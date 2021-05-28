Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector Greece is ready to use a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate following a rapid pick-up […] The post Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

