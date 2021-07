TeraPlast Groups H1 net profit up 71 pct

TeraPlast Group's net profit reached 28.67 million lei in H1 2021, up 71 percent from the 16.8 million lei registered in the year-ago period, shows a report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Group's turnover hit almost 273 million lei, and the half-year EBITDA (profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and… [citeste mai departe]