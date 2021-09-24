Head of European Commission meets with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Citu, on Monday, in Bucharest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, in which context he underscored the need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue at a high level between the two countries, from the perspective of their contribution…

- President Klaus Iohannis will have, on Monday, a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu on the topic of the government crisis, the Presidential Administration informed. According to the quoted source, the meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace at 12:30, Agerpres informs.…

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange alert of persistent heat wave and particularly severe thermal discomfort, valid, on Monday, in 16 counties and the municipality of Bucharest, and a Code Yellow warning, valid in eight counties. According to the Code…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday welcomed rector of the University Agency of la Francophonie (AUF) Slim Khalbous, at the ministry's headquarters, reconfirming Romania's attachment to the promotion of la Francophonie including by organising in Bucharest, September 21-24 in a hybrid…

- The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) is urging Prime Minister Florin Citu to "take a step back" and to delegate his duties during Citu's electioneering for the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership. "Delegating the duties of the prime minister to another member of the government,…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with a World Bank delegation led by Anna Bjerde, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, in which he presented, among other things, the reforms undertaken by the Government regarding pensions and salaries in the public…

- July 5-7, President Klaus Iohannis will hold a series of consultations with politicians and social partners on the "Educated Romania" at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to conclude the public debate on it. According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, at 17:00hrs, Iohannis will welcome…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu points out that in Bucharest, which has the highest vaccination rate in the country, no case of COVID-19 has been registered in the last 24 hours, which shows that vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. "Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate…