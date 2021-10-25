Greenhouse gas levels hit record; world scrambles to contain damage

Stiri Recomandate

“La numărul de contact era trecută mama!” Moment îngrozitor, povestit de un medic de la ATI

În plină pandemie care îngenunchiază tot mai mult România, un medic din Ploieşti a împărtăşit câteva rânduri despre misiunea grea pe care o au cadrele medicale din ţară în această perioadă, aceea de a anunţa… [citeste mai departe]

„Legiunea străină”, la înălţime! Phoenix CSU Simona Halep, o mică revanşă în faţa Târgoviştei

După trei meciuri în care a ratat de puţin victoria, a venit rândul şi primului succes al echipei feminine de baschet Phoenix CSU Simona Halep din actualul sezon al Ligii Naţionale.… [citeste mai departe]

Criză de oxigen la Botoșani, Vlad Plăcintă donează 30 de concentratoare pentru pacienții critici

În anul 2020 primul PCR care a ajuns la Botoșani pentru prelucrarea testelor a fost donat de Vlad Plăcintă. Toamna aceasta, în plin val patru și într-o criză adâncită de oxigen, Vlad Plăcintă se implică… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta a cumparat un simulator de endoscopie (document)

Valoarea totala a contractului este de 896.700 leiUniversitatea "Ovidius" din Constanta a organizat o licitatie pentru achizitia unui simulator de endoscopie.Contractul a fost atribuit pe 14 octombrie 2021, iar pe www.licitatiapublica.ro… [citeste mai departe]

USR îl așteaptă după colț pe Nicolae Ciucă: Cum poți să pui în practică PNRR dacă nu ai majoritate în Parlament?

Președintele USR, Dacian Cioloș, le aduce aminte liberalilor că au nevoie de o majoritate în Parlament pentru a implementa unele reforme, inclusiv PNRR,… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii din Gherla au reținut 11 permise, în weekend. Aproape 150 de persoane au fost legitimate

În weekend, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Gherla au desfășurat activități specifice pentru prevenirea și combaterea principalelor cauze generatoare de accidente de circulație și pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Niculai Barbă, de Ziua Armatei Române: „Doar vaccinarea constituie și scutul, și arma cu ...

 Vicepreședintele Consiliului Județean Suceava Niculai Barbă a transmis, de Ziua Armatei Române, un mesaj prin care îndeamnă populația să se vaccineze împotriva noului coronavirus. Niculai Barbă a spus că… [citeste mai departe]

„Europa în regiunea mea”: mobilitate urbană și alte facilități pentru comunitate, create la Beclean cu bani europeni (P)

Dezvoltate cu sprijinul Agenției de Dezvoltare Regională Nord-Vest, aceste proiecte sunt aduse la cunoștința cetățenilor din întreaga… [citeste mai departe]

Blaga a lansat piesa ”Claustrofob”

Ciprian Blaga isi doreste ca prin intermediul nostru, voi, cititorii nostri sa aflati ca are o surpriza pentru cei care doresc sa-l asculte, asa ca ne-a trimis noua lui melodie care se numeste ”Claustrofob”. El ne spune ca piesa are influente muzicale pop-Urbane cu un text comercial profund, in limba romana, iar compozitia,… [citeste mai departe]

„Turist în orașul tău” continuă cu o nouă ediție

Echipa Junior Chamber International (JCI) Târgu Mureș, în parteneriat cu Muzeul Județean Mureș, invită târgumureșenii la o nouă ediție "Turist în orașul tău", care se va desfășura joi 28 octombrie, începând cu ora 17.30. „De această dată vom descoperi împreună câteva dintre secretele… [citeste mai departe]


Greenhouse gas levels hit record; world scrambles to contain damage

Publicat:
Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” on climate goals, the U.N. weather agency said on Monday, showing the scale of the task facing governments scrambling to avert dangerous levels of warming, according to Reuters. A report by the World Meteorological Organization showed that carbon dioxide levels […] The post Greenhouse gas levels hit record; world scrambles to contain damage appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

14:45, 19.10.2021 - Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

16:10, 18.10.2021 - The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…

EU outlines measures to combat the energy price spike

15:15, 13.10.2021 - The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters.  Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute

14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

16:16, 04.10.2021 - Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

15:16, 30.08.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…


