Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu discusses with Finnish Ambassador on cooperation relations in several medical fields

O elevă din România a fost felicitată de Comisia Europeană pentru rezultatul obținut într-un concurs european de traducere

O elevă din România a fost felicitată de Comisia Europeană pentru rezultatul obținut într-un concurs european de traducere

O elevă de la Liceului Teoretic „Ioan Jebelean” din Sânnicolau-Mare a fost felicitată de Comisia Europeană pentru rezultatul obținut la concursul… [citeste mai departe]

Reguli impuse în grădinițile din Franța pe timp de pandemie

Reguli impuse în grădinițile din Franța pe timp de pandemie

PodcasturiReguli impuse în grădinițile din Franța pe timp de pandemie Deși situația pandemică nu este una îmbucurătoare în Franța, grădinițele activează în regim obișnuit, la fel ca și în Republica Moldova. În fiecare dimineață, înainte de a-și duce băiatul la grădiniță, Elena… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe strada Baba Novac! S-au lovit pe o stradă unde nu poți întoarce căruciorul - FOTO

Accident pe strada Baba Novac! S-au lovit pe o stradă unde nu poți întoarce căruciorul - FOTO

Un accident soldat cu pagube materiale s-a produs joi, în jurul orei 17.00, la intersecția străzilor Iuliu Maniu cu Baba Novac.Șoferița unui Passat nu a acordat prioritate și a lovit mașina de teren care circula… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat Regulamentul conform căruia va fi distribuită motorina acordată de România pentru agricultorii din țara noastră

Guvernul a aprobat Regulamentul conform căruia va fi distribuită motorina acordată de România pentru agricultorii din țara noastră

Cabinetul de miniștri, a aprobat astăzi, în ședința de Guvern, Regulamentul privind stabilirea cuantumului de motorină din ajutorul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Laurette, iubita lui Magaye Gueye, mesaj clar pentru fotbalist după „cazul cocaina" de la Dinamo

FOTO Laurette, iubita lui Magaye Gueye, mesaj clar pentru fotbalist după „cazul cocaina” de la Dinamo

Laurette Atindehou, 37 de ani, l-a susținut public pe iubitul ei, Magaye Gueye, 30 de ani, fotbalistul lui Dinamo care a fost testat pozitiv la cocaină. Modelul a postat o imagine cu Gueye… [citeste mai departe]

A vrut s-aprindă focul și a provocat un incendiu

A vrut s-aprindă focul și a provocat un incendiu

Un tânăr a vrut să aprindă focul cu benzină și a ”reușit” să provoace un incendiu. Mai mult, flăcările i-au sărit pe unul dintre picioare. Acesta a fost transportat la spital pentru îngrijiri medicale de specialitate. Un apel la 112 anunța un incendiu la o casă de locuit din Șieu Măgheruș. Ajunși acolo,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – Florin Cîțu îi pune la punct pe bugetari, în special pe polițiștii care cer salarii mari: Nu o să aibă în mine un partener dacă cer doar salarii

VIDEO – Florin Cîțu îi pune la punct pe bugetari, în special pe polițiștii care cer salarii mari: Nu o să aibă în mine un partener dacă cer doar salarii

Premierul României, Florin Cîțu, susține că statul român are nevoie de o… [citeste mai departe]

Creștere alarmantă a numărului de cazuri active de COVID-19, în municipiul Aiud

Creștere alarmantă a numărului de cazuri active de COVID-19, în municipiul Aiud

Primăria municipiului Aiud a publicat, în cursul zilei de astăzi, 11 martie 2021, un grafic din care reiese o creștere bruscă a numărului de cazuri active de COVID-19, după o perioadă de scădere semnificativă a acestora. „Crește vertiginos… [citeste mai departe]

„Nuanțe de Primăvară" – Concurs Național de Interpretare Vocală și Instrumentală. Când se va desfășura festivalul

„Nuanțe de Primăvară” – Concurs Național de Interpretare Vocală și Instrumentală. Când se va desfășura festivalul

Prima ediție a Concursului Național de Interpretare Vocală și Instrumentală „Nuanțe de Primăvară” se va desfășura exclusiv ONLINE, în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Datele care vor apărea pe noile buletine din România. Informații de ultimă oră

Datele care vor apărea pe noile buletine din România. Informații de ultimă oră

Lucian Bode, ministrul Afacerilor Interne, a anunțat că fost adoptată, în ședința de miercuri a Executivului, hotărârea în ce privește stabilirea formei și conținutului actelor de identitate, ale dovezii de reşedinţă şi ale cărţii de… [citeste mai departe]


Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu discusses with Finnish Ambassador on cooperation relations in several medical fields

Publicat:
Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu discusses with Finnish Ambassador on cooperation relations in several medical fields

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu met on Thursday with the to Romania, , the discussions focusing on the cooperation relations between the two states in the medical field. Highlighted in the discussion were areas such as the provision of medical assistance for patients with burns, investments in health infrastructure, digitalisation and exchange of experience between professionals from the two countries, informs a Ministry of Health's release sent to AGERPRES.
The meeting was attended by Dr. , Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health.

PM appoints new secretaries of state at Interior and Justice

21:00, 25.02.2021 - Irina Alexe has been appointed secretary of state with the Ministry of Interior by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu published on Thursday in the Official Journal. By another decision of the Prime Minister, Norocel-Pompiliu Stroe was released from the office of Secretary of State with the…

PM Citu: I hope Romania will enter the Schengen area this year

10:45, 19.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu expressed his hope, on Thursday, that Romania will enter the Schengen area this year, mentioning that everything depends on a favorable Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report, on the observance of the recommendations of the European Commission, of the Venice…

Another patient from Matei Bals Institute's section affected by fire has died

15:45, 04.02.2021 - Another patient who had been admitted at the Matei Bals Epidemiology Institute, in the ward affected by the fire on Friday morning, January 29, has died on Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced. The patient was transferred after the fire to the Marius Nasta Pulmonology Institute in Bucharest.…

Iohannis: The current political class has responsibility to accelerate key-reforms

21:20, 28.01.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the concerns of the Government and Parliament must be aimed at reforming key-sectors such as Health, Education, Transport, but also the interaction between the state and the citizen, emphasizing that "the unity" of the coalition partners and their determination…

Official Baciu: Romania has enough doses contracted by September to vaccinate over 10 million people

19:00, 19.01.2021 - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu declared on Tuesday that Romania has sufficient doses contracted until September to vaccinate over 10 million people against COVID-19. "Currently, Romania has enough doses contracted until September to vaccinate over 10 million people.…

Finnish Ambassador to connect Brasov Mayor and Finish companies, experts in smart-city field, to cooperate

17:40, 13.01.2021 - On Wednesday, the Ambassador of Finland to Romania, Marjut Akola, invited the Mayor of Brasov, Allen Coliban, to participate in the smart cities forum, and also offered to initiate a dialogue between Finnish experts and companies in this field and the Brasov Municipality regarding the smart development…

Coronavirus/ More contagious UK strain confirmed in Romania

17:05, 08.01.2021 - The new highly transmissible coronavirus strain that has initially been detected in the UK has been confirmed in Romania in a 27-year-old woman, the Ministry of Health informs on Friday. According to the source, the patient is in a "very good" clinical condition, is in isolation at home, supervised…

EnvMin discusses quality of the air in Bucharest Capital with General Mayor

17:55, 29.12.2020 - The Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna, on Tuesday discussed with the General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, about the air quality in Bucharest, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Environment. "One of the topics discussed was the situation regarding the…


