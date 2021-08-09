Greece: Romanian friends, thank you!

Stiri Recomandate

Scandal la Telciu, cu jandarmi solicitați să intervină! Angajații Aquabis s-au ”pus pe debranșat” 800 de case. Telcenii au avut la dispoziție mai multe luni să încheie contracte… [citeste mai departe]

Un broker de credite în sistem de franciză, dedicat și implicat total în activitatea sa, poate să câștige peste 15.000 euro pe lună, adică peste 180.000 euro pe an, conform reprezentanților AVBS Credit, companie de intermedieri credite bancare. În contextul… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Orăşenesc „Regele Carol I” din Costești organizează concurs de recrutare pentru ocuparea pe perioadă nedeterminată, a funcției contractuale de execuţie, vacante, după cum urmează: – îngrijitoare la Secția medicină… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Cluj se află sub atenționare Cod Galben de furtună. ANM a emis un Cod Galben valabil în perioada 09 august, ora 10:00 – 09 august, ora 23:00În intervalul menționat, în Transilvania, cea mai mare parte a Moldovei și local în Maramureș, nordul Munteniei și în zonele… [citeste mai departe]

Baza de tenis a Primăriei Zalău a fost zilele trecute gazda celei de-a XV-a ediţii a „Cupei Municipiului Zalău”, o competiţie de tenis de câmp rezervată veteranilor, la care s-au înscris 89 de practicanţi ai „sportului… [citeste mai departe]

După o relație de patru ani, Alexia Eram și Mario Fresh au fost surprinși tot mai rar împreună. Astfel, s-a zvonit că cei doi s-au despărțit. Acum, în weekend, îndrăgostiții… [citeste mai departe]

Sfântul proroc și împărat David, în Psalmul 138, zice astfel: „Unde mă voi duce de la Duhul Tău, și de la fața Ta unde voi fugi?", enumerând diferite toposuri, ca locuri ale prezenței lui Dumnezeu și ale Sfântului Duh „care pretutindeni este și toate le… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția Sanitar Veterinară și pentru Siguranța Alimentelor (DSVSA) Suceava a efectuat un număr mare de controale în acest an, în care a insistat însă pe prevenire, pe conștientizarea agentului economic cu privire la deficiențe.Doctorul Sorin Mihai Voloșeniuc, directorul… [citeste mai departe]

Pe zi ce trece Georgiana Lobonț câștigă tot mai mulți fani. Asta o demonstrează și numărul mare de vizualizări la noua ei piesă. Aproape 1 milion de oameni au ascultat noua piesă a artistei, în doar 1 zile de la… [citeste mai departe]

Milsami Orhei a obținut a patra victorie consecutivă în Divizia Națională de fotbal. „Vulturii roșii” au dispus pe teren propriu de FC Florești, scor 4-1.Oaspeții au marcat primii, prin Andrei Cobeț. Milsami s-a aruncat în atac,… [citeste mai departe]


Greece: Romanian friends, thank you!

Publicat:
Greece: Romanian friends, thank you!

More than 100 Romanian firefighters with 23 special vehicles, have been helping Greece, since Sunday, to battle the wildfires of unprecedented intensity and spread that have been threatening the country lately. “Romanian friends, thank you from the bottom of my heart!” was the message posted by the in Bucharest, for the Romanian firefighters. […] The post Greece: Romanian friends, thank you! appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

