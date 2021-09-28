Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact

Stiri Recomandate

Alexandru Slusari: Supermarketurile își bat joc de producătorii autohtoni

Fostul deputat Alexandru Slusari, a rămas uimit de ce a văzut într-un supermarket din țară. Deși legea spune că cel puțin 50% din produsele expuse pe rafturile din magazine trebuie să fie autohtone, unele rețele de supermarketuri nu se conformează,… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV. 7 cadre medicale de la Spitalul de Pneumoftiziologie din Cluj, infectate cu COVID-19

Spitalul Clinic de Pneumoftiziologie &"Leon Daniello&" trece prin momente delicate după ce șapte angajați au fost depistați pozitiv cu COVID-19, printre care și directorul unității. Doctorul Vasile Mureșan, cel care… [citeste mai departe]

Municipiul Arad a depășit rata de 4‰. Se va putea merge la sală doar pe bază de certificat Covid

Marți dimineață, conform raportării Centrului Județean de Coordonare și Conducere a Intervenției, cuprinzând date furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică a Județului Arad, la nivelul... [citeste mai departe]

Politehnica Timişoara a rămas şi ea fără antrenor principal. Despărţire de Dorin Toma după seria de eşecuri din Liga 2

Politehnica Timişoara, la fel ca şi concitadina din „B”, Ripensia, a rămas fără „principal” momentan. Antrenorul maramureşean Dorin Toma şi-a reziliat… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Conferință de presă CNCAV privind vaccinarea anti-Covid

VIDEO: Conferință de presă CNCAV privind vaccinarea anti-Covid Valeriu Gheorghiță, coordonator Campanie nationala de vaccinare anti-Covid. FOTO: gov.ro. LIVE VIDEO: Valeriu Gheorghiță, coordonator Campanie nationala de vaccinare anti-Covid. Conferința de presă… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING PNL, amendat după Congresul PNL

PNL a fost amendat cu 10.000 de lei pentru organizarea Congresului de sâmbătă, la care au participat peste 5000 de persoane, a anunțat marți în cadrul comisiei de anchetă din Parlament șeful Poliției Capitalei, Bogdan Berechet. PNL a avut, sâmbătă, congresul pentru alegerea președintelui, la care au participat 5.000… [citeste mai departe]

Irinel Columbeanu a fost externat, după ce s-a infectat cu COVID-19: ”Probabil că da, acum mă voi vaccina”

Irinel Columbeanu a fost externat, după ce a ajuns la spital fiind infectat cu COVID-19. Fostul soț al Monicăi Gabor ia acum în calcul varianta de a se vaccina. Zilele trecute,… [citeste mai departe]

ZIUA LIVE. Cum ne-ar putea afecta emotional un lockdown! Interviu cu Liviu Chesnoiu, profiler – psiholog criminalist

Interviu LIVE miercuri, 29 septembrie, ora 14.00, cu cms. sef r Liviu Chesnoiu, profiler psiholog criminalist, expert poligraf, fost sef al Laboratorului de Detectie… [citeste mai departe]

Trei focare de Covid la două școli și o grădiniță din Timișoara, confirmate în ultimele 24 de ore

Crește numărul focarelor de coronavirus în Timiș. Trei dintre acestea au fost confirmate în ultimele 24 de ore de Direcția de Sănătate Publică Timiș la două școli și o grădiniță din Timișoara. [citeste mai departe]

„Istoria în desene”, program educativ online

 Muzeul Național al Bucovinei continuă oferta de programe online cu caracter educativ și reia provocarea lansată în 2020 pentru vizitatorii săi virtuali: Istoria în desene.În perioada octombrie-noiembrie 2021, Muzeul Național al Bucovinei invită copii și tineri din țară sau străinătate, cu vârsta ... [citeste mai departe]


Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact

Publicat:
Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact

France and Greece signed a major defense pact on Tuesday that includes commitments from Athens to purchase three French warships, with an option for a fourth, according to Bloomberg.  “Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a joint press conference in Paris with […] The post Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

