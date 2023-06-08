Gov't establishes funding eligibility under operational programme healthcare.

Stiri Recomandate

Clujul imobiliar la început de vară. Care sunt cartierele preferate și cât e metrul pătrat

Clujul imobiliar la început de vară. Care sunt cartierele preferate și cât e metrul pătrat

„Dormitorul Clujului” - Florești rămâne în continuare una dintre zonele preferate de cei care își caută o locuință. În topul celor mai căutate zone regăsim și cartierele Mănăștur și Mărăști. [citeste mai departe]

Val de proteste în țară. Profesori, cadre medicale și polițiști au ieșit în stradă

Val de proteste în țară. Profesori, cadre medicale și polițiști au ieșit în stradă

Federaţia Solidaritatea Sanitară organizează, joi, 8 iunie, un protest în Bucureşti, cu un miting în Piaţa Victoriei și în Piața Constituției şi un marş pe străzile Capitalei, potrivit unui comunicat al sindicatului. Și… [citeste mai departe]

Ordinul care prevede încheierea mediilor cu două note a fost trimis spre publicare în Monitorul Oficial

Ordinul care prevede încheierea mediilor cu două note a fost trimis spre publicare în Monitorul Oficial

Ordinul ministrului Educaţiei pentru modificarea şi completarea Regulamentului-cadru de organizare şi funcţionare a unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar, care prevede că mediile se pot… [citeste mai departe]

Prioritățile bugetului UE în 2024. Tranziția verde și cea digitală, în prim-plan

Prioritățile bugetului UE în 2024. Tranziția verde și cea digitală, în prim-plan

Comisia Europeană a propus un buget anual al UE în valoare de 189,3 miliarde euro pentru 2024, care va fi completat cu plăți estimate la 113 miliarde euro pentru granturi în cadrul NextGenerationEU, instrumentul de redresare post-pandemie.… [citeste mai departe]

Ciocnire între o mașină și un tren de pasageri, în vestul țării

Ciocnire între o mașină și un tren de pasageri, în vestul țării

Accident de circulație în această dimineață, la o trecere la nivel cu calea ferată din vestul țării. Trenul de pasageri care circula pe ruta Petroșani – Simeria a lovit o mașină în zona localității hunedorene Căla Băi. „În această dimineață, pompierii Punctului… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr agresiv la volan, în Pitești. A rămas fără permis!

Tânăr agresiv la volan, în Pitești. A rămas fără permis!

Un tânăr șofer din Pitești a fost sancționat contravențional miercuri, 07 iunie a.c., pentru comportament agresiv în trafic. Polițiștii au stabilit că, „în seara zilei de 30 martie a.c., în jurul orei 22:00, un tânăr de 19 ani, din Pitești, ar fi adoptat un comportament agresiv… [citeste mai departe]

Periculosul drum spre România. Mii de ucraineni care vor să scape de război și-au riscat viața traversând munții în țara noastră

Periculosul drum spre România. Mii de ucraineni care vor să scape de război și-au riscat viața traversând munții în țara noastră

Peste 6.000 de bărbați ucraineni au trecut ilegal granița în România, de la începutul războiului, pentru a nu fi trimiși pe… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedinte CJ Timiş: Timişoara este municipiul din România cu cele mai multe clădiri istorice, peste 14.000, multe dintre ele sunt cu risc seismic/ Dacă vrei să le reabilitezi, trebuie să treci prin hăţişuri birocratice, multe investiţii au fost anulate

Preşedinte CJ Timiş: Timişoara este municipiul din România cu cele mai multe clădiri istorice, peste 14.000, multe dintre ele sunt cu risc seismic/ Dacă vrei să le reabilitezi, trebuie să treci prin hăţişuri birocratice, multe investiţii au fost anulate

“Timişoara… [citeste mai departe]

STRÂMBA: Un adolescent și două femei, în spital, după ce mașina în care se aflau s-a oprit în stâlp

STRÂMBA: Un adolescent și două femei, în spital, după ce mașina în care se aflau s-a oprit în stâlp

Un accident rutier a avut loc în Strâmba. O mașină a părăsit partea carosabilă, ajungând în stâlp. Un adolescent și două femei au fost transportate la spital. Un apel la 112 anunța un… [citeste mai departe]

Cotidianul britanic The Telegraph, scos la vânzare din cauza datoriilor

Cotidianul britanic The Telegraph, scos la vânzare din cauza datoriilor

Telegraph, precum şi ediţia sa de duminică The Sunday Telegraph şi revista The Spectator, vor fi scoase la vânzare, ca urmare a datoriilor neplătite de compania mamă, a anunţat, miercuri, Bank of Scotland, scrie AFP, potrivit News.ro.Bank of Scotland, față… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Gov't establishes funding eligibility under operational programme healthcare

Publicat:
Gov't establishes funding eligibility under operational programme healthcare

Gov't establishes funding eligibility under operational programme healthcare.

At a meeting today, the government will consider an emergency ordinance for the implementation of projects that qualify for non-reimbursable European funds under operational programme healthcare, told Agerpres.

CITESTE SI IGPF: Almost 94,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 11,400 Ukrainians 12:56 1 Representatives of '' Federation of Romania are protesting on Thursday, in Bucharest 11:59 6 INS affirms Romania's economic growth at 0.1pct in Q1 2023 11:31 11

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

IGPF: Almost 94,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 11,400 Ukrainians

13:00, 08.06.2023 - IGPF: Almost 94,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 11,400 Ukrainians. The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Wednesday, a number of 93,900 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 11,391 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.…

Representatives of 'Sanitary Solidarity' Federation of Romania are protesting on Thursday, in Bucharest

12:05, 08.06.2023 - Representatives of 'Sanitary Solidarity' Federation of Romania are protesting on Thursday, in Bucharest. The "Sanitary Solidarity" Federation of Romania is organizing on Thursday, in Bucharest, the Health rally and protest march, a protest which starts at 11:00hrs in the Victoriei Square and ends…

Writers Radu Paraschivescu, Andrei Plesu, Gabriela Adamesteanu dominate sales at Bookfest 2023 Fair

11:35, 29.05.2023 - As the 16th Bookfest International Book Fair closed its doors on Sunday at the Romexpo exhibition compound in Bucharest, writers Radu Paraschivescu, Gabriela Adamesteanu, Andrei Plesu, Adrian Cioroianu and Gabriel Liiceanu emerged as some of the best selling authors at the event.The best selling…

About 82K persons enter Romania on Thursday, including almost 9K Ukrainians

12:55, 23.05.2023 - About 82K persons enter Romania on Thursday, including almost 9K Ukrainians. The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Thursday 81,619 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 9,523 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Health trade…

Scheduled events for May 11

12:10, 11.05.2023 - CHAMBER OF DEPUTIES:- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, participates in the opening of the Romanian Business Leader Summit, organized by the Romanian Business Leader Foundation, with the theme "The future of meaningful business" CITESTE SI MEP Ciolos on Romania's accession…

About 86K persons enter Romania on Thursday, including almost 9K Ukrainians

11:21, 28.04.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Thursday 85,969 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,863 Ukrainian citizens. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Almost 82,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, including about 8,000 Ukrainians

11:06, 06.04.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Wednesday, 81,986 people entered Romania through the border points, including 7,950 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to Agerpres on Thursday, approximately 157,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with…

Premier Ciuca, Thursday in Moldova to meet president Sandu, counterpart Recean and Parliament head Grosu

13:06, 22.03.2023 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that on Thursday he will make an official visit to the Republic of Moldova, together with a governmental team, where he will have meetings with president Maia Sandu, prime minister Dorin Recean and the head of the Chisinau Parliament, Igor Grosu."It is a visit…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 iunie 2023
USD 4.6181
EUR 4.9543
CHF 5.0759
GBP 5.7545
CAD 3.4603
XAU 289.052
JPY 3.3033
CNY 0.6476
AED 1.2573
AUD 3.0855
MDL 0.2593
BGN 2.5331

Urmareste stirile pe: