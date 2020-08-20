Gov't approves rules for enforcing 'First Home' programme

Stiri Recomandate

Sprijin pentru aeroportul din Bacău, pentru compensarea pierderilor cauzate de pandemie

Sprijin pentru aeroportul din Bacău, pentru compensarea pierderilor cauzate de pandemie

Aeroportul Internațional „George Enescu”, alături de alte patru aerogări regionale din țară – din Iaşi, Cluj, Craiova şi Sibiu, va primi un sprijin de la stat. Măsura, adoptată la ședința de Guvern din această săptămână, vine… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat instituirea unor măsuri de prevenire a îmbolnăvirilor cu SARS-CoV-2 în școli

Guvernul a aprobat instituirea unor măsuri de prevenire a îmbolnăvirilor cu SARS-CoV-2 în școli

Executivul a adoptat în şedinţa de miercuri o ordonanţă de urgenţă privind instituirea unor măsuri de prevenire a îmbolnăvirii cu SARS-CoV-2 în unităţile şi instituţiile de învăţământ preuniversitar şi… [citeste mai departe]

FinMin Citu: I would prefer to come up with a budget for next year as soon as possible

FinMin Citu: I would prefer to come up with a budget for next year as soon as possible

The Minister of Finance on Wednesday evening told Digi 24 private television broadcaster that he would prefer to come up with a budget for next year as soon as possible, and not to wait until December. "We have prepared the financing… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis încurajează părinții să-și trimită copiii la școală: „Este inadmisibil să avem o generație pierdută”

Iohannis încurajează părinții să-și trimită copiii la școală: „Este inadmisibil să avem o generație pierdută”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, miercuri, într-o conferință de presă, susținută la Palatul Cotroceni, că școala trebuie să înceapă, fizic, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Agricultorii din țara noastră cer ajutor Guvernului României pentru depăşirea crizei provocate de seceta şi grindina din acest an

Agricultorii din țara noastră cer ajutor Guvernului României pentru depăşirea crizei provocate de seceta şi grindina din acest an

Patru asociații din domeniul agricol din țara noastră, precum Federația Națională a Fermierilor, Uniunea Republicană UniAgroProtect,… [citeste mai departe]

Noile reguli pentru începerea școlii stabilite prin Ordonanță de Urgență

Noile reguli pentru începerea școlii stabilite prin Ordonanță de Urgență

Guvernul a stabilit prin Ordonanță de Urgență noile reguli pentru începerea anului școlar 2020-2021. Articolul Noile reguli pentru începerea școlii stabilite prin Ordonanță de Urgență apare prima dată în Someșeanul.ro . [citeste mai departe]

Loteria bonurilor fiscale, suspendată până la sfârşitul anului din cauza pandemiei

Loteria bonurilor fiscale, suspendată până la sfârşitul anului din cauza pandemiei

Inițial, s-a renunțat la organizarea extragerilor atât pe perioada stării de alertă, cât și 90 de zile după terminarea acesteia, urmând să fie reluate începând cu 16 august. Autorităţile, însă, au anunțat că extragerile vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Fanii sunt șocați. Emisiunea a fost anulată. Ce a anunțat prezentatorul

Fanii sunt șocați. Emisiunea a fost anulată. Ce a anunțat prezentatorul

Fanii sunt în stare de șoc după ce o emisiune a fost anulată. Astfel, talk-show-ul săptămânal de la Netflix, găzduit de Hasan Minhaj, „Patriot Act”, nu va fi reînnoit pentru un al șaptelea sezon, după cum a anunțat comediantul. Fanii sunt în stare de… [citeste mai departe]

Spania: Record de noi cazuri de îmbolnăviri cu COVID-19

Spania: Record de noi cazuri de îmbolnăviri cu COVID-19

Explozie de cazuri în Spania: Pentru prima dată, de la ieșirea din starea de urgență, numărul cazurilor de coronavirus diagnosticate într-o singură zi a depășit 3700 și s-au raportat 127 de decese. [citeste mai departe]

Tusea și strănutul fără mască – “aruncătoare de grenade” cu Covid-19

Tusea și strănutul fără mască – “aruncătoare de grenade” cu Covid-19

O serie de experimente efectuate de un grup de oameni de știință a demonstrat, o dată în plus, puterea pe care masca o are atunci când este purtată corespunzător, împotriva virusurilor.Tusea și strănutul, manifestate fără o acoperire a feței… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Gov't approves rules for enforcing 'First Home' programme

Publicat:
Gov't approves rules for enforcing 'First Home' programme

The government has approved enforcement rules for the "" programme, , head of the Chancellery of the said on Wednesday. "Tonight, enforcement rules of the '' programme were approved. In this case we are talking about two categories of beneficiaries: those who, until now, were in the category of beneficiaries according to the conditions of the previous '' programme, namely qualifying for loans of up to 70,000 euros, on state guarantees of 50% and 5% advance for new or old homes. Adding up to them is a new category of beneficiaries, those

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't considers state-aid schemes for agriculture

08:50, 20.08.2020 - The government on Wednesday considered in first reading several draft pieces of legislation regarding the establishment of state-aid schemes for agriculture, including cattle breeders, pig farmers, poultry farmers, beekeepers and drought-affected farmers according to Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery…

New Home programme to become operational on Aug. 15, as regulations near approval

08:45, 06.08.2020 - The New Home programme will be operational on August 15, as its implementation regulations are expected to be approved next week at a government meeting, head of the National Fund for SME Loan Guarantee (FNGCIMM) Dumitru Nancu said on Wednesday. "The regulations are close to being approved. We hope…

Innotech Student program, approved by Gov't

11:57, 17.07.2020 - The Government approved in its Tuesday session, through a decision, the National Program Innotech Student, the start-up program for students, the head of the Prime Minister's chancellery, Ionel Danca, announced."Another program featured in the National Plan for Investments and Economic Relaunch…

Gov't passes emergency ordinance simplifying public procurement procedures

08:57, 10.07.2020 - The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

HealthMin Tataru urges tourists to comply with COVID-19 rules, even if no legislative framework in place

17:09, 08.07.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday in the Black Sea city of Constanta that tourists to the seaside have to follow the rules recommended amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he hopes a legal framework will be in place in the coming week."Tourists should know that even…

Gov't approves bill setting September 27 as date for 2020 local elections

08:42, 26.06.2020 - On Thursday, the government approved a bill setting the date of the local elections on September 27. "The bill establishing the date of the 2020 elections to the local public administrations, namely September 27, 2020 has been adopted," Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,…

Tax exemption of HORECA companies to extend for 90 more days

19:31, 16.06.2020 - HORECA companies in Romania will be exempted from paying the specific tax for an additional 90 days, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday. According to him, the government adopted on Tuesday a series of tax and budget measures for granting new incentives for…

National Administration of State Reserves, in coordination of Government's Secretariat

17:48, 27.05.2020 - The Executive has decided on Wednesday to put the National Administration of State Reserves in the coordination of the Government's General Secretariat, taking it from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Ionel Danca, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, announced."There were two…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 august 2020
Bucuresti 17°C | 29°C
Iasi 18°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 26°C
Timisoara 15°C | 28°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 15°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.08.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 7.701.195,92 -
II (5/6) 22 6.700,81 -
III (4/6) 801 184,04 -
IV (3/6) 11.232 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.332.991,92

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 august 2020
USD 4.0606
EUR 4.8349
CHF 4.4844
GBP 5.3483
CAD 3.0857
XAU 262.019
JPY 3.8449
CNY 0.5866
AED 1.1055
AUD 2.9364
MDL 0.2435
BGN 2.472

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec