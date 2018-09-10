HealthMin Pintea meets Austrian counterpart and proposes conclusion of long-term memorandum of collaboration

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu met with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, on Monday, a context in which he stated that both sides intend to develop economic and sectoral cooperation, but also to capitalize on cooperation in the field of dual vocational training. "Romania and the Swiss…

- Ministerul Sanatații a propus autoritaților din Austria semnarea unui memorandum privind colaborarea pe termen lung in domeniul sanatații. Ministrul Sorina Pintea a precizat ca o astfel de ințelegere ar veni in sprijinul pacienților avand in vedere ca tot mai mulți romani au optat pentru a beneficia…

- Sorina Pintea, ministrul Sanatații s-a intalnit in aceasta dimineața cu omologul austriac Beate Hartinger - Klein. Cei doi oficiali au discutat despre procesul de preluare a președinției Consiliului Europei de catre Romania de la Austria, dar și despre o viitoare colaborare intre cele doua țari in…

- Romania's Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall had a meeting on Monday with Fuad Muradov, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora to discuss deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan, especially its economic dimension, with the development of projects…

- Telecom Data Consulting (TDC) a realizat un sondaj[1] în rândul clienților sai pentru a vedea unde se afla în acest moment soluțiile telecom în topul prioritaților acestor companii și care se prefigureaza a fi tendințele de dezvoltare în domeniu. Printre concluzii:…

- At a meeting with representatives of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) on Monday, Secretary of State for Euro-Atlantic Bilateral and Strategic Affairs George Ciamba with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reconfirmed Romania's constant commitment to tackling discrimination, anti-Semitism and…

- Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall had a meeting on Monday with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, with the two officials having discussed the consolidation of the European project and energy security at EU level. "I…

- Romania's Simona Halep further tops the WTA ranking, 1,225 points clear of world No. 2, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark. This is Halep's 33rd week at the top of the world ranking (17 weeks straight) and next Monday will see her overcoming Germany's Angelique Kerber, who spent 34 weeks as WTA…