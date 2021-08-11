Greece: EU is not ready for new migrant crisis as Afghan conflict grows

Stiri Recomandate

Boris Johnson convoacă o reuniune guvernamentală de criză pe tema situaţiei din Afganistan

Boris Johnson convoacă o reuniune guvernamentală de criză pe tema situaţiei din Afganistan

Prim-ministrul britanic Boris Johnson a convocat o reuniune guvernamentală de criză vineri după-amiază pe tema situaţiei din Afganistan, a anunţat un purtător de cuvânt al Downing Street, relatează AFP şi Reuters.… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. anunță rezultatele financiare pentru al doilea trimestru al anului, încheiat la 30 iunie 2021

Grupul DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. anunță rezultatele financiare pentru al doilea trimestru al anului, încheiat la 30 iunie 2021

La nivel de grup Profil de creștere remarcabilă: veniturile au progresat cu 14,4% în T2 2021 față de T2 2020, până la 355 de milioane de Euro, în… [citeste mai departe]

Lumea fotbalului, zguduită de o veste tragică. Un fost mare fotbalist a decedat, chiar pe teren (Video)

Lumea fotbalului, zguduită de o veste tragică. Un fost mare fotbalist a decedat, chiar pe teren (Video)

A practicat fotbalul de performanță la cel mai înalt nivel. Și-a găsit sfârșitul, chiar pe terenul de fotbal, în timpul unui meci. Avea 37 de ani. KV Ostend, echipă din prima ligă belgiană,… [citeste mai departe]

Să fie voie cu biciclete și trotinete în centrul Timișoarei, dar cu limite de viteză și acces. Propunerea USRPLUS

Să fie voie cu biciclete și trotinete în centrul Timișoarei, dar cu limite de viteză și acces. Propunerea USRPLUS

Iar „deschide” USR centrul Timișoarei pentru bicicliști. Aleșii USRPLUS s-au întâlnit cu câțiva dintre timișorenii care se deplasează pe două roți și au concluzionat… [citeste mai departe]

Petre Geamănu şi Eugen Preda, arestaţi preventiv pentru camătă şi şantaj. Cum ameninţau interlopii

Petre Geamănu şi Eugen Preda, arestaţi preventiv pentru camătă şi şantaj. Cum ameninţau interlopii

Petre Ilie, zis Petre Geamănu, şi Eugen Preda, liderul „clanului luptătorilor”, alături de alte cinci persoane, au fost arestaţi preventiv pentru acuzaţiile de camătă şi şantaj, inclusiv la… [citeste mai departe]

Este oficial! Corona Wolves Brașov a fost exclusă din Erste Liga!

Este oficial! Corona Wolves Brașov a fost exclusă din Erste Liga!

Biroul Federal al Federației Maghiare de Hochei pe Gheață a decis în mod arbitrar excluderea echipei de hochei pe gheață Corona Wolves Brașov din Liga Erste. Asta în ciuda votului echipelor, care săptămâna trecută au decis ca „lupii” (finaliștii competiției sezonul… [citeste mai departe]

CNCAV schimbă regulile în vaccinarea anti-Covid. Persoanele cu reactii adverse la prima doză pot face rapelul cu alt tip de ser

CNCAV schimbă regulile în vaccinarea anti-Covid. Persoanele cu reactii adverse la prima doză pot face rapelul cu alt tip de ser

Comitetul Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV) a emis o nouă instrucțiune privind vaccinarea… [citeste mai departe]

NATO se reunește de urgență, în timp ce talibanii se apropie de capitala Kabul

NATO se reunește de urgență, în timp ce talibanii se apropie de capitala Kabul

Ambasadorii la NATO ai țărilor membre ale Alianței se vor reuni într-o conferință de criză, vineri, la ora locală 15:00, în situația tot mai dificilă provocată de asaltul puternic al talibanilor în Afganistan. Reuniunea va fi prezidată… [citeste mai departe]

BNR: Prețul locuinţelor din România a crescut cu 28,4% în ultimii cinci ani

BNR: Prețul locuinţelor din România a crescut cu 28,4% în ultimii cinci ani

Preţul locuinţelor din România a crescut cu 28,4% în perioada 2015-2020, comparativ cu alte ţări din Europa de Est, unde preţurile medii au avansat cu 78,5% în Ungaria, 53,9% în Cehia, 37,4% în Bulgaria şi 35,4% în Polonia, spune Cristian Popa,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Greece: EU is not ready for new migrant crisis as Afghan conflict grows

Publicat:
Greece: EU is not ready for new migrant crisis as Afghan conflict grows

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the  (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a letter with ministers from five other […] The post Greece: EU is not ready for new migrant crisis as Afghan conflict grows appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Herat; embassies getting staff out

11:30, 13.08.2021 - The Taliban have captured Afghanistan‘s second and third-biggest cities, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war, according to Reuters. The capture of the second-biggest city…

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

17:30, 12.08.2021 - EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

11:30, 22.07.2021 - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters.  “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

16:15, 21.07.2021 - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone says relief official

11:40, 21.07.2021 - A senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday that rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, according to Reuters.  At least 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural…

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…

US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict

17:36, 15.06.2021 - The United States and the European Union have agreed on a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them, according to Reuters.  The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases…

Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector

13:05, 28.05.2021 - Greece is ready to use a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 august 2021
Bucuresti 18°C | 31°C
Iasi 13°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 29°C
Timisoara 18°C | 33°C
Constanta 19°C | 29°C
Brasov 11°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 12.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 4.434.971,20 -
II (5/6) 3 24.087,60 -
III (4/6) 354 204,13 -
IV (3/6) 6.566 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.776.476,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 august 2021
USD 4.1811
EUR 4.9118
CHF 4.5347
GBP 5.7715
CAD 3.3417
XAU 236.322
JPY 3.7907
CNY 0.6452
AED 1.1383
AUD 3.0708
MDL 0.2365
BGN 2.5113

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec