Greece: Romanian friends, thank you! More than 100 Romanian firefighters with 23 special vehicles, have been helping Greece, since Sunday, to battle the wildfires of unprecedented intensity and spread that have been threatening the country lately. "Romanian friends, thank you from the bottom of my heart!" was the message posted by the Greek Embassy in Bucharest, for the Romanian firefighters.

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

