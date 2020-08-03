Stiri Recomandate

Rusia urmărește să producă milioane de doze de vaccin anticoronavirus până în 2021

Rusia a susținut luni că intenționează să lanseze producția în masă a unui vaccin anti-coronavirus luna viitoare și va ajunge să producă milioane de doze pe lună până la începutul anului viitor, scrie  Moscow Times. Țara înaintează… [citeste mai departe]

BNR forex reserves, up to 36.249 billion euro, at July-end

The forex reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) went up 3.56 percent on 31 July 2020, to EUR 36.249 billion, from EUR 35,002 million on 30 June 2020, according to a central bank's release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. In July, the following flows were recorded: EUR 4.722 billion… [citeste mai departe]

Noua staţie de taximetre din zona ”Cina” se va amenaja respectând doleanţele taximetriştilor

În urma mai multor discuţii purtate în cursul săptămânii trecute de către primarul Mircia Gutău cu reprezentanţi ai taximetriştilor din municipiu, s-a dispus ca în amenajarea staţiei de taximetre din… [citeste mai departe]

Situație critică la Bacău! Primarul orașului, apel disperat către Guvern, după ce anunță că nu mai sunt locuri în spital: Vă rog nu vă jucaţi!

Primarul oraşului Bacău, Cosmin Necula, anunţă, luni, că nu mai sunt locuri în spital pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Identificat şi cercetat de poliţişti după ce a provocat accident şi a părăsit locul faptei  

Poliţiştii au depistat şi identificat un bărbat, de 32 de ani, care ar fi provocat accident şi ar fi părăsit locul faptei.  La data de 02 august a.c., în jurul orei 15.00, poliţiştii Secţiei 5 Poliţie… [citeste mai departe]

Râmnicu Vâlcea: Noua stație de taxiuri în zona Cina

Noua staţie de taximetre din zona ”Cina” se va amenaja respectând doleanţele taximetriştilor, potrivit municipalității din Râmnicu Vâlcea. În urma mai multor discuţii purtate în cursul săptămânii trecute de către primarul Mircia Gutău cu reprezentanţi ai taximetriştilor din municipiu, s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Definitivat 2020. În patru județe s-a înregistrat o rată de promovare de peste 80%. Care sunt acestea

Peste 4.300 de candidaţi au obţinut definitivarea şi dreptul de practică în învăţământul preuniversitar în sesiunea 2020, procentul de promovare a examenului naţional, după soluționarea contestațiilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Carei da în judecata APM Satu Mare !

Primăria Carei va acționa în justiție Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului și Garda de Mediu Satu Mare în încercarea de a rezolva definitiv problema mirosurilor pestilențiale care învăluie orașul de mai bine de un an. „Suntem în tratative cu mai mulți avocați. Îl vom alege pe unul dintre aceștia ca să ne reprezinte… [citeste mai departe]

KMG International (Rompetrol) continua programul de internship Pregatit pentru Cariera

KMG International Rompetrol a lansat a XX a editie a programului de internship "Pregatit pentru Cariera", destinat tinerilor care doresc sa urmeze o cariera in industria de petrol si gaze. In acest an, 55 de studenti si proaspat… [citeste mai departe]

CONAF: Învăţământul profesional, deschiderea reală a şcolii către piaţa muncii

"Este nevoie de susținerea în școli a învățământului profesional și de o asumare atât la nivelul oficialilor cât și de către angajatori a unui rol activ în domeniul pregătirii profesionale. Un electrician proaspăt absolvent de… [citeste mai departe]


"Greșit": Trump îl contrazice pe dr. Fauci după mărturia epidemiologului în Congres

Publicat:

Președintele american Donald Trump l-a contrazis pe dr. Anthony Fauci, respingând public depoziția epidemiologului american cu privire la motivele pentru care Statele Unite se confrunta cu o noua creștere a infecțiilor cu coronavirusul, relateaza Politico.

&"Greșit!&", a scris Trump pe Twitter distribuind un videoclip în care dr. Fauci a explicat în fața unei comisii a Adunarii Reprezentanților (camera inferioara a ) ca SUA are mai multe cazuri de COVID-19 decât țarile europene fiindca a închis doar o parte a economiei în primul val…

GCS: 5,555 Romanians abroad confirmed infected with novel coronavirus, 123 dead figure unchanged

15:20, 02.08.2020 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that, as of Sunday, 5,555 Romanians abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens outside the country, due to COVID-19, remains 123.According to the GCS, of the 5,555 Romanian…

COVID-19 count case of Romanians abroad reaches 5,486, out-of-country death toll steady at 123

13:46, 31.07.2020 - The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus is 5,486, while the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remained steady since the last report at 123, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday.According to the cited…

GCS: 5,329 Romanian nationals abroad confirmed infected with novel coronavirus, 123 deaths

15:00, 27.07.2020 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday that 5,329 Romanians from outside the country have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad due to COVID-19 is 123, both data having been unchanged since the last reporting.Of…

Administrația Trump vrea blocarea solicitarilor de azil din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19

14:15, 09.07.2020 - Administrația Trump a propus o noua regula care i-ar permite sa refuze cererile de azil ale imigranților care sunt considerați un pericol pentru sanatatea publica, anunța NBC News.Decizia, care urmeaza sa fie publicata în scurt timp, ar permite Departamentului pentru Securitate Interna…

COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad rises to 4,793; death toll constant at 115

13:30, 26.06.2020 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday that 4,793 Romanians abroad had been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad due to COVID-19 remained constant at 115. Of the 4,793…

COVID-19 case count of Romanian nationals abroad, death toll constant at 3,074, 106

14:27, 01.06.2020 - The number of Romanians abroad infected with the novel coronavirus has remained the same since the last report, which is also true for deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.According to GCS, 3,074 Romanian…

Coronavirusul a intrat in Casa Alba

18:17, 10.05.2020 - Trei oficiali americani implicați in lupta contra Covid-19,printre care epidemiologul Anthony Fauci, s-au autoizolat și vor ramane in carantina dupa posibile expuneri la virus. Robert Redfield, directorul Centrului pentru preventia bolilor infectioase (CDC), si Anthony Fauci, directorul Institutului…

Since 23 February 1,279,000 Romanian citizens return to country

09:52, 05.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Monday evening a press conference at Victoria Palace, that since 23 February 1,279,000 Romanian citizens have returned to the country, specifying, on the other hand, that according to the Government's estimate, there are around "300-350,000" people who will be looking…


