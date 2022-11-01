Gov't to analyse Wednesday Ordinance on private pensions, organization of National Signaling Information System

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday in Brussels in a news conference that both he and the National Liberal Party support the increase in pensions and salaries, stressing that in order to establish the level of these increases, the budget that can be allocated must be identified, told…

Pensioners' income will be indexed for inflation on January 1, 2023 Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

The Government approved on Wednesday an emergency ordinance for the creation of the single industrial license, a project initiated by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Competition Council, announced Bogdan Chiritoiu, the president of the competition authority, in the briefing at…

The Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws finalised, on Wednesday, the debate on the judicial organization draft law and the amendments submitted by the senators.

It is fair, reasonable and expected for pensions and salaries to increase, given the current context, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, at the United Nations.

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that it would be "inhumane" for state pensions in Romania to increase by less than 10%.

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu stated on Friday that many of the modifications received and examined were found in the draft amendments to the Justice laws.

- On Wednesday, the Government approved a decision regarding the establishment, organization and operation of the National Toxic Substances Registry, in order to record information on chemical mixtures dangerous to health sold in Romania, as well as on acute illnesses caused by these due to improper…