Bars, cafes, clubs, discos remain closed until June 1

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday evening that the bars, cafes, clubs and discos will remain closed until June 1, showing that there is a proposal to open at a capacity of 50% from this date, but with vaccinated people, agerpres reports. "We have bars, cafes, clubs, discos and so on,… [citeste mai departe]