Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact France and Greece signed a major defense pact on Tuesday that includes commitments from Athens to purchase three French warships, with an option for a fourth, according to Bloomberg. “Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a joint press conference in Paris with […] The post Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

