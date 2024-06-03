HealthMin Rafila: Antibiotic consumption begins to decrease; the right to use them is not forbidden

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania is interested in expanding cooperation with Italy, within a multi-domain approach, Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar said on Monday, in the context of a meeting with a delegation of Thales Alenia Space Italy and the ambassador of this country in Bucharest, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni.

- Bistrițenii au umplut ieri seara sala polivalenta din parc, participand, ca-n vremurile bune, la concertul susținut de legendele pop-rockului romanesc: IRIS și Compact. Publicul i-a aplaudat, i-a ovaționat, cantand alaturi de ei cele mai indragite hituri ale anilor 80 – 90. Dupa ce anul trecut, in martie,…

- „Pentru a candida la alegerile europarlamentare e nevoie de 200.000 de semnaturi de susținere, iar fara o mobilizare cetațeneasca masiva in urmatoarele zile, pe 9 iunie vei gasi pe buletinul de vot doar comasați și extremiști”, susține deputatul REPER, Lorant Sas. „De ce este nevoie de așa de multe…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Monday borrowed RON 807 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 85 months and an average yield of 6.58% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of Monday's issue was RON 600…

- Doua evenimente speciale vor avea loc in acest sfarșit de saptamana la Soho Music Hall! Vineri, 8 martie, de la ora 20:00, Dora Gaitanovici iși lanseaza EP-ul „Pas cu pas“. Sambata, 9 martie, tot de la ora 20:00, cei de la SEMNAL M aduc la Bistrița energia caracteristica și muzica lor inconfundabila,…

- Bulgaria started negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Romania, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the future vertical Balkan gas corridor, the Bulgarian parliament’s press centre said on Monday, according to Euractiv. Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov is on an official…

- President Klaus Iohannis's approval rating among the Hungarian community, which once voted for him in proportion of over 80 percent, has plummeted dramatically, Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor declared on Monday evening on broadcaster Realitatea TV. "I wouldn't…

- Romania does not anticipate a reduction in gas consumption, relying on its own sources, said on Monday in Brussels, at the meeting of EU energy ministers, Sebastian Burduja, the Ministry of Energy informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES. "We are talking about a recommendation, not an obligation,…