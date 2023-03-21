Greece seeks to overhaul EU’s power grid in green transition

Stiri Recomandate

Olt: Un bărbat şi un minor au spart geamurile unui autoturism

Polițiștii din cadrul Secției nr. 7 Poliție Rurală Dăneasa, sub supravegherea procurorului de caz, din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Caracal, au reținut, luni, un bărbat cercetat pentru amenințare și distrugere. Inspectoratul de Poliție Județean Olt a fost sesizat,… [citeste mai departe]

Cetăţean ucrainean depistat la frontieră cu poliţa de asigurare a unui automarfar falsificată

Un cetăţean ucrainean este cercetat pentru fals material în înscrisuri sub semnătură privată şi uz de fals, după ce a prezentat la Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Galaţi Rutier, în timp ce încerca să treacă… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, înțepături la șeful statului după recentele deplasări ale acestuia în afara țării cu un avion privat

Președintele PSD a vorbit despre recentele deplasări ale șefului statului  în afara țării cu un avion privat. Marcel Ciolacu a spus că președintele ar… [citeste mai departe]

Simulare Evaluare Națională 2023: Baremele și subiectele de la proba de Matematică, publicate de minister

Simulare Evaluare Națională 2023: Baremele și subiectele de la proba de Matematică, publicate de minister Simulare Evaluare Națională 2023: Ministerul Educației a publicat marți după-amiaza… [citeste mai departe]

„Viscol”, liderul țiganilor din Lugoj, prins în Italia. A fost condamnat la închisoare în dosarul fostului șef al IPJ Timiș

IPJ Timiș a anunțat că la data de 20 martie 2023, în urma schimbului de date și informații cu autoritățile din Italia, a fost depistat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum scanezi singur produsele la Auchan, Kaufland și Carrefour. Aplicațiile pe care trebuie să le folosești

Discuția despre casele de marcat de tip self scan a pornit de la Marian Godină și a creat o adevărată controversă în mediul online. Cum scanezi singur produsele la Auchan, Kaufland… [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: Galerie de artă inaugurată la Secţia de Psihiatrie a Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă

Asociaţia ‘Institutul Bucovina’, în parteneriat cu Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă (SJU) Suceava, a inaugurat prima galerie de artă din ţară situată în incinta unui spital de psihiatrie, în contextul 2023 –… [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul Constanta, decizie in cazul falimentului Vectra Imobiliare SRL

Tribunalul Constanta a fixat un nou termen in dosarul privind falimentul societatii comerciale Vectra Imobiliare SRL Cauza se va afla din nou in atentia magistratilor la finele lunii aprilie 2023.Vectra Imobiliare SRL a intrat in insolventa in iunie 2009.… [citeste mai departe]

A crescut de 10 ori perioada interdicției de a mai obține permis auto. Ce persoane sunt vizate

Un proiect legislativ de modificare a Codului Rutier, prin care persoanele condamnate pentru ucidere din culpă, comisă sub influența alcoolului sau drogurilor ori fără permis auto, să aibă interdicția de a obține… [citeste mai departe]

Național: A apărut, subit, acordul cu Ucraina. România a permis dragarea canalului Bâstroe

Acordul dintre România și Ucraina privind evaluarea impactului asupra mediului în context transfrontier, ținut la secret de Guvern, a apărut, subit, direct în Monitorul Oficial din 1 martie. Aflăm, astfel, că acordul… [citeste mai departe]


Greece seeks to overhaul EU's power grid in green transition

Greece seeks to overhaul EU’s power grid in green transition

Greece will put forward a plan to overhaul the ’s electricity grids in order to lay the foundations for a massive rollout of renewable power, Bloomberg reports. The country wants to boost so-called north-south corridors so that areas with high levels of wind power generation are better connected with those that produce solar electricity, […] The post Greece seeks to overhaul EU’s power grid in green transition appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

10:45, 20.03.2023 - European Union ministers are meeting Monday to try to finalize a plan to supply Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells, replenish their own national stocks and ramp up Europe’s defense industry, as Russia continues to focus its attacks on the industrial east of the war-ravaged country, according…

EU strikes watered down deal to boost energy efficiency

10:55, 10.03.2023 - European Union member states and the parliament struck an accord to increase energy efficiency across the economy as part of plans to cut emissions and diversify away from Russian oil and gas, according to Bloomberg. The two sides agreed to reduce energy consumption by 11.7% by the end of the decade.…

EU seeks to salvage combustion-engine ban after Germany balks

12:20, 02.03.2023 - The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

Germany seeks to link all wind parks in North Sea

15:10, 27.02.2023 - The German government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market, according to AP News. Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind…

Denmark suspends handling new wind power projects citing EU laws

12:05, 07.02.2023 - Danish authorities are halting the processing of new applications for offshore wind projects to determine if their permit program violates European Union laws on state subsidies, according to Bloomberg. The Danish Energy Agency is working with its lawyers and the European Commission to ascertain whether…

EU sees legal grounds to use seized Russian central bank assets

15:20, 26.01.2023 - European Union member states have been told the bloc has the legal authority to temporarily leverage at least E33.8 billion of Russian central bank assets to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. The bloc’s Council Legal Service…

EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers

10:16, 17.01.2023 - European Union government officials will discuss key elements of a planned overhaul of the bloc’s power market this week, setting the scene for difficult negotiations on how to shield the economy from an energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, proposed…

Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

10:45, 29.12.2022 - Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…


