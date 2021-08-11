Gov't to adopt draft ordinance regarding transfer of pension rights of EU staff

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A draft decision for the approval of Romania's Military Strategy is to be adopted on Thursday in the government sitting. "The document provides the necessary directions by 2024 and at the same time underpins the foundations for the sustainable transformation of the Army by 2040. The Military…

- The Government is to adopt, in Thursday's meeting, a draft resolution for the approval of Romania's Military Strategy. "The document provides the necessary directions until 2024 and at the same time substantiates the Army's sustainable transformation until 2040. The military strategy takes from the…

- Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN), Rear Admiral Mihai Panait, declared on Thursday, at the opening of the conference "New concepts, technologies and equipment for the development of the Romanian Naval Forces", that the objectives pursued during the event are aimed at evaluating the challenges…

- The government approved the emergency ordinance (OUG) regarding co-pay in healthcare, said Prime Minister Florin Citu, who added that the quality of the medical act will not decrease in the public system. "The emergency ordinance regarding co-pay has passed [e.n. - in the Government sitting] today.…

- The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) declared on Thursday that his party will notify the Constitutional Court regarding the way the revocation procedure of the Ombudsman took place. "Today (Thursday, ed. n.) we will notify the Constitutional Court (regarding the way the Ombudsman's…

- The draft law on the public pension system is to be approved by the Government in the second quarter of next year, in the Parliament - in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will enter into force in the first quarter of 2023, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday. "Let me give you the timetable:…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, is taking part on Wednesday and Thursday, in the informal meeting of the heads of diplomacy from the member states of the European Union (the Gymnich format), which is taking place in Lisbon, within the Portuguese Presidency of of the Council of the…

- Romania ranks sixth in the European Union with an inflation rate of 2.7 percent, Prime Minister Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, adding that during the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government this indicator was the highest in the EU for three years. "It's a good day to…