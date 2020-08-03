"Greșit": Trump îl contrazice pe dr. Fauci după mărturia epidemiologului în CongresPublicat:
Președintele american Donald Trump l-a contrazis pe dr. Anthony Fauci, respingând public depoziția epidemiologului american cu privire la motivele pentru care Statele Unite se confrunta cu o noua creștere a infecțiilor cu coronavirusul, relateaza Politico.
&"Greșit!&", a scris Trump pe Twitter distribuind un videoclip în care dr. Fauci a explicat în fața unei comisii a Adunarii Reprezentanților (camera inferioara a Congresului American) ca SUA are mai multe cazuri de COVID-19 decât țarile europene fiindca a închis doar o parte a economiei în primul val…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe hotnews.ro…
Sursa articol: hotnews.ro
