicat Ucrainei după ce o înregistrare în care apar civili ucraineni pregătindu-se pentru război pe ritmurile melodiei ''It's My Life'' a devenit… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția MAEIE, după ce ambasadorului RM la Moscova a fost convocat pentru explicații, în urma unui protest la Chișinău

Reacția MAEIE, după ce ambasadorului RM la Moscova a fost convocat pentru explicații, în urma unui protest la Chișinău

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe și Integrării Europene confirmă convocarea ambasadorului Republicii Moldova în Federația Rusă la Ministerul rus al Afacerilor… [citeste mai departe]

Capitala Republicii Cehe schimbă în Eroii ucraineni numele străzii pe care se află ambasada Rusiei

Capitala Republicii Cehe schimbă în Eroii ucraineni numele străzii pe care se află ambasada Rusiei

Capitala Republicii Cehe va redenumi 'Eroii ucraineni' secţiunea unui bulevard pe care se află ambasada Rusiei la Praga, ca o critică implicită la adresa invaziei militare ruse în Ucraina, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Garajele de pe o stradă din Alba Iulia urmează să fie demolate. Vor fi construite cel puțin 48 de locuri de parcare

Garajele de pe o stradă din Alba Iulia urmează să fie demolate. Vor fi construite cel puțin 48 de locuri de parcare

Garajele de pe o stradă din Alba Iulia urmează să fie demolate. Vor fi construite cel puțin 48 de locuri de parcare Garajele de pe o stradă din Alba Iulia urmează… [citeste mai departe]

20 de polițiști din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Dâmbovița, avansați în grad de Ziua Poliției Române

20 de polițiști din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Dâmbovița, avansați în grad de Ziua Poliției Române

20 de polițiști din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Dâmbovița, avansați în grad de Ziua Poliției Române The post 20 de polițiști din cadrul Inspectoratului… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci copii, cu vârste între doi și opt ani, operați pe inimă la Institutul de Cardiologie. Intervențiile, reluate după o pauză de aproape 20 de ani la Timișoara

Cinci copii, cu vârste între doi și opt ani, operați pe inimă la Institutul de Cardiologie. Intervențiile, reluate după o pauză de aproape 20 de ani la Timișoara

Bunavestire aduce vești grozave de la Institutul de Cardiologie… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Energiei: România nu va plăti în ruble gazul din Rusia

Ministrul Energiei: România nu va plăti în ruble gazul din Rusia

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a declarat că România nu este afectată de intenţia ruşilor de a accepta plata gazelor doar în ruble, întrucât nu statul român este cel care cumpără gaze de la Gazprom, ci companiile din piaţă. [citeste mai departe]

20 de hocheiști juniori din Ucraina se vor antrena pe gheața patinoarului din Brașov

20 de hocheiști juniori din Ucraina se vor antrena pe gheața patinoarului din Brașov

Un grup de 33 de copii din Harkov, Kiev și alte orașe din Ucraina au sosit, de curând, la Brașov, pentru a se refugia din calea războiului. Printre aceștia se numără 20 de hocheiști, cu vârste cuprinse între 6 și 15 ani, care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Hockey: Twenty Ukrainian children to practise at Olympic Skating Rink in Brasov

Publicat:
Hockey: Twenty Ukrainian children to practise at Olympic Skating Rink in Brasov

hockey players, aged between 6 and 15, will practise on the ice of the in Brasov, local club Corona announced on its official website.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis discusses situation in Ukraine and Eastern Flank strengthening with British Prime Minister

16:56, 21.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday had a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the situation in Ukraine and the measures to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Salvati Copiii warns about risks refugee children from Ukraine are facing

10:30, 14.03.2022 - Salvati Copiii [Save the Children] Romania warns about the risks the refugee children from Ukraine are facing, including human trafficking. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Net investment in national economy up by 2.1%, last year

10:26, 10.03.2022 - Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

CEC Bank gets its first international rating assigned - 'BB' from Fitch

10:55, 09.03.2022 - CEC Bank received its first ever international rating, being assigned a 'BB' long-term issuer default rating with stable outlook by Fitch Ratings. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Nearly 320k Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since crisis kicked off

08:45, 09.03.2022 - As many as 319,969 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania from the onset of the crisis in their country until Tuesday, at 00:00, the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

85 Ukraine refugees, including 47 children, handled at Suceava County Emergency Hospital since conflict outbreak

12:25, 07.03.2022 - As many as 85 Ukraine refugees with various health issues, of whom 47 children, have been handled at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighboring country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Premier Ciuca, NGOs plead for maintaining dialogue, coordination of humanitarian actions on Ukraine

21:01, 28.02.2022 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday attended a meeting with representatives of the civil society on the coordination of "Ukraine - together we help more" campaign. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Bucharest University arranges accommodation for Ukraine students, professors

16:56, 28.02.2022 - Bucharest University has arranged accommodation for 250 Ukrainian students and professors and has opened two aid collection centres for Ukrainian refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 26 martie 2022
Bucuresti 5°C | 18°C
Iasi 6°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 18°C
Timisoara 4°C | 21°C
Constanta 6°C | 14°C
Brasov 5°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 368.726,40 14.374.287,28
II (5/6) 1 122.908,80 -
III (4/6) 247 497,60 -
IV (3/6) 5.748 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 14.792.544,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 martie 2022
USD 4.4961
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.8514
GBP 5.9268
CAD 3.588
XAU 282.017
JPY 3.6943
CNY 0.7066
AED 1.2241
AUD 3.3787
MDL 0.2449
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec