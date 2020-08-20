Gov't approves rules for enforcing 'First Home' programme

Gov't approves rules for enforcing 'First Home' programmePublicat:
The government has approved enforcement rules for the "First House" programme, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister said on Wednesday. "Tonight, enforcement rules of the 'First House' programme were approved. In this case we are talking about two categories of beneficiaries: those who, until now, were in the category of beneficiaries according to the conditions of the previous 'First House' programme, namely qualifying for loans of up to 70,000 euros, on state guarantees of 50% and 5% advance for new or old homes. Adding up to them is a new category of beneficiaries, those…
