Gov't establishes funding eligibility under operational programme healthcare.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Wednesday, a number of 93,900 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 11,391 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

The "Sanitary Solidarity" Federation of Romania is organizing on Thursday, in Bucharest, the Health rally and protest march, a protest which starts at 11:00hrs in the Victoriei Square

As the 16th Bookfest International Book Fair closed its doors on Sunday at the Romexpo exhibition compound in Bucharest, writers Radu Paraschivescu, Gabriela Adamesteanu, Andrei Plesu, Adrian Cioroianu and Gabriel Liiceanu emerged as some of the best selling authors at the event.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Thursday 81,619 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 9,523 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, participates in the opening of the Romanian Business Leader Summit, organized by the Romanian Business Leader Foundation, with the theme "The future of meaningful business"

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Thursday 85,969 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,863 Ukrainian citizens.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Wednesday, 81,986 people entered Romania through the border points, including 7,950 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to Agerpres on Thursday, approximately 157,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that on Thursday he will make an official visit to the Republic of Moldova, together with a governmental team, where he will have meetings with president Maia Sandu, prime minister Dorin Recean and the head of the Chisinau Parliament, Igor Grosu.