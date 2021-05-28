Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector

Stiri Recomandate

Ramona Olaru, invitație indecentă la Neatza. ‘Iubito, vezi tu diseară’. Răzvan Simion a început să râdă

Râzi de te prăpădești cu ei. Frumoasa Ramona Olaru a avut parte de o invitație indecentă din partea unui invitat de la Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani. Ce i-a spus faimosul magician… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful DSU, secretarul de stat Raed Arafat, vaccinează anticovid mâine la Calafindești

Secretarul de stat Raed Arafat, șeful Departamentului pentru Situații de Urgență, va participa mâine la Caravana vaccinării anticovid în localitatea Calafindești, care va avea loc în intervalul orar 10.00-16.00. Doctorul Arafat… [citeste mai departe]

Ioana Mihăilă: „E inacceptabil ca medicii să nu fie vaccinați”

Ioana Mihăilă: „Mi se pare inacceptabil să existe această reticență. Inclusiv în ordin, chiar și în forma finală, am prevăzut un stimulant pentru manageri să încerce să atingă o țintă cât mai mare de vaccinare. Partea de relaxare, de deschidere de noi secții în… [citeste mai departe]

Nadia Comăneci & Bart Conner: cum a început relaţia celor doi gimnaşti şi cum arată viaţa lor din America!

Au sărbătorit, luna trecută, un sfert de veac de mariaj. Şi căsnicia lor continuă să se scrie frumos, pe plaiuri americane, sub semnul gimnasticii, al medaliilor de aur şi al… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii din Sebeș și Alba Iulia au depistat doi șoferi care s-au urcat beți la volan. Unul dintre ei a provocat un accident rutier

La data de 27 mai 2021, în jurul orei 20.50, polițiștii Secției 7 Poliție Rurală Sebeș au depistat un bărbat de 55 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]

12 persoane din Timiş, confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, în ultimele 24 de ore. Nu s-a consemnat niciun deces cauzat de coronavirus

În judeţul Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore, 12 persoane au fost confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, fiind efectuate 2.013 teste, din care 404 de teste rapide. În aceeaşi… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătăţii: Vaccinul împotriva COVID, o şansă pentru noi toţi

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Ioana Mihăilă, afirmă că vaccinul împotriva COVID-19 ‘conţine o şansă pentru noi toţi’ şi arată, cu exemple punctuale, ce avantaje aduce vaccinarea anumitor categorii de persoane. ‘Ce conţine vaccinul împotriva COVID? Vaccinul… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aprobat: Cât ne împrumutăm pentru spitale regionale!

În ședința de Guvern din data de 27 mai a fost aprobat memorandumul privind acordul de principiu pentru contractarea a două împrumuturi, de circa 480 milioane euro, cu Banca Europeană de Investiții. Memorandumul a fost înaintat Guvernului de ministrul Finanțelor, Alexandru Nazare și… [citeste mai departe]

43 de decese cauzate de coronavirus și SUB 500 de români internați la ATI

Până astăzi, 30.174 de persoane diagnosticate cu infecție cu SARS – CoV – 2 au decedat. În intervalul 27.05.2021 (10:00) – 28.05.2021 (10:00) au fost raportate de către INSP 43 de decese (29 bărbați și 14 femei), ale unor pacienți infectați cu noul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă vaccinul anti-COVID pentru Lucian Bode. Ministrul de Interne: Viață și siguranță (video)

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, se implică în noua campanie de informare a Guvernului privind vaccinarea anti-COVID-19, motiv pentru care apare într-un filmuleț în care explică… [citeste mai departe]


Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector

Publicat:
Greece is ready to use a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate following a rapid pick-up […] The post Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

