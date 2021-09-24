Head of European Commission meets with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Citu, on Monday, in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 7.100 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul urcă la 1.180.097 de persoane infectate în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Peste 7.100 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul urcă la 1.180.097 de persoane infectate în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 24 septembrie 2021, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate… [citeste mai departe]

Cu benzinării închise și rafturi goale în magazine, Marea Britanie ar putea apela la șoferii din armată

Cu benzinării închise și rafturi goale în magazine, Marea Britanie ar putea apela la șoferii din armată

Ministrul Transporturilor din Marea Britanie, Grant Shapps, a declarat vineri că va analiza posibilitatea de a recurge la şoferii din cadrul forţelor armate pentru a putea ajuta la rezolvarea… [citeste mai departe]

Situație HALUCINANTĂ - Congresul PNL ar putea amâna intrarea în scenariul roșu pentru București

Situație HALUCINANTĂ - Congresul PNL ar putea amâna intrarea în scenariul roșu pentru București

În București s-a ajuns la o rată de infectare de 3.77 la mia de locuitori, iar membrii Comitetul Municipiului București pentru Situații de Urgență (CMBSU) s-au reunit, de la ora 11.00, într-o ședință… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci morţi în Rusia, pe Muntele Elbrus, în urma unei furtuni violente

Cinci morţi în Rusia, pe Muntele Elbrus, în urma unei furtuni violente

O furtună bruscă a ucis cinci alpinişti, în timpul unei ascensiuni pe Muntele Elbrus, în Rusia, au anunţat vineri salvatorii, una dintre cele mai grave tragedii din ultimii ani pe cel mai înalt vârf din Europa, relatează AFP, potrivit news.ro. ”Am putut… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul banilor 27 septembrie – 3 octombrie. Zodia care își riscă jobul

Horoscopul banilor 27 septembrie – 3 octombrie. Zodia care își riscă jobul

Horoscopul banilor 27 septembrie – 3 octombrie. Ce zodie riscă să își piardă jobul. Iată ce ți-au pregătit astrele pentru săptămâna ce urmează, pe plan financiar. Horoscopul banilor 27 septembrie – 3 octombrie Berbec Berbecii nu trebuie să își… [citeste mai departe]

Elton John & Charlie Puth lansează piesa „After All”

Elton John & Charlie Puth lansează piesa „After All”

După ce a bubuit în toate topurile cu piesa „Cold Heart” alături de Dua Lipa, Elton John lansează o colecție de 16 piese, fiecare dintre ele fiind o colaborare neașteptată. Adică să fim sinceri, nu ne-am fi imaginat niciodată că vom auzi piese de la Elton John cu Brandi Carlile, Charlie… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul de persoane vaccinate zilnic a crescut de 5 ori față de săptămâna trecută

Numărul de persoane vaccinate zilnic a crescut de 5 ori față de săptămâna trecută

Numărul mare de infectări și decese pare să trimită bistrițenii în centrele de vaccinare. Potrivit unor date oferite de Instituția Prefectului, numărul de persoane vaccinate zilnic la nivelul județului a crescut față de săptămâna… [citeste mai departe]

Crește numărul cazurilor Covid-19 în Argeș. 3 persoane au decedat

Crește numărul cazurilor Covid-19 în Argeș. 3 persoane au decedat

Instituția Prefectului Argeș informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică din județ se prezintă astfel: -incidența pe ultimele 14 zile: 1,24 (ieri 1,11); -persoane internate la ATI: 24 (ieri 15); -persoane internate… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Ghimpu, despre discursul Maiei Sandu de la tribuna ONU: Spre regretul nostru, Rusiei i-a plăcut cuvântarea

Mihai Ghimpu, despre discursul Maiei Sandu de la tribuna ONU: Spre regretul nostru, Rusiei i-a plăcut cuvântarea

Fostul lider al Partidului Liberal, Mihai Ghimpu, a criticat-o pe preşedinta Maia Sandu pentru discursul de la tribuna ONU. În opinia fostului deputat, şefa statului nu a deranjat… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Le spun clar, să nu se mai chinuie, Guvernul Cîțu va fi trimis acasă

Marcel Ciolacu: Le spun clar, să nu se mai chinuie, Guvernul Cîțu va fi trimis acasă

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, lansează un nou atac la adresa Guvernului Cîțu și a președintelui Iohannis. Liderul PSD consideră „culmea tupeului” ca aceștia să susţină vaccinarea obligatorie, în... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Head of European Commission meets with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Citu, on Monday, in Bucharest

Publicat:
Head of European Commission meets with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Citu, on Monday, in Bucharest

The head of the , Ursula von der Leyen, meets on Monday, in Bucharest, with and , during the NextGenerationEU series of visits, representatives of the announced.

According to the agenda of the EC head, she will also visit, together with the president and prime minister, the of the Capital, which will benefit from funds from the NextGenerationEU program.

The three senior officials will hold a joint press conference.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis receives Greek ForMin, underscores need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue

17:00, 08.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, in which context he underscored the need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue at a high level between the two countries, from the perspective of their contribution…

President Iohannis to meet Prime Minister Citu on topic of Gov't crisis

10:30, 06.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis will have, on Monday, a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu on the topic of the government crisis, the Presidential Administration informed. According to the quoted source, the meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace at 12:30, Agerpres informs.…

ANM: Heat wave and thermal discomfort alerts continue on Monday

15:55, 01.08.2021 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange alert of persistent heat wave and particularly severe thermal discomfort, valid, on Monday, in 16 counties and the municipality of Bucharest, and a Code Yellow warning, valid in eight counties. According to the Code…

ForMin Aurescu reconfirms Romania's attachment to La Francophonie

17:45, 26.07.2021 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday welcomed rector of the University Agency of la Francophonie (AUF) Slim Khalbous, at the ministry's headquarters, reconfirming Romania's attachment to the promotion of la Francophonie including by organising in Bucharest, September 21-24 in a hybrid…

PSD urging PM Citu to step down pending PNL congress convention

16:20, 26.07.2021 - The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) is urging Prime Minister Florin Citu to "take a step back" and to delegate his duties during Citu's electioneering for the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership. "Delegating the duties of the prime minister to another member of the government,…

Prime Minister Citu presented reforms to representatives of the World Bank

21:30, 12.07.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with a World Bank delegation led by Anna Bjerde, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, in which he presented, among other things, the reforms undertaken by the Government regarding pensions and salaries in the public…

President Iohannis to meet politicians, social partners on 'Educated Romania' project

17:40, 30.06.2021 - July 5-7, President Klaus Iohannis will hold a series of consultations with politicians and social partners on the "Educated Romania" at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to conclude the public debate on it. According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, at 17:00hrs, Iohannis will welcome…

PM Citu: "Vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. It's that simple!"

17:11, 27.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu points out that in Bucharest, which has the highest vaccination rate in the country, no case of COVID-19 has been registered in the last 24 hours, which shows that vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. "Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 9°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 23°C
Constanta 12°C | 21°C
Brasov 9°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 249.320,40 4.862.158,00
II (5/6) 2 41.553,40 -
III (4/6) 221 376,04 -
IV (3/6) 4.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.158.001,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2218
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.564
GBP 5.7704
CAD 3.331
XAU 240.357
JPY 3.8391
CNY 0.6541
AED 1.1494
AUD 3.0732
MDL 0.2383
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec