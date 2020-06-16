HealthMin Tataru: Gov't decided to extend state of alert by 30 days

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The government is about to approve the extension of the state of alert by 30 days nationwide under a decision of the National Committee on Emergency Situations (CNSU), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday at the beginning of a government meeting. According to Orban, the National Committee…

- The Government convenes on Tuesday in a meeting to approve the extension of the state of alert, governmental sources told AGERPRES. Regarding this topic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in an interview at B1 TV private television station on Sunday, that the decision to extend the state of alert…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that if Parliament rejects the state of alert, the risk of a new epidemic wave will be "very high", because the authorities "will be deprived of the tools, the legal, constitutional levers they need in order to ensure compliance with the rules." "I am convinced that…

- The government will approve at its next meeting the extension of the state of alert after June 16, Premier Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday."I saw that this media information that we will adopt today the decision to extend the state of alert. We won't take this decision today, we will take…

- Premier Ludovic Orban announced that the government will approve in today's meeting the modification of Annex 3 to the government decision on the state of alert in order to allow the ease of lockdown in several sectors beginning with June 1."The first important item on the meeting's agenda…

- Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that Romania is still headed for the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and expects the number of new cases to decrease "from one day to the next" for the next two weeks. "We were expecting at the end of April, after the Easter holiday, a peak, with the peak…