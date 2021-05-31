Gov't launches works on National Children Support Programme in the context of COVID-19 pandemic The Government launched, on Monday, the works dedicated to the National Children Support Programme in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic - "Caring for children," the purpose of which is to provide solutions in response to the effects of the pandemic on children psycho-emotionally, but also in relation to the risks of online safety and domestic violence. According to a press release issued, the purpose of the programme is to provide solutions in response to the psycho-emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, but also in relation to the risks of online safety and domestic… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis has attended, Monday and Tuesday, the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, taking place in Brussels, context in which he emphasized Romania's support for the "fast" and "unitary" implementation of Digital COVID Certificates at the European level. According…

- Mai mult de jumatate dintre parinți nu sunt mulțumiți de nivelul de cunoștințe sau competente al propriilor copii, in actual context pandemic, arata un sondaj inițiat de Federatia Nationala a Parintilor la care au raspuns peste 68.000 de oameni. La ȋntrebarea „Ce ați observat la copilul dumneavoastra,…

- The chairman of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that ad many as 12,238 cases of side effects have been reported in absolute terms nationwide until April 12, which means a reporting rate of 3.3 per thousand doses administered. According…

- The Department for Emergency Situations, through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as the national authority for international assistance in civil protection, will provide on Friday a transport with 310,000 FFP 2 protective masks to the Republic of Serbia, in support of the authorities,…

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 51,370 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 43,451 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3,976 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 3,943 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on…

- Law enforcement provided law and order for the participants in the protests over COVID-19 restrictions that took place on Monday in 70 towns and cities, having issued 650 fines in excess of 400,000 to organisers and participants alike for several violations of applicable law, according to AGERPRES.…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Wednesday that the Swiss federal authorities have revised the conditions for entering the territory of this country, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new measures being enforced as well in the territory of the Principality of Liechtenstein,…

- German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…