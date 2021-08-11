Gov't to adopt draft ordinance regarding transfer of pension rights of EU staff

Stiri Recomandate

Meteo, 11 august. Vreme călduroasă în Capitală – temperatura maximă

Vremea rămâne călduroasă în mare parte din țară, caniculară, local, în sud. Pentru ziua de miercuri, 11 august, se menține în vigoare o atenționare COD GALBEN emisă de Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie, prin intermediul căreia specialiștii ANM au… [citeste mai departe]

Se tensionează relația dintre China și Canada: controversatul Michael Spavor, condamnat la 11 ani de închisoare

Consultantul canadian Michael Spavor, a cărui detenţie în China este considerată ''arbitrară'' de către premierul Justin Trudeau, a fost condamnat miercuri la 11 ani de închisoare… [citeste mai departe]

Deputata Mirela Adomnicăi promovează Bucovina din barcă (FOTO)

Deputata PSD de Suceava, Mirela Elena Adomnicăi promovează Bucovina din barcă. Aflată la finalul săptămânii trecute în Țara Dornelor Mirela Adomnicăi a făcut river rafting pe râul Bistrița și a împărtășit această experiență pe pagina sa de socializare unde a vorbit despre… [citeste mai departe]

Imaginile dezastrului în Siberia. Mai multe pisici, salvate la limită din incendiile de vegetație

Incendiile de vegetaţie din Siberia, cea mai rece regiune a Rusiei, au mistuit satul Bias Kiuiol atât de repede, încât locuitorii au fugit din calea flăcărilor, lăsându-și în urmă casele, bunurile, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Credincioşii sunt aşteptaţi la Mănăstrea Stelea din Târgovişte la manifestările care au loc cu prilejul sărbătoririi Sf. Nifon

Credincioşii sunt aşteptaţi, miercuri, la Târgovişte, la manifestările care au loc cu prilejul sărbătoririi Sf. Nifon, la Mănăstirea… [citeste mai departe]

Două cutremure la un interval de 16 minute, s-au produs în România

Două cutremure la un interval de 16 minute, s-au produs în România, primul în Buzău și cel de-al doilea în Vrance, ăn noaptea de miercuri The post Două cutremure la un interval de 16 minute, s-au produs în România first appeared on Partener TV . [citeste mai departe]

Govt to adopt draft ordinance regarding transfer of pension rights of EU staff

The Government is set to adopt, in its session on Thursday, a draft emergency ordinance that targets the transfer of pension rights of European Union clerks and agents. "The present draft establishes the procedure to calculate and transfer the… [citeste mai departe]

Visul frumos s-a terminat: Sorana Cîrstea, eliminată de Victoria Azarenka în turul doi la Montreal

Jucătoarea de tenis Sorana Cîrstea, numărul 40 mondial, a fost eliminată, miercuri, în turul doi la turneul de categorie WTA 1000 de la Montreal. Cîrstea a fost învinsă de sportiva belarusă Victoria… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian Chamber Orchestra, grupul dirijat de celebrul Cristian Măcelaru, concert la Timișoara

În cadrul turneului din acest an, Romanian Chamber Orchestra, un ansamblu ce  reunește 29 de valoroși muzicieni români care s-au remarcat în orchestre de renume din țară și străinătate, dirijat de Cristian Măcelaru,… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo: Când se schimbă vremea şi ce mai avem de îndurat

Temperaturile vor fi în continuare ridicate, în jurul valorii de 30 de grade în mai toate regiunile ţării, în timp ce în sud canicula face aerul irespirabil. La munte va fi răcoare, cu maxime care vor ajunge la 23 de grade. De la jumătatea lunii, vremea se schimbă… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't to adopt draft ordinance regarding transfer of pension rights of EU staff

Gov't to adopt draft ordinance regarding transfer of pension rights of EU staff

is set to adopt, in its session on Thursday, a draft emergency ordinance that targets the transfer of pension rights of clerks and agents.

"The present draft establishes the procedure to calculate and transfer the pension rights of EU clerks to the EU pension system, namely of the capital value of the pension rights of the EU clerks acquired in Romania (transfer in), as well as the procedure to transfer to Romania the actuarial equivalent, updated to the date of the effective transfer, of the pension rights for age limit of EU clerks, obtained as part of…

