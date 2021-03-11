Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu discusses with Finnish Ambassador on cooperation relations in several medical fields

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Irina Alexe has been appointed secretary of state with the Ministry of Interior by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu published on Thursday in the Official Journal. By another decision of the Prime Minister, Norocel-Pompiliu Stroe was released from the office of Secretary of State with the…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu expressed his hope, on Thursday, that Romania will enter the Schengen area this year, mentioning that everything depends on a favorable Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report, on the observance of the recommendations of the European Commission, of the Venice…

- Another patient who had been admitted at the Matei Bals Epidemiology Institute, in the ward affected by the fire on Friday morning, January 29, has died on Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced. The patient was transferred after the fire to the Marius Nasta Pulmonology Institute in Bucharest.…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the concerns of the Government and Parliament must be aimed at reforming key-sectors such as Health, Education, Transport, but also the interaction between the state and the citizen, emphasizing that "the unity" of the coalition partners and their determination…

- Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu declared on Tuesday that Romania has sufficient doses contracted until September to vaccinate over 10 million people against COVID-19. "Currently, Romania has enough doses contracted until September to vaccinate over 10 million people.…

- On Wednesday, the Ambassador of Finland to Romania, Marjut Akola, invited the Mayor of Brasov, Allen Coliban, to participate in the smart cities forum, and also offered to initiate a dialogue between Finnish experts and companies in this field and the Brasov Municipality regarding the smart development…

- The new highly transmissible coronavirus strain that has initially been detected in the UK has been confirmed in Romania in a 27-year-old woman, the Ministry of Health informs on Friday. According to the source, the patient is in a "very good" clinical condition, is in isolation at home, supervised…

- The Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna, on Tuesday discussed with the General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, about the air quality in Bucharest, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Environment. "One of the topics discussed was the situation regarding the…