Niculescu- Hozumi duo advances to Bad Homburg Open doubles final

Niculescu- Hozumi duo advances to Bad Homburg Open doubles final. Romanian-Japanese duo Monica Niculescu/Eri Hozumi on Friday advanced to the women's doubles final of the Bad Homburg Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Germany, prize pool USD 259,303, after defeating Tereza… [citeste mai departe]