HealthMin Tataru on high mortality rate: We report all deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 or through decompensation of pathologies

Stiri Recomandate

Ce înseamnă simptome uşoare de COVID-19. Vezi când trebuie să mergi la spital

Ce înseamnă simptome uşoare de COVID-19. Vezi când trebuie să mergi la spital

Ce înseamnă simptome uşoare de COVID-19. Vezi când trebuie să mergi la spital Medicul Virgil Musta a explicat care sunt simptomele uşoare ale coronavirusului şi când trebuie să mergeţi la spital. Guvernul a aprobat o ordonanţă de urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Asfaltări pe autostrada A10 Sebeș-Turda, lotul 1: S-a turnat stratul de uzură pe un sens pe circa 6 km

VIDEO| Asfaltări pe autostrada A10 Sebeș-Turda, lotul 1: S-a turnat stratul de uzură pe un sens pe circa 6 km

Ziarul Unirea VIDEO| Asfaltări pe autostrada A10 Sebeș-Turda, lotul 1: S-a turnat stratul de uzură pe un sens pe circa 6 km Asfaltări pe autostrada A10 Sebeș-Turda, lotul 1: S-a… [citeste mai departe]

80 de cadre medicale de la Spitalul Judeţean Craiova au cerut să plece în concediu de odihnă. Solicitările au fost aprobate

80 de cadre medicale de la Spitalul Judeţean Craiova au cerut să plece în concediu de odihnă. Solicitările au fost aprobate

80 de angajați care lucrează în urgență la Spitalul Județean din Craiova vor pleca în concediu de odihnă în luna noiembrie. Conducerea spitalului… [citeste mai departe]

Varujan Vosganian: Am ales să nu candidez. Simt că lumea politică de azi nu mi se potrivește

Varujan Vosganian: Am ales să nu candidez. Simt că lumea politică de azi nu mi se potrivește

Varujan Vosganian a decis să renunțe la politică,  la numai 62 de ani! După ce a fost deputat, iar apoi senator încă din 1990, Varujan a decis să nu mai candideze pentru un nou mandat în Parlamentul României.”Am… [citeste mai departe]

Când devin periculoşi cartofii pentru organismul uman. Greşeala care poate deveni fatală

Când devin periculoşi cartofii pentru organismul uman. Greşeala care poate deveni fatală

Bunica, fratele şi părinţii copilei au coborât pe rând în beci şi nu s-au mai întors. Pentru că nu ştia ce s-a întâmplat cu familia ei, fetiţa a alertat autorităţile.Poliţiştii i-au găsit pe toţi morţi.  Tragedia a început… [citeste mai departe]

Iată pe cine propun PLN și USR PLUS pentru funcțiile de viceprimar al muncipiului Vaslui

Iată pe cine propun PLN și USR PLUS pentru funcțiile de viceprimar al muncipiului Vaslui

Tudor Polak, președintele Organizației Municipale PNL Vaslui, a anuntat vineri seara că s-a semnat protocolul de colaborare cu Alianța USR-PLUS și că au fost desemnate două persoane pentru funcțiile de viceprimar. Este… [citeste mai departe]

Minoră de 13 ani, dispărută de la Turda. Ați văzut-o? FOTO

Minoră de 13 ani, dispărută de la Turda. Ați văzut-o? FOTO

Polițiștii clujeni au nevoie de ajutorul cetățenilor pentru a depista o minoră în vârstă de 13 ani, din municipiul Turda, care a plecat de la domiciliu în data de 22 octombrie, însă nu s-a mai întors.”Poliţia a fost sesizată cu privire la faptul că, la data de 22 octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie din Ocna Mureș trimisă în judecată, după ce a reușit să înșele zeci de oameni, cu promisiunea că le va aduce produse de pe AliExpress fără plata taxelor vamale

Femeie din Ocna Mureș trimisă în judecată, după ce a reușit să înșele zeci de oameni, cu promisiunea că le va aduce produse de pe AliExpress fără plata taxelor vamale

O femeie din oraşul Ocna Mureş, a fost trimisă… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg: Grecia şi Turcia au anulat exerciţiile militare rivale din estul Mediteranei

Secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg: Grecia şi Turcia au anulat exerciţiile militare rivale din estul Mediteranei

Grecia şi Turcia au anulat exerciţiile militare rivale care erau programate săptămâna viitoare în estul Mării Mediterane, în contextul tensiunilor privind… [citeste mai departe]

O anomalie medicală”. O femeie de 43 de ani a depășit speranța de viață, deși suferă de o boală extrem de rară

O anomalie medicală”. O femeie de 43 de ani a depășit speranța de viață, deși suferă de o boală extrem de rară

Tiffany Wedekind, din Columbus, Ohio, Statele Unite ale Americii, suferă de progeria – o afecţiune care amplifică procesul de îmbătrânire şi care de obicei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

HealthMin Tataru on high mortality rate: We report all deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 or through decompensation of pathologies

Publicat:
HealthMin Tataru on high mortality rate: We report all deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 or through decompensation of pathologies

of Health, , on Friday evening explained why mortality is very high in Romania in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, showing that the authorities report all deaths caused the virus or by decompensation of pathologies concomitant with the SARS-CoV-2. "Mortality is given by severe cases, cases with comorbidities, after a long, let's say, suffering and fighting the disease in intensive care. There are concomitant pathologies, there are pathologies decompensated in these seven months and there are at the same time limited resources in this. We are talking about…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

HealthMin Tataru: I do not expect new lockdown

13:15, 23.09.2020 - The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Wednesday at the Fundeni Institute that he does not expect a new lockdown, but wants everyone to respect the rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus."I do not expect a new lockdown, I expect everyone to respect some rules and some…

Schools in Romania to close if three COVID-19 cases detected in different classrooms

13:10, 01.09.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru told a news briefing on Tuesday that a school will close if there are three cases of COVID-19 infection in different classrooms. "When there are three cases in three different classrooms, that school closes and its children and teachers go into isolation for two weeks;…

COVID-19 report: 952 new cases and 39 new deaths in 24 hours

14:01, 30.08.2020 - 952 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, compared to the previous report, following the tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. Until Saturday,…

Health Minister: Number of persons at tables in restaurants can increase from four to six

14:30, 28.08.2020 - The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe (northeast), that the number of persons able to sit at a table inside restaurants will go up to six, if social distancing rules are observed.Also, he said that tourists accommodated at hotels will be able to eat in the…

GCS: As many as 1,060 new cases of COVID-19, death toll at 3,367

13:45, 25.08.2020 - As many as 1,060 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday.Another 58 people (32 men and 26 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the total number of…

GCS: 1,392 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,196

16:30, 21.08.2020 - As many as 1,392 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Friday.The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 76,355. A number of 34,523…

Gov't notifies court over censure motion, asks PSD to postpone motion vote pending ruling

16:21, 21.08.2020 - The government has notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about a constitutional conflict triggered by the tabling of a motion of censure by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and asked PSD to schedule the discussion and vote on the motion after the Court has ruled, Ionel Danca, head of…

European Commission opened 38 infringement cases against Romania in 2019 (report)

17:40, 31.07.2020 - The European Commission opened 38 infringement cases against Romania in 2019, according to the 2019 annual report monitoring the implementation of European Union law published on Friday by the European Commission.Areas affected by infringement involving non-compliance with EU law include financial…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 24 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 12°C | 22°C
Iasi 10°C | 21°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 15°C
Timisoara 11°C | 19°C
Constanta 15°C | 23°C
Brasov 10°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 22.10.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 170.971,20 4.381.914,32
II (5/6) 12 4.749,20 -
III (4/6) 314 181,49 -
IV (3/6) 4.116 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.619.375,12

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 octombrie 2020
USD 4.1145
EUR 4.8744
CHF 4.5485
GBP 5.3849
CAD 3.1373
XAU 252.574
JPY 3.9322
CNY 0.6168
AED 1.1202
AUD 2.9418
MDL 0.2417
BGN 2.4922

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec