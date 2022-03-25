Hockey: Twenty Ukrainian children to practise at Olympic Skating Rink in Brasov

Hockey: Twenty Ukrainian children to practise at Olympic Skating Rink in BrasovPublicat:
Twenty Ukrainian hockey players, aged between 6 and 15, will practise on the ice of the Olympic Skating Rink in Brasov, local club Corona announced on its official website.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.
Echipa stiripesurse.ro…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Iohannis discusses situation in Ukraine and Eastern Flank strengthening with British Prime Minister
16:56, 21.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday had a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the situation in Ukraine and the measures to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Salvati Copiii warns about risks refugee children from Ukraine are facing
10:30, 14.03.2022 - Salvati Copiii [Save the Children] Romania warns about the risks the refugee children from Ukraine are facing, including human trafficking. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
Net investment in national economy up by 2.1%, last year
10:26, 10.03.2022 - Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
CEC Bank gets its first international rating assigned - 'BB' from Fitch
10:55, 09.03.2022 - CEC Bank received its first ever international rating, being assigned a 'BB' long-term issuer default rating with stable outlook by Fitch Ratings. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…
Nearly 320k Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since crisis kicked off
08:45, 09.03.2022 - As many as 319,969 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania from the onset of the crisis in their country until Tuesday, at 00:00, the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
85 Ukraine refugees, including 47 children, handled at Suceava County Emergency Hospital since conflict outbreak
12:25, 07.03.2022 - As many as 85 Ukraine refugees with various health issues, of whom 47 children, have been handled at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) since the outbreak of the armed conflict in the neighboring country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Premier Ciuca, NGOs plead for maintaining dialogue, coordination of humanitarian actions on Ukraine
21:01, 28.02.2022 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday attended a meeting with representatives of the civil society on the coordination of "Ukraine - together we help more" campaign. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Bucharest University arranges accommodation for Ukraine students, professors
16:56, 28.02.2022 - Bucharest University has arranged accommodation for 250 Ukrainian students and professors and has opened two aid collection centres for Ukrainian refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…