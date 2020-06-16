HealthMin Tataru: Gov't decided to extend state of alert by 30 days

HealthMin Tataru: Gov't decided to extend state of alert by 30 daysPublicat:
The Government on Tuesday decided to extend the state of alert by other 30 days, Health Minister Nelu Tataru made the announcement. "After we recorded 166 new cases yesterday, today we had 250 new cases, 10 deaths from yesterday until today and more than 4,500 active cases, in which context we decided to extend the state of alert by other 30 days," Tataru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.
He added that a third package of relaxation measures is to come.
"At the same meeting today, after the National Committee for Emergency Situations' Decision, we decided to relax…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
UPDATE1 Gov't to approve 30-day extension of nationwide state of alert
17:31, 16.06.2020 - The government is about to approve the extension of the state of alert by 30 days nationwide under a decision of the National Committee on Emergency Situations (CNSU), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday at the beginning of a government meeting. According to Orban, the National Committee…
UPDATE Gov't to approve 30-day extension of nationwide state of alert
16:25, 16.06.2020 - The government is about to approve the extension of the state of alert by 30 days nationwide under a decision of the National Committee on Emergency Situations (CNSU), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday at the beginning of a government meeting. According to Orban, the National Committee…
Gov't to approve 30-day extension of nationwide state of alert
15:57, 16.06.2020 - The Government is about to approve the extension of the state of alert by 30 days nationwide under a decision of the National Committee on Emergency Situations (CNSU), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday at the beginning of a government meeting.
Gov't to convene on Tuesday in a meeting to approve extension of state of alert (sources)
18:37, 15.06.2020 - The Government convenes on Tuesday in a meeting to approve the extension of the state of alert, governmental sources told AGERPRES. Regarding this topic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in an interview at B1 TV private television station on Sunday, that the decision to extend the state of alert…
PM Orban: If Parliament rejects state of alert, risk of new epidemic wave very high
14:24, 12.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that if Parliament rejects the state of alert, the risk of a new epidemic wave will be "very high", because the authorities "will be deprived of the tools, the legal, constitutional levers they need in order to ensure compliance with the rules." "I am convinced that…
Gov't set to adopt next week state of alert extension
22:15, 11.06.2020 - The government will approve at its next meeting the extension of the state of alert after June 16, Premier Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday."I saw that this media information that we will adopt today the decision to extend the state of alert. We won't take this decision today, we will take…
PM Orban announces amendment of state of alert decision to allow ease of lockdown in several sectors
21:18, 28.05.2020 - Premier Ludovic Orban announced that the government will approve in today's meeting the modification of Annex 3 to the government decision on the state of alert in order to allow the ease of lockdown in several sectors beginning with June 1."The first important item on the meeting's agenda…
HealthMin Tataru says Romania still aiming for coronavirus peak, but on gentle slope
08:42, 29.04.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that Romania is still headed for the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and expects the number of new cases to decrease "from one day to the next" for the next two weeks. "We were expecting at the end of April, after the Easter holiday, a peak, with the peak…