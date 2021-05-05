GRECO points to slow progress of Romanian judicial reform

Stiri Recomandate

1,564 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases from rd 37.000 tests done in past 24 hrs

1,564 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases from rd 37.000 tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 1,564 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours from 36,982 tests that were performed, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMĂ ORĂ 142 de decese în rândul infectaților cu coronavirus și PESTE 1.200 de români la ATI

ULTIMĂ ORĂ 142 de decese în rândul infectaților cu coronavirus și PESTE 1.200 de români la ATI

În intervalul 04.05.2021 (10:00) – 05.05.2021 (10:00) au fost raportate 142 de decese (73 bărbați și 69 femei), ale unor pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus, internați în spitalele din Alba, Arad,… [citeste mai departe]

Sfântul Gheorghe, Purtătorul de biruință – istorie și semnificație: Calendar Ortodox

Sfântul Gheorghe, Purtătorul de biruință – istorie și semnificație: Calendar Ortodox

CHIȘINĂU, 5 mai — Sputnik. Creștinii ortodocși îl cinstesc în data de 6 mai pe Sfântul Mare Mucenic Gheorghe, Purtătorul de biruință, considerat ocrotitor al soldaților și al armatei. Potrivit datelor Întreprinderii… [citeste mai departe]

Un focar de infecție cu tulpina indiană de COVID-19 a fost depistat lângă Capitală

Un focar de infecție cu tulpina indiană de COVID-19 a fost depistat lângă Capitală

Un focar de infecție cu tulpina indiană a virusului SARS-CoV-2 a fost depistat lângă București. Este vorba despre un grup de muncitori indieni care au intrat în țară la sfârșitul lunii aprilie... [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Un MASCAT din Gorj face de zece zile GREVA FOAMEI la MAI: s-a încercat ELIMINAREA lui din sistem și internarea la psihiatrie

VIDEO Un MASCAT din Gorj face de zece zile GREVA FOAMEI la MAI: s-a încercat ELIMINAREA lui din sistem și internarea la psihiatrie

Un polițist de la trupele speciale din Gorj face greva foamei în fața MAI de mai bine de zece zile. Șocat de cazul Onești, Paul Floroiu… [citeste mai departe]

Televizoarele Sony BRAVIA XR Z9J 8K sunt disponibile la precomandă

Televizoarele Sony BRAVIA XR Z9J 8K sunt disponibile la precomandă

Televizoarele Sony BRAVIA XR Z9J 8K HDR Full Array LED, care fac parte din gama BRAVIA XR şi integrează noul Cognitive Processor XR, sunt disponibile pentru precomandă în mai multe ţări europene. [citeste mai departe]

2 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 5 mai 2021, în Baia de Arieș și Poiana Vadului

2 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 5 mai 2021, în Baia de Arieș și Poiana Vadului

Astăzi, 5 mai 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 41 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 1 a fost atribuit orașului Baia… [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Tomac RECUNOAȘTE: Campania de vaccinare din România este mult mai eficientă decât cea din Belgia

Eugen Tomac RECUNOAȘTE: Campania de vaccinare din România este mult mai eficientă decât cea din Belgia

Comunicatorii oficiali din România par obosiți și este nevoie ca vocile cele mai credibile din societate să nu mai stea ascunse, ci să se implice în campania de vaccinare, declară europarlamentarul… [citeste mai departe]

41 de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore. Lista localităților din județul Alba de unde provin cei depistați pozitiv

41 de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore. Lista localităților din județul Alba de unde provin cei depistați pozitiv

Până la data de 5 mai 2021, în județ s-au înregistrat 20745 DE persoane confirmate pozitiv, 19498 de persoane vindecate si 626 de decese. Marti, în Alba au fost prelucrate… [citeste mai departe]

President of Poland Andrzej Duda, on official visit to Romania, on Monday, at Cotroceni Palace

President of Poland Andrzej Duda, on official visit to Romania, on Monday, at Cotroceni Palace

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, on Monday, at Cotroceni Palace, on the occasion of the official visit the latter will carry out to Romania, the Presidential Administration… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

GRECO points to slow progress of Romanian judicial reform

Publicat:
GRECO points to slow progress of Romanian judicial reform

of States against Corruption (GRECO), the Council of Europe anti-corruption body said on Wednesday that Romania has made some progress in implementing judicial reform since a Liberal-led government took office in 2019, but needs to quicken the pace in order to meet GRECO’s standards, according to GRECO said in regards to […] The post GRECO points to slow progress of Romanian judicial reform appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities

11:40, 26.04.2021 - Around 4,000 people on Sunday morning were vaccinated in the three-day “vaccination marathon” in Timisoara,  authorities prepared 10,000 Pfizer doses for the event and arranged 30 vaccination points which were open for 24 hours, according to Romania-Insider. The event will happen again in Bucharest…

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

11:50, 26.03.2021 - Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

11:11, 25.03.2021 - Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries

16:31, 22.03.2021 - The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…

European Commission to provide Romania E357m to expand water system

14:40, 16.03.2021 - The European Commission said on Monday in a press release that it has approved the allocation of E357 million from the Cohesion Fund to expand and modernize the water and wastewater systems in the two Romanian counties Satu Mare and Braila. The project aims to supply good-quality drinking water, reduce…

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis Championships

17:55, 08.03.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea (WTA 67) qualified on Monday in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with total prize money worth USD 1,835,490, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 142), 6-4, 6-4, according to Agerpres.  Cirstea won in one hour and 24…

Iohannis: Torturing, trafficking or killing wild animals must be punished

18:30, 03.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, stating that torturing, trafficking, or killing wild animals are reprehensible acts that must be punished in accordance with the law, according to Agerpres. “Romania holds a special place in Europe in terms of…

MFA: Romania supports Serbia’s European path

18:21, 03.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogan Aurescu hosted Stefan Tomasevic, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, on Wednesday. The two dignitaries addressed Belgrade’s European path as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), according…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 mai 2021
Bucuresti 11°C | 22°C
Iasi 10°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 22°C
Timisoara 8°C | 24°C
Constanta 11°C | 18°C
Brasov 8°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 01.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 10.755.108,56
II (5/6) 2 115.148,40 -
III (4/6) 394 584,50 -
IV (3/6) 9.855 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.511.352,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 mai 2021
USD 4.1035
EUR 4.9254
CHF 4.4827
GBP 5.703
CAD 3.34
XAU 234.773
JPY 3.753
CNY 0.6339
AED 1.1172
AUD 3.169
MDL 0.2308
BGN 2.5183

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec