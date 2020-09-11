Gov't official Danca: Under SME Leasing, companies will have additional option to access financing

Stiri Recomandate

Un grav accident de circulație s-a petrecut, în această dimineață, pe DJ 692, în apropierea localității Periam. Un autoturism care s-a răsturnat în afara părții carosabile. Mașina, un Ford Escort, a fost observată în această dimineață… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 95% dintre unitățile de învățământ din București vor începe luni cursurile după scenariului galben - mixt, potrivit deciziei luate, joi, de către Comitetul Municipal pentru Situaţii… [citeste mai departe]

68% din populaţiile de vertebrate din fauna sălbatică au dispărut în ultimii 50 de ani. Este concluzia Raportului Planeta Vie 2020 publicat joi de WWF. Cauzele sînt defrişările, agricultura nesustenabilă şi comerţul ilegal… [citeste mai departe]

Și în Franţa, pe reţelele sociale, circulă o imagine în care sunt prezentate comparativ cifre oficiale ale Institutului francez de statistică privind numărul de decedaţi, indiferent de cauză, în lunile iunie... [citeste mai departe]

Drumul de ocolire a satului Troița Nouă din raionul Anenii Noi este în plin proces de construcție. Mersul lucrărilor pe acest segment de drum a fost inspectat,… [citeste mai departe]

Formaţia Paris Saint-Germain a fost învinsă, joi seară, în deplasare, cu scorul de 1-0, de echipa RC Lens, într-un meci din etapa a doua a campionatului Franţei, potirivit news.ro.Golul a fost marcat de Ganago, în minutul 57.Citește și: Dorel Căprar,… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, a declarat, joi, că după alegerile locale şi parlamentare este nevoie de crearea unei stabilităţi politice şi a arătat că după scrutinul din 27 septembrie trebuie căutate… [citeste mai departe]

Acesti uriasi migratori cuibaresc, se odihnesc si se hranesc in Delta Dunarii atat in partea romana cat si in cea ucraineana .Pelicanul comun Pelecanus Onocrotalus si pelicanul cret Pelecanus crispus sunt specii iconice pentru Delta Dunarii. Ei pot cantari pana… [citeste mai departe]

Ca urmare a evenimentelor legate de amploarea mișcărilor revoluţionare din … Post-ul TABLETA DE VINERI – Cornel MĂRCULESCU – 13 septembrie… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Gov't official Danca: Under SME Leasing, companies will have additional option to access financing

's Chancellery head, , announced that the methodological norms for SME Invest and SME Leasing have been adopted in Thursday's Government meeting, and within the second programme, companies will have an additional option to access financing for the purchase of machinery or technological equipment.

"In the field of economy, [ed.n. - there are] two very important Government decisions for the implementation of the for Investment and . After the adoption of primary regulations for the implementation of support programmes in the economic…

08:50, 11.09.2020 - The Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, announced that, in Thursday's Government meeting, two decisions were adopted regarding the organization of the parliamentary elections, the payment intended for the elections amounting to 625 million lei."As regards the organization of the…

09:16, 04.09.2020 - The government has approved, under an emergency ordinance, the establishment of a mechanism to stimulate companies to increase their equity, to move from negative capital to positive capital, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said Thursday. "The Ministry of Public Finance…

08:55, 04.09.2020 - The Government has adopted the "Electric Up" program, through which the SMEs in the HoReCa field have the possibility to access a non-reimbursable financing of up to 100,000 euros for the installation of photovoltaic panel systems and charging stations, announced the Chief of the Prime Minister's…

16:21, 21.08.2020 - Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, will be notifying today the Constitutional Court (CCR) of the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the possibility of tabling a motion of censure in an extraordinary session…

10:01, 20.08.2020 - The government approved a draft decision on the responsibilities of the EXIMBANK Interministerial Committee on Finance, Guarantees and Insurance, which will carry out a lending program for large companies, said the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca. "The government has adopted…

16:56, 30.07.2020 - Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday that the government has lost control over the COVID-19 pandemic and President Klaus Iohannis blamed PSD. "Mr Iohannis is lying, as he did yesterday. After his government lost control of the pandemic, now Iohannis has…

08:57, 10.07.2020 - The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

19:31, 16.06.2020 - HORECA companies in Romania will be exempted from paying the specific tax for an additional 90 days, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday. According to him, the government adopted on Tuesday a series of tax and budget measures for granting new incentives for…


