HealthMin Tataru: Gov't decided to extend state of alert by 30 days

Publicat:
HealthMin Tataru: Gov't decided to extend state of alert by 30 days

on Tuesday decided to extend the state of alert by other 30 days, made the announcement. "After we recorded 166 new cases yesterday, today we had 250 new cases, 10 deaths from yesterday until today and more than 4,500 active cases, in which context we decided to extend the state of alert by other 30 days," Tataru told a press conference at the .

He added that a third package of relaxation measures is to come.

"At the same meeting today, after the for ' Decision, we decided to relax…

