Gov't approves rules for enforcing 'First Home' programme

- The government on Wednesday considered in first reading several draft pieces of legislation regarding the establishment of state-aid schemes for agriculture, including cattle breeders, pig farmers, poultry farmers, beekeepers and drought-affected farmers according to Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery…

- The New Home programme will be operational on August 15, as its implementation regulations are expected to be approved next week at a government meeting, head of the National Fund for SME Loan Guarantee (FNGCIMM) Dumitru Nancu said on Wednesday. "The regulations are close to being approved. We hope…

- The Government approved in its Tuesday session, through a decision, the National Program Innotech Student, the start-up program for students, the head of the Prime Minister's chancellery, Ionel Danca, announced."Another program featured in the National Plan for Investments and Economic Relaunch…

- The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

- Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday in the Black Sea city of Constanta that tourists to the seaside have to follow the rules recommended amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he hopes a legal framework will be in place in the coming week."Tourists should know that even…

- On Thursday, the government approved a bill setting the date of the local elections on September 27. "The bill establishing the date of the 2020 elections to the local public administrations, namely September 27, 2020 has been adopted," Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,…

- HORECA companies in Romania will be exempted from paying the specific tax for an additional 90 days, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday. According to him, the government adopted on Tuesday a series of tax and budget measures for granting new incentives for…

- The Executive has decided on Wednesday to put the National Administration of State Reserves in the coordination of the Government's General Secretariat, taking it from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Ionel Danca, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, announced."There were two…