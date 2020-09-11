Gov't official Danca: Under SME Leasing, companies will have additional option to access financing

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, announced that, in Thursday's Government meeting, two decisions were adopted regarding the organization of the parliamentary elections, the payment intended for the elections amounting to 625 million lei."As regards the organization of the…

- The government has approved, under an emergency ordinance, the establishment of a mechanism to stimulate companies to increase their equity, to move from negative capital to positive capital, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said Thursday. "The Ministry of Public Finance…

- The Government has adopted the "Electric Up" program, through which the SMEs in the HoReCa field have the possibility to access a non-reimbursable financing of up to 100,000 euros for the installation of photovoltaic panel systems and charging stations, announced the Chief of the Prime Minister's…

- Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, will be notifying today the Constitutional Court (CCR) of the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the possibility of tabling a motion of censure in an extraordinary session…

- The government approved a draft decision on the responsibilities of the EXIMBANK Interministerial Committee on Finance, Guarantees and Insurance, which will carry out a lending program for large companies, said the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca. "The government has adopted…

- Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday that the government has lost control over the COVID-19 pandemic and President Klaus Iohannis blamed PSD. "Mr Iohannis is lying, as he did yesterday. After his government lost control of the pandemic, now Iohannis has…

- The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

- HORECA companies in Romania will be exempted from paying the specific tax for an additional 90 days, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday. According to him, the government adopted on Tuesday a series of tax and budget measures for granting new incentives for…