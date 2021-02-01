Gov't to look into implementation of action plan after Piatra Neamt hospital tragedy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Several dozen people are protesting in front of the "Matei Bals" Hospital, on Friday evening, following the fire occurred this morning in this medical institution, a tragedy that resulted in five deaths. Eugen Iancu, president of the GTG 3010 Colectiv Association is present at the protest. He told…

- Prosecutor Alexandru Anghel with the Bucharest Tribunal said on Friday evening that it is possible there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders, after a fire broke out at the Matei Bals hospital. Anghel and head of the Bucharest Police Homicide Service Marian Mihoci gave first statements on Friday…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday said that the intervention at the fire at the "Matei Bals" Hospital was "fast, efficient", mentioning that things were immediately kept under control. "A few minutes after 112 was called this morning, I was contacted by Secretary of State Raed Arafat, who…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu offered today condolences to the families of the patients killed in the fire that ravaged four patient's rooms of the "Matei Bals" Bucharest Hospital early this morning, underscoring that the government's lack of action to prevent tragedies…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban considers that he has no reason to resign after the fire in the northeastern Piatra Neamt hospital, saying that what happened "is related to the management of a hospital and the decisions that have been linked to the operation of an intensive care unit", according to…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Sunday announced the suspension of any electoral campaign action out of respect for the Piatra Neamt tragedy, noting that all political decision-makers have the obligation to deal exclusively with this at this time, with people's health, not…

- The "terrible" accident in Piatra Neamt [where a fire broke out in an ICU unit in a hospital - editor's note] showed, once again, why a profound reform of the Romanian public health system is absolutely necessary, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday. "It is a huge tragedy what happened in Piatra…

- Ambassador Zuckerman, on behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, expresses his sincere condolences to the families of those who perished in the hospital fire in Piatra Neamt. The people of the United States today grieve with the people of Romania.We commend the brave hospital…