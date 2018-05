Mandatory pension funds assets at 31 March worth rd 9.14 billion euros

The mandatory pension funds - Pillar II - at 31 March were worth rd 42.53 billion lei (rd 9.14 bln euros), up by 25.22pct against the level at 31 March 2017, according to data released by the Financial Surveillance Authority (ASF). The government securities hold… [citeste mai departe]