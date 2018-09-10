HealthMin Pintea meets Austrian counterpart and proposes conclusion of long-term memorandum of collaboration

HealthMin Pintea meets Austrian counterpart and proposes conclusion of long-term memorandum of collaborationPublicat:
Healthcare Minister Sorina Pintea met on Monday in Vienna, with her Austrian counterpart Beate Hartinger - Klein, occasion on which the Romanian official proposed the conclusion of a Memorandum of Collaboration between Austria and Romania.
"Many Romanian patients are accessing Austria's medical services. At the level of the two countries we had settlement transactions in this regard, but, unfortunately, they were due to some personal relations. We propose to the Austrian party to conclude a long-term memorandum of collaboration," Minister Sorina Pintea stated, according to a release sent…
