Tennis: Tecau, Arevalo, qualify for round of 16 of doubles event at Miami Open

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Salvadoran Marcelo Arevalo have qualified for the round of 16 of the Miami Open, ATP Masters 1,000 tournament, equipped with total prizes of 3,343,785 US dollars, on Saturday, after defeating 6 -4, 6-3 the… [citeste mai departe]