Gov't to look into implementation of action plan after Piatra Neamt hospital tragedy
Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that he will check whether the action plan after the fire tragedy at the Piatra Neamt county hospital has been implemented, according to AGERPRES.
"I am more interested in seeing what has been done after the tragedy in Piatra Neamt. For example, because there was an investigation, there were several reports, there was also a plan of measures and I want to see if those were implemented. And here we are now. We will have the conclusions soon of what happened at the Matei Bals [hospital] and the tragedy there and we will see from here on if we need…
