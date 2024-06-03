HealthMin Rafila: Antibiotic consumption begins to decrease; the right to use them is not forbidden

Stiri Recomandate

Banchet de clasa a VIII-a, încheiat la spital pentru două eleve

Banchet de clasa a VIII-a, încheiat la spital pentru două eleve

Două tinere de 14 ani au leșinat în timpul petrecerii la balul de absolvire a clasei a 8-a al Liceului Teoretic Ioan Petruș din Otopeni. Polițiștii din Otopeni fac verificări. La fața locului au sosit mai multe ambulanțe care le-au acordat îngrijiri fetelor, după care le-au… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va arăta cel mai performant CET pe care îl va avea Bucureștiul! Azi a început construcția

Cum va arăta cel mai performant CET pe care îl va avea Bucureștiul! Azi a început construcția

  Sebastian Burduja, ministrul Energiei, a anunțat demararea proiectului Centralei Electrice de Termoficare CET Titan – București în cogenerare de înaltă eficiență. Astăzi au început lucrările pentru CET… [citeste mai departe]

UTA Arad l-a cooptat pe Benjamin van Durmen

UTA Arad l-a cooptat pe Benjamin van Durmen

Pus pe liber de FCU Craiova după retrogradarea în Liga 2, Benjamin van Durmen a purtat tratative cu mai multe echipe din ţara natală şi nu numai. În cele din urmă, fotbalistul belgian de 27 de ani a ales să joace tot în Superliga din România. El va îmbraca tricoul formaţiei UTA Arad. „Bun venit, Benjamin van Durmen!Mijlocașul… [citeste mai departe]

Sălaj și Bihor, două județe ce atrag investiții

Sălaj și Bihor, două județe ce atrag investiții

Astăzi, 3 iunie, la Zalău a avut loc o conferință de presă la care au participat Dinu Iancu Sălăjanu – președintele Consiliului Județean Sălaj, Claudiu Bîrsan – vicepreședintele Consiliului Județean Sălaj și Ilie Bolojan – președintele Consiliului Județean Bihor. Evenimentul a fost dedicat discutării… [citeste mai departe]

Lipsesc legăturile tulburi ale „Reginei crypto“ cu lumea interlopă bulgară

Lipsesc legăturile tulburi ale „Reginei crypto“ cu lumea interlopă bulgară

În septembrie 2019, un podcast BBC a început să raporteze despre povestea extraordinară a „Reginei crypto“, Ruja Ignatova, o bulgară căutată de FBI după ce a înșelat investitorii cu 4,5 miliarde de dolari (3,54 miliarde de lire sterline)… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri locale: Trei comune din Buzău cu un singur candidat la funcția de primar

Alegeri locale: Trei comune din Buzău cu un singur candidat la funcția de primar

În județul Buzău, alegerile locale și europarlamentare din data de 9 iunie vor prezenta o situație inedită în trei comune, unde pe buletinele de vot se va afla un singur candidat pentru funcția de primar. Este vorba despre comunele Vâlcelele,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să porți încălțămintea Crocs pentru femei

Cum să porți încălțămintea Crocs pentru femei

Încălțămintea Crocs pentru femei a devenit un simbol al confortului și al versatilității în modă. Indiferent dacă te pregătești pentru o zi relaxantă la plajă sau pentru o sesiune de shopping în oraș, Crocs sunt alegerea perfectă pentru orice ocazie. Cu toate acestea, multe femei se întreabă cum să… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea susține Pactul de mediu pentru un oraș bun de trăit / Ce propunere are pentru candidații la Primăria Capitalei

Gabriela Firea susține Pactul de mediu pentru un oraș bun de trăit / Ce propunere are pentru candidații la Primăria Capitalei

Candidatul PSD la Primăria Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, susține „Pactul de mediu pentru un oraș bun de trăit” și le propune contra-candidaților… [citeste mai departe]

Nu vei folosi alt îngrășământ mai bun la legumele din grădină. Două ingrediente sunt suficiente pentru o cultură înfloritoare

Nu vei folosi alt îngrășământ mai bun la legumele din grădină. Două ingrediente sunt suficiente pentru o cultură înfloritoare

Nu te poți bucura de recolte bogate și de bună calitate dacă nu apelezi la câteva trucuri ce îți vor ajuta plantele să se dezvolte… [citeste mai departe]

Geoana: I am getting closer to a decision on my comeback to Romanian politics

Geoana: I am getting closer to a decision on my comeback to Romanian politics

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Sunday in Botosani that he is "getting closer to making a decision" on his comeback to Romanian politics and maybe a candidacy for the Romanian Presidency. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

HealthMin Rafila: Antibiotic consumption begins to decrease; the right to use them is not forbidden

Publicat:
HealthMin Rafila: Antibiotic consumption begins to decrease; the right to use them is not forbidden

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Monday in Bistrita that the regulations introduced for the prescription and release of antibiotics are starting to yield results in Romania, adding that the right to use such drugs has not been rescinded, but a reduction in infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria is being sought.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania is interested in expanding cooperation with Italy (Defence minister)

22:46, 27.05.2024 - Romania is interested in expanding cooperation with Italy, within a multi-domain approach, Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar said on Monday, in the context of a meeting with a delegation of Thales Alenia Space Italy and the ambassador of this country in Bucharest, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni.

FOTO/VIDEO: Atmosfera de senzație, ieri seara la concertul IRIS și Compact din Sala Polivalenta

11:15, 18.05.2024 - Bistrițenii au umplut ieri seara sala polivalenta din parc, participand, ca-n vremurile bune, la concertul susținut de legendele pop-rockului romanesc: IRIS și Compact. Publicul i-a aplaudat, i-a ovaționat, cantand alaturi de ei cele mai indragite hituri ale anilor 80 – 90. Dupa ce anul trecut, in martie,…

Lorant Sas, deputat REPER: Suntem intr-un moment periculos pentru democrația din Romania și avem nevoie de ajutorul tau!

08:35, 31.03.2024 - „Pentru a candida la alegerile europarlamentare e nevoie de 200.000 de semnaturi de susținere, iar fara o mobilizare cetațeneasca masiva in urmatoarele zile, pe 9 iunie vei gasi pe buletinul de vot doar comasați și extremiști”, susține deputatul REPER, Lorant Sas. „De ce este nevoie de așa de multe…

Gov't borrows over RON 807 million on Monday off banks

18:25, 18.03.2024 - The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Monday borrowed RON 807 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 85 months and an average yield of 6.58% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of Monday's issue was RON 600…

Lansare EP Dora Gaitanovici și o calatorie muzicala epica, cu SEMNAL M, in weekend, la Soho Music Hall

10:05, 07.03.2024 - Doua evenimente speciale vor avea loc in acest sfarșit de saptamana la Soho Music Hall! Vineri, 8 martie, de la ora 20:00, Dora Gaitanovici iși lanseaza EP-ul „Pas cu pas“. Sambata, 9 martie, tot de la ora 20:00, cei de la SEMNAL M aduc la Bistrița energia caracteristica și muzica lor inconfundabila,…

Bulgaria negotiates with Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies to Balkans, Ukraine

12:00, 05.03.2024 - Bulgaria started negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Romania, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the future vertical Balkan gas corridor, the Bulgarian parliament’s press centre said on Monday, according to Euractiv.  Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov is on an official…

Iohannis's approval rating among Hungarian community - even lower than Iliescu's worst performance (UDMR)

10:55, 05.03.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis's approval rating among the Hungarian community, which once voted for him in proportion of over 80 percent, has plummeted dramatically, Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor declared on Monday evening on broadcaster Realitatea TV. "I wouldn't…

Romania does not anticipate gas consumption reduction, relying on its own sources (EnergyMin)

08:51, 05.03.2024 - Romania does not anticipate a reduction in gas consumption, relying on its own sources, said on Monday in Brussels, at the meeting of EU energy ministers, Sebastian Burduja, the Ministry of Energy informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES. "We are talking about a recommendation, not an obligation,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: