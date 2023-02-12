Government debt widens to 48.3 pct of GDP as of end-November

Government debt widens to 48.3 pct of GDP as of end-NovemberPublicat:
Romania's government debt as of end-November 2022 stood at almost 654.545 billion RON, up from 651.508 billion RON in October and 577.521 billion RON at the end of 2021, shows data published by the Finance Ministry.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
1,559 people get the Covid shot in the past week
13:50, 09.01.2023 - As many as 1,559 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of January 2 - 8, of whom 1,405 with the Omicron-adapted Pfizer vaccine, whose administration began on November 28, 2022. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Net assets of investment funds dip 4 pct in Oct to 15 bln RON
13:50, 09.01.2023 - The net assets of the local open-end investment funds amounted to approximately 15 bln RON as of October 2022, 4 percent down from the previous month, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Government debt widens to 48 pct of GDP as of end-October
19:45, 01.01.2023 - The government debt as of end-October 2022 stood at 651.508 billion RON, up from 646.073 billion RON in September and 577.521 billion RON at the end of 2021, shows data published by the Finance Ministry. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
PM Ciuca welcomes USSOCOM Commander, emphasizes relevance of US military presence in Romania
18:45, 17.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Unemployment rate in Bucharest drops slightly in November, to 1.05 pct
10:56, 14.12.2022 - The unemployment rate in Bucharest fell slightly in November, to 1.05% compared to 1.06% in October, according to the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
Bucharest Stock Exchange gains over 1 billion RON in capitalisation this week
12:35, 04.12.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) earned 1.06 billion RON in capitalization, 0.53pct, this week, and the value of transactions with shares increased by 360.5pct, compared to the previous week. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Central bank's forex reserves shrink to 45.594 billion euros in November
15:00, 02.12.2022 - Foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania fell to 45.594 billion euros on November 30, 2022, from 46.291 billion euros at the end of the previous month, according to the data of the central bank, published on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Romania's 10-month budget deficit widens to 3.37 pct of GDP
17:21, 25.11.2022 - Romania's consolidated budget deficit increased to 3.37 percent of GDP over January - October, from 3.04 percent of GDP at the end of September, the Finance Ministry informs on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…