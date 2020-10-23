HealthMin Tataru on high mortality rate: We report all deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 or through decompensation of pathologies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Wednesday at the Fundeni Institute that he does not expect a new lockdown, but wants everyone to respect the rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus."I do not expect a new lockdown, I expect everyone to respect some rules and some…

- Health Minister Nelu Tataru told a news briefing on Tuesday that a school will close if there are three cases of COVID-19 infection in different classrooms. "When there are three cases in three different classrooms, that school closes and its children and teachers go into isolation for two weeks;…

- 952 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, compared to the previous report, following the tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. Until Saturday,…

- The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe (northeast), that the number of persons able to sit at a table inside restaurants will go up to six, if social distancing rules are observed.Also, he said that tourists accommodated at hotels will be able to eat in the…

- As many as 1,060 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday.Another 58 people (32 men and 26 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the total number of…

- As many as 1,392 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Friday.The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 76,355. A number of 34,523…

- The government has notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about a constitutional conflict triggered by the tabling of a motion of censure by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and asked PSD to schedule the discussion and vote on the motion after the Court has ruled, Ionel Danca, head of…

- The European Commission opened 38 infringement cases against Romania in 2019, according to the 2019 annual report monitoring the implementation of European Union law published on Friday by the European Commission.Areas affected by infringement involving non-compliance with EU law include financial…