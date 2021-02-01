Gov't to look into implementation of action plan after Piatra Neamt hospital tragedy

Stiri Recomandate

Crește numărul morților în urma incendiului de la Balș

Crește numărul morților în urma incendiului de la Balș

Numărul deceselor în urma incendiului de la Matei Balș din București a ajuns la 8, informează Digi24, după ce un alt pacient a murit, luni.     Premierul dă asigurări: Nu există persoane care „au sărit rândul” la vaccinare     Potrivit sursei citate, cel de-al 8-lea pacient care a… [citeste mai departe]

Tineri acuzați de furt calificat, în arest

Tineri acuzați de furt calificat, în arest

Polițiști din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Rurală Feldioara efectuează cercetări în cadrul unui dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de ,,furt calificat”. Cu ocazia cercetărilor efectuate în cauză, polițiștii au stabilit faptul că, în noaptea de 27/28 ianuarie 2021, persoane necunoscute ar fi sustras mai… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, victorie în primul meci oficial din 2021. Ce adversară întâlnește în turul 2

Simona Halep, victorie în primul meci oficial din 2021. Ce adversară întâlnește în turul 2

Simona Halep, 29 de ani, 2 WTA, s-a impus luni, scor 6-4, 6-4, în fața rusoaicei Anastasia Potapova, 19 ani, 101 WTA, în turul II al turneului Gippsland Trophy de la Melbourne, Australia. A fost primul meci oficial… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | O adolescentă româncă a murit într-un accident rutier produs în Italia. Fata a zburat prin parbrizul mașinii în care se afla

VIDEO | O adolescentă româncă a murit într-un accident rutier produs în Italia. Fata a zburat prin parbrizul mașinii în care se afla

O româncă în vârstă de 15 ani a murit, duminică, în urma unui accident de circulație produs în zona localității Samone, situată… [citeste mai departe]

Cu aproape jumătate mai puține căsătorii în anul "pandemic" 2020

Cu aproape jumătate mai puține căsătorii în anul “pandemic” 2020

Direcția Județeană de Statistică Sălaj a prezentat, la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, situația privind numărul copiilor născuți, cel al deceselor, al căsătoriilor dar și situația divorțurilor, cifre aferente anului trecut. [citeste mai departe]

Sorana Cîrstea are adversar dificil în primul tur la Melbourne

Sorana Cîrstea are adversar dificil în primul tur la Melbourne

Sorana Cîrstea (România, 72 WTA) va disputa primul turneu oficial după „carantina“ prin care a trecut la Melbourne, întâlnind-o pe Alison Riske (SUA, 26 WTA) în turul I la „Grampians Trophy”. S-a tras la sorți tabloul turneului WTA „Grampians Trophy”, destinat exclusiv jucătoarelor… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri pentru scăderea ratei de infectare în Cluj-Napoca. Polițiștii au făcut razii în locurile aglomerate și au aplicat amenzi

Măsuri pentru scăderea ratei de infectare în Cluj-Napoca. Polițiștii au făcut razii în locurile aglomerate și au aplicat amenzi

A fost un sfârșit de săptămâna cu razii și controale ale polițiștilor în cele mai aglomerate locuri din Cluj-Napoca! Au fost vizate… [citeste mai departe]

Circulație rutieră cu probleme pe drumul Siret-Mănăstioara

Circulație rutieră cu probleme pe drumul Siret-Mănăstioara

Problemele se țin lanț de drumul care face legătura între Mănăstioara și Siret. Dacă în urmă cu o lună de zile locuitorii de aici se plângeau că drumul care este clasificat județean este o mocirlă din cauza firmelor care ocupă cu modernizarea, acum au apărut alte probleme. După… [citeste mai departe]

Aquabis angajează Șef și instalator pentru Secția Apă Canal Beclean. NOI locuri de muncă, în Bistrița

Aquabis angajează Șef și instalator pentru Secția Apă Canal Beclean. NOI locuri de muncă, în Bistrița

Aquabis caută un șef pentru unitate elementară de lucru rețele apă și canal, dar și un instalator priceput! Se caută operatori cabluri electrice, muncitori, specialiști în marketing… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep a câștigat primul meci oficial din 2021, după o victorie cu Anastasia Potapova, în Australia

Simona Halep a câștigat primul meci oficial din 2021, după o victorie cu Anastasia Potapova, în Australia

Simona Halep, 29 de ani, 2 WTA,s-a impus luni, scor 6-4, 6-4, în turul II al turneului Gippsland Trophy de la Melbourne, Australia, în fața rusoaicei Anastasia Potapova, 19 ani, 101… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't to look into implementation of action plan after Piatra Neamt hospital tragedy

Publicat:
Gov't to look into implementation of action plan after Piatra Neamt hospital tragedy

said on Monday that he will check whether the action plan after the fire tragedy at the county hospital has been implemented, according to AGERPRES.

"I am more interested in seeing what has been done after the tragedy in . For example, because there was an investigation, there were several reports, there was also a plan of measures and I want to see if those were implemented. And here we are now. We will have the conclusions soon of what happened at the [hospital] and the tragedy there and we will see from here on if we need…

'Matei Bals' Fire/Protest in front of hospital, Colectiv Association's Iancu: I have no hope anything will change

20:55, 29.01.2021 - Several dozen people are protesting in front of the "Matei Bals" Hospital, on Friday evening, following the fire occurred this morning in this medical institution, a tragedy that resulted in five deaths. Eugen Iancu, president of the GTG 3010 Colectiv Association is present at the protest. He told…

Matei Bals hospital fire / Prosecutor: It appears that there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders

20:05, 29.01.2021 - Prosecutor Alexandru Anghel with the Bucharest Tribunal said on Friday evening that it is possible there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders, after a fire broke out at the Matei Bals hospital. Anghel and head of the Bucharest Police Homicide Service Marian Mihoci gave first statements on Friday…

Matei Bals' Fire/PM Citu: Intervention was fast, efficient; everything was quickly under control

16:00, 29.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday said that the intervention at the fire at the "Matei Bals" Hospital was "fast, efficient", mentioning that things were immediately kept under control. "A few minutes after 112 was called this morning, I was contacted by Secretary of State Raed Arafat, who…

'Matei Bals' fire/PSD's Ciolacu:Gov't's lack of action to prevent repeat of Piatra Neamt tragedy shocking, heartbreaking

13:45, 29.01.2021 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu offered today condolences to the families of the patients killed in the fire that ravaged four patient's rooms of the "Matei Bals" Bucharest Hospital early this morning, underscoring that the government's lack of action to prevent tragedies…

PM Orban: I have no reason to resign after what happened in Piatra Neamt

08:30, 19.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban considers that he has no reason to resign after the fire in the northeastern Piatra Neamt hospital, saying that what happened "is related to the management of a hospital and the decisions that have been linked to the operation of an intensive care unit", according to…

Marcel Ciolacu: We decided to suspend any electoral campaign action, out of respect for Piatra Neamt tragedy

18:45, 15.11.2020 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Sunday announced the suspension of any electoral campaign action out of respect for the Piatra Neamt tragedy, noting that all political decision-makers have the obligation to deal exclusively with this at this time, with people's health, not…

Hospital fire/ President Iohannis: It's important we find out how such tragedy happened immediately

13:30, 15.11.2020 - The "terrible" accident in Piatra Neamt [where a fire broke out in an ICU unit in a hospital - editor's note] showed, once again, why a profound reform of the Romanian public health system is absolutely necessary, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday. "It is a huge tragedy what happened in Piatra…

The message of the American ambassador after the tragedy in Piatra Neamt

13:05, 15.11.2020 - Ambassador Zuckerman, on behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, expresses his sincere condolences to the families of those who perished in the hospital fire in Piatra Neamt. The people of the United States today grieve with the people of Romania.We commend the brave hospital…


