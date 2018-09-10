HealthMin Pintea meets Austrian counterpart and proposes conclusion of long-term memorandum of collaboration

Stiri Recomandate

JUNO și Nicole Cherry ne-au cântat în dimineața asta „Grenada"

JUNO și Nicole Cherry ne-au cântat în dimineața asta „Grenada”

JUNO a lansat primul său featuring cu Nicole Cherry, Grenada, și a venit să ne cânte noua piesă în această dimineață, la Virgin Radio. Nouă ne place foarte tare și i-am tot da replay. Voi ce ziceți? LIKE IT A LOT OR NOT? [citeste mai departe]

Şcoala din România care a primit oficial statutul de universitate internaţională de excelenţă

Şcoala din România care a primit oficial statutul de universitate internaţională de excelenţă

Reprezentanţii unei instituţii de învăţământ superior din ţară anunţă luni, 10 septembrie, printr-un comunicat, că universitatea lor a primit oficial statutul de universitate internaţională de excelenţă… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Teleorman recrutează din sursă externă: trei posturi de ofițer sunt scoase la concurs

IPJ Teleorman recrutează din sursă externă: trei posturi de ofițer sunt scoase la concurs

IPJ Teleorman recrutează din sursă externă: trei posturi de ofițer sunt scoase la concurs in Eveniment / on 10/09/2018 at 15:24 / 168 de posturi în Poliția Română au fost scoase la concurs prin încadrare directă, înscrierile… [citeste mai departe]

Sapte membri CSM ii cer Avocatului Poporului sa sesizeze la Curtea Constitutionala OUG-ul cu dedicatie pentru conducerea Inspectiei Judiciare

Sapte membri CSM ii cer Avocatului Poporului sa sesizeze la Curtea Constitutionala OUG-ul cu dedicatie pentru conducerea Inspectiei Judiciare

Mai multi membri ai Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii au trimis o scrisoare Avocatului Poporului prin care ii solicita… [citeste mai departe]

Assets of optional pension schemes at 1.92 bln lei as of July 31

Assets of optional pension schemes at 1.92 bln lei as of July 31

Assets held by optional pension schemes amounted at roughly 1.92 bln lei as of July 31, 2018, up 12.25 percent YoY, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced.  Government securities account for the highest share, with 1.136 bln lei (59.13 pct), followed by shares… [citeste mai departe]

Dilema zilei: Ce întrebări să pun la interviu? (VIDEO)

Dilema zilei: Ce întrebări să pun la interviu? (VIDEO)

Îmi amintesc primele mele interviuri de parcă ar fi fost ieri. Și nu pentru că ar fi fost niște experiențe memorabile, ci pentru că au reușit să mă pună într-o postură atât de inconfortabilă că mintea mea pur și simplu refuză să le uite. Cu ceva mai puține surse de informație decât acum,… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Paul (INACO): Primele meserii care vor dispărea vor fi cele de şofer, ospătar şi operator call-center

Andreea Paul (INACO): Primele meserii care vor dispărea vor fi cele de şofer, ospătar şi operator call-center

Prima meserie care va dispărea integral va fi cea de şofer, ceea ce este un lucru bun, întrucât maşinile complet automatizate produc mai puţine accidente, a declarat, luni, Andreea… [citeste mai departe]

Ploi de scurtă durată pe întreg teritoriul ţării. Câte grade vor indica termometrele

Ploi de scurtă durată pe întreg teritoriul ţării. Câte grade vor indica termometrele

Mâine izolat vor cădea ploi de scurtă. Vântul va sufla slab din nord-est. La Briceni şi Soroca vor fi 20 de grade, iar la Bălţi şi Orhei va fi cu un grad mai mult. La Tiraspol şi Leova se așteaptă 23 de grade. [citeste mai departe]

Proiecte europene de circa 16 milioane de lei pentru creșterea calității învățământului în județul Suceava

Proiecte europene de circa 16 milioane de lei pentru creșterea calității învățământului în județul Suceava

În județul Suceava se află în implementare trei proiecte europene în valoare de aproape 16 milioane de lei pentru creșterea calității învățământului, se arată într-o informare… [citeste mai departe]


HealthMin Pintea meets Austrian counterpart and proposes conclusion of long-term memorandum of collaboration

Publicat:
HealthMin Pintea meets Austrian counterpart and proposes conclusion of long-term memorandum of collaboration

Healthcare met on Monday in Vienna, with her Austrian counterpart - Klein, occasion on which the Romanian official proposed the conclusion of a Memorandum of Collaboration between Austria and Romania. 
" patients are accessing Austria's medical services. At the level of the two countries we had settlement transactions in this regard, but, unfortunately, they were due to some personal relations. We propose to the Austrian party to conclude a long-term memorandum of collaboration," stated, according to a release sent…

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu met with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, on Monday, a context in which he stated that both sides intend to develop econ

14:24, 10.09.2018 - Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu met with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, on Monday, a context in which he stated that both sides intend to develop economic and sectoral cooperation, but also to capitalize on cooperation in the field of dual vocational training.  "Romania and the Swiss…

Ministerul Sanatații vrea un memorandum de colaborare cu autoritațile austriece

13:36, 10.09.2018 - Ministerul Sanatații a propus autoritaților din Austria semnarea unui memorandum privind colaborarea pe termen lung in domeniul sanatații. Ministrul Sorina Pintea a precizat ca o astfel de ințelegere ar veni in sprijinul pacienților avand in vedere ca tot mai mulți romani au optat pentru a beneficia…

Pintea: Mulți pacienți romani acceseaza serviciile medicale din Austria

13:27, 10.09.2018 - Sorina Pintea, ministrul Sanatații s-a intalnit in aceasta dimineața cu omologul austriac  Beate Hartinger - Klein. Cei doi oficiali au discutat despre procesul de preluare a președinției Consiliului Europei de catre Romania de la Austria, dar și despre o viitoare colaborare intre cele doua țari in…

Deputy PM Birchall meets head of Azerbaijan's state committee to discuss deepening strategic partnership

20:04, 16.07.2018 - Romania's Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall had a meeting on Monday with Fuad Muradov, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora to discuss deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan, especially its economic dimension, with the development of projects…

Majoritatea clienților TDC intenționeaza ca in urmatorii 2 ani sa investeasca in sisteme de tipul UCC, contact center sau IVR

13:05, 16.07.2018 - Telecom Data Consulting (TDC) a realizat un sondaj[1] în rândul clienților sai pentru a vedea unde se afla în acest moment soluțiile telecom în topul prioritaților acestor companii și care se prefigureaza a fi tendințele de dezvoltare în domeniu. Printre concluzii:…

Senior official Ciamba meets Holocaust Museum reps, reaffirms Romania's commitment to combating anti-Semitism

08:55, 10.07.2018 - At a meeting with representatives of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) on Monday, Secretary of State for Euro-Atlantic Bilateral and Strategic Affairs George Ciamba with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reconfirmed Romania's constant commitment to tackling discrimination, anti-Semitism and…

Ana Birchall discusses with Maros Sefcovic on consolidation of European project, energy security at EU level

11:58, 02.07.2018 - Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall had a meeting on Monday with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, with the two officials having discussed the consolidation of the European project and energy security at EU level.  "I…

Simona Halep further WTA's top-ranked player, holds comfortable lead

11:32, 18.06.2018 - Romania's Simona Halep further tops the WTA ranking, 1,225 points clear of world No. 2, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.  This is Halep's 33rd week at the top of the world ranking (17 weeks straight) and next Monday will see her overcoming Germany's Angelique Kerber, who spent 34 weeks as WTA…


