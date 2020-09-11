Gov't official Danca: 625 million lei, expenses for preparation and organization of parliamentary elections

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, announced that the methodological norms for SME Invest and SME Leasing have been adopted in Thursday's Government meeting, and within the second programme, companies will have an additional option to access financing for the purchase of machinery…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated that PNL's (National Liberal Party) objective is to win the local and parliamentary elections, while opinion polls show the Liberals are by "9-10 per cent ahead of the Socialists." "At this year-end, on September 27, we have local elections, and on…

- Pro Romania's party will not join any government after the parliamentary elections in December, and it will remain in opposition until 2024, the leader of this political party, Victor Ponta, stated on Tuesday in Botosani. According to him, Pro Romania will not join either PSD or another political…

- Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, will be notifying today the Constitutional Court (CCR) of the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the possibility of tabling a motion of censure in an extraordinary session…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that a complaint over the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the possibility of a motion of censure against his cabinet being tabled in extraordinary session during a parliamentary…

- The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

- On Thursday, the government approved a bill setting the date of the local elections on September 27. "The bill establishing the date of the 2020 elections to the local public administrations, namely September 27, 2020 has been adopted," Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,…

- At a joint plenary sitting on Thursday, Parliament adopted an emergency ordinance regarding the revision of the 2020 national budget, approving several amendments, including providing an extra 850 million lei to county councils to cover the social expenses. Government officials said the current revision…