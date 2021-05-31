Gov't launches works on National Children Support Programme in the context of COVID-19 pandemic

Stiri Recomandate

ForMin Aurescu: Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre - significant contribution to increasing Romanias, NATOs, EUs resilience

The Euro-Atlantic Centre for Resilience will make a significant contribution to increasing the resilience of Romania, NATO and the EU, and will generate "tangible… [citeste mai departe]

Împreună pentru Maya Andreea. Haideți să salvăm o viață!

Maya Andreea Chee are 4 ani și își va petrece Ziua Copilului pe un pat de spital. Niciun copil din această lume nu ar trebui să treacă prin ceea ce trece Maya, niciun copil din această lume nu ar trebui să îndure atâta suferință. Un pui de om care luptă pentru viața sa. Iar… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul de muzică „TÂNĂR ȘI LIBER”

Motto: „Muzica este o armonie agreabilă în onoarea lui Dumnezeu și desfătarea permisă sufletului”. Johann Sebastian BACH (1685-1750), compozitor german Orașul Șimleu Silvaniei, pitoreasca așezare de la poalele Măgurii Țării Silvaniei, a vut de-a lungul timpului o bogată activitate, întoate domeniile. S-au remarcat… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Capitalei s-a încurcat în cifre! NU au fost vaccinați 1,2 milioane de bucureșteni

„Buna seara. În cursul zilei de astăzi, am raportat un număr de 1,2 milioane de bucureșteni vaccinați, ceea ce ar fi însemnat un rezultat remarcabil: 50% dintre locuitorii Capitalei vaccinați. Din păcate, acest… [citeste mai departe]

Ex-şefa de la Fisc, în instanţă cu ANI

■ Delia Rodica Negură a contestat în instanţă raportul inspectorilor de integritate ■ ANI a sesizat procurorii pentru indicii de conflict de interese ■ Negură ar fi semnat în calitate de şefă a organului fiscal documente care au stat la baza continuării unor măsuri de executare silită pentru o societate unde administrator… [citeste mai departe]

Carambol rutier cu victime, in dreptul localitatii Oituz, judetul Constanta

Accident rutier in zona localitatii Oituz, judetul Constanta. Doua persoane au fost ranite.Un accident rutier s a produs luni seara, in dreptul localitatii Oituz din judetul Constanta. Coliziunea a avut loc intre trei autoturisme. Una dintre ele a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

Detaliul care împiedică DIICOT să se ocupe de asasinatul cu bombă de la Arad

Cercetarea asasinatului cu bombă de la Arad de către Parchetul General arată că nu există indiciii potrivit cărora crima a fost comisă de un grup infracţional organizat. Dacă ar fi fost aşa, dosarul ar fi trebuit preluat de procurorii DIICOT… [citeste mai departe]

NATO restrânge accesul în sediul său diplomaţilor din Belarus

Organizaţia Tratatului Atlanticului de Nord (NATO) a decis să le restrângă accesul în sediul său diplomaţilor din Belarus, ţară membră a Parteneriatului euro-atlantic, pentru a sancţiona decizia Minskului de a deturna un avion de linie european în scopul arestării unui… [citeste mai departe]

NATO a decis să restrângă accesul în sediul său diplomaţilor din Belarus

Organizaţia Tratatului Atlanticului de Nord (NATO) a decis să le restrângă accesul în sediul său diplomaţilor din Belarus, ţară membră a Parteneriatului euro-atlantic, pentru a sancţiona decizia Minskului de a deturna un avion de linie european… [citeste mai departe]

12 bărbați depistați de polițiști în weekend comițând infracțiuni rutiere

În weekend-ul 29/30 mai a.c., polițiștii maramureșeni au identificat în trafic 12 bărbați care au condus sub influența alcoolului, fără permis de conducere sau cu permis de conducere care a ridicat suspiciuni privind autenticitatea. Bărbații… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't launches works on National Children Support Programme in the context of COVID-19 pandemic

Publicat:
launched, on Monday, the works dedicated to the National Children Support Programme in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic - "Caring for children," the purpose of which is to provide solutions in response to the effects of the pandemic on children psycho-emotionally, but also in relation to the risks of online safety and domestic violence.

According to a press release issued, the purpose of the programme is to provide solutions in response to the psycho-emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, but also in relation to the risks of online safety and domestic

