Gov't to analyse Wednesday Ordinance on private pensions, organization of National Signaling Information System

Alegeri în Israel: Likud a câştigat scrutinul. Benjamin Netanyahu ar putea reveni la putere

Partidul Likud (dreapta), condus de fostul premier Benjamin Netanyahu, s-a clasat pe primul loc în scrutinul parlamentar desfăşurat în Israel, conform sondajelor efectuate la ieşirea de urne, unele proiecţii indicând… [citeste mai departe]

Proprietarii de fose septice care nu s-au înscris într-un registru special de evidență, riscă AMENZI de 10.000 de lei!

Proprietarii de fose septice care nu au trecut pe la primărie să se înscrie într-un registru special de evidență, riscă amenzi usturătoare care pot ajunge… [citeste mai departe]

SUMAL a redus cu 30 % infracționalitatea silvică, dar în Harghita controalele scot la iveală noi infracțiuni

Valoarea sancțiunilor aplicate și a lemnului confiscat în Harghita în ultimele 9 luni este de aproape o jumătate de million de lei. O serie de nereguli la regimul silvic au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în județul Giurgiu. Şase persoane rănite după ce un autoturism s-a răsturnat pe DN 5

"ISU Giurgiu a fost solicitat să intervină în această seară, pe DN 5, în apropierea localităţii Plopşoru, pe sensul de mers către Giurgiu, în urma producerii unui accident rutier în care a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Asteroid, „distrugător de planete”, descoperit de astronomi „ascuns” de Soare: Este cel mai mare din ultimul deceniu

Asteroid, „distrugător de planete”, descoperit de astronomi „ascuns” de Soare: Este cel mai mare din ultimul deceniu Asteroid, „distrugător de planete”,… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe VIP-uri au părăsit Twitter după preluarea de către Elon Musk

"Nu mai stau aici pentru a vedea orice ar plănui să facă Elon Musk. Bye!", a scris Shonda Rhimes, producătoarea serialelor  de succes "Anatomia lu Grey" şi "Bridgerton", adresându-se celor 1,9 de milioane de admiratori ai ei de pe Twitter, potrivit The… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea Supremă a SUA a blocat temporar accesul Congresului la declaraţiile fiscale ale lui Donald Trump

Hotărârea lui Roberts a venit la o zi după ce avocaţii lui Trump au depus o cerere de urgenţă la Curtea Supremă, cerând amânarea, şi cu două zile înainte ca IRS să trimită comisiei declaraţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Averea si interesele Mihaelei Sava, membru in Consiliul de Conducere al Autoritatii Navale Romane (DOCUMENTE)

In editia de astazi, prezentam declaratia de avere si pe cea de interese ale Mihaelei Sava, membru al Consiliului de Conducere al Autoritatii Navale Romane incepand cu data de 19 martie… [citeste mai departe]

Poţi face profit la turneele de ruletă?

Cu siguranţă că ai încercat măcar o dată să arunci bila la roata ruletei şi bine ai făcut. Este un joc care a rezistat probei timpului şi care este considerat de către toată lumea ca fiind regina jocurilor de cazino. Este ceva mistic în aruncarea bilei şi aşteptarea că ea să se poziţioneze într-un final [...] Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic blocat pe Șoseaua Spătarului

Trafic blocat pe Șoseaua Spătarului, marți seară, în urma unui accident rutier. Conform Poliției este vorba despre o coliziune între două autovehicule, iar trei persoane au nevoie de îngrijiri medicale. La fața locului intervin și echipe de descarcerare. Revenim cu detalii! Articolul Trafic blocat pe Șoseaua Spătarului apare… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't to analyse Wednesday Ordinance on private pensions, organization of National Signaling Information System

Publicat:
has on the agenda of Wednesday's meeting, among other things, the analysis of a draft emergency ordinance on private pensions and the draft law on the organization and operation of the National Signaling Information System, with a view to Romania's participation in the , told Agerpres.

Premier Ciuca says backs increase in pensions, salaries

15:25, 27.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday in Brussels in a news conference that both he and the National Liberal Party support the increase in pensions and salaries, stressing that in order to establish the level of these increases, the budget that can be allocated must be identified, told…

Pensions to be indexed for inflation

18:06, 20.10.2022 - Pensioners' income will be indexed for inflation on January 1, 2023 Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

Chiritoiu: Investors who want to build factory will have single point of contact with authorities

20:26, 19.10.2022 - The Government approved on Wednesday an emergency ordinance for the creation of the single industrial license, a project initiated by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Competition Council, announced Bogdan Chiritoiu, the president of the competition authority, in the briefing at…

Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws finalises debate on the judicial organization draft law

17:35, 12.10.2022 - The Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws finalised, on Wednesday, the debate on the judicial organization draft law and the amendments submitted by the senators. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

President Iohannis: It's fair, reasonable and expected for salaries, pensions to rise

08:56, 21.09.2022 - It is fair, reasonable and expected for pensions and salaries to increase, given the current context, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, at the United Nations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

PSD's Ciolacu: It is inhumane to increase pensions by less than 10pct

08:35, 13.09.2022 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that it would be "inhumane" for state pensions in Romania to increase by less than 10%. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

JusMin Predoiu: Many of received modifications found in draft modifications to Justice laws

18:45, 12.08.2022 - Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu stated on Friday that many of the modifications received and examined were found in the draft amendments to the Justice laws. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Gov't approves decision on establishment, organization and functioning of National Toxic Substances Registry

00:00, 11.08.2022 - On Wednesday, the Government approved a decision regarding the establishment, organization and operation of the National Toxic Substances Registry, in order to record information on chemical mixtures dangerous to health sold in Romania, as well as on acute illnesses caused by these due to improper…


