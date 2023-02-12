Government debt widens to 48.3 pct of GDP as of end-November

Stiri Recomandate

Federaţia Turcă de Fotbal a decis să accepte solicitările de retragere din campionat: Echipele respective vor activa în sezonul viitor în aceeași ligă

Federaţia Turcă de Fotbal (TFF) a anunţat că a decis să accepte solicitările de retragere… [citeste mai departe]

Italianul Jannik Sinner a câştigat turneul ATP de la Montpellier, după ce l-a învins pe Maxime Cressy

Tenismanul italian Jannik Sinner, numărul 17 mondial, a câştigat turneul ATP de la Montpellier (Franţa), dotat cu premii totale de 562.815 euro, învingându-l în două seturi, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 500 de medici şi asistenţi, înscrişi ca voluntari pentru Turcia

Ministrul Sănătăţii Alexandru Rafila a declarat într-un interviu acordat News.ro că peste 500 de medici şi asistenţi s-au înscris pentru a fi voluntari în Turcia. În acest sens, au fost deja organizate echipele care ar putea pleca. Acest ajutor medical nu… [citeste mai departe]

ANGAJĂRI la STAT 2023: Posturi vacante în instituții din Alba, la data de 12 februarie 2023. Calendarul examenelor și condițiile de înscriere la CONCURS

ANGAJĂRI la STAT 2023: Posturi vacante în instituții din Alba, la data de 12 februarie… [citeste mai departe]

Grupuri de ceceni care au luptat în Ucraina se pot infiltra în Moldova

Secretarul Consiliului Național de Apărare al Ucrainei, Oleksiy Danilov, a declarat că mai mulți ceceni care au luptat împotriva Ucrainei, sunt prezenți acum ca „salvatori” în Turcia și s-ar putea să se regăsească cu o sarcină în Moldova. Danilov a amintit… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO PS Timotei: Iluziile și amăgirile lumii acesteia se risipesc atât de ușor, asemenea unui vis. Iubirea Părintelui celui bun rămâne mereu aceeași

”Această Evanghelie ne mai pune în față faptul că iluziile și amăgirile lumii acesteia… [citeste mai departe]

Furnicile au un miros atât de puternic încât pot să ”detecteze” cancerul

Furnicile sunt capabile să ridice obiecte de cinci mii de ori greutatea lor, iar acum oamenii de știință au descoperit că pot face ceva și mai remarcabil. Ele pot detecta mirosul cancerului în urină.  Cercetătorii de la Sorbona s-au concentrat… [citeste mai departe]

Lacul cu pâlnie, unic în România, a îngheţat. Imaginile sunt superbe, puţini români ştiu de acest loc spectaculos

Paradisul neștiut din Munții Apuseni. Lacul cu pâlnie, unic în România, a îngheţat. Imaginile surprinse de turiști în regiune sunt absolut spectaculoase. Aici,… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultatele Loto 6/49 din 12 februarie 2023. Numerele câștigătoare extrase duminică

Duminică, 12 februarie, au avut loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 și Super Noroc, după ce la tragerile loto de joi, 9 februarie, Loteria Română a acordat peste 19.730 de câștiguri în valoare totală… [citeste mai departe]

Situație teribilă în Siria: ONU anunță că ajutoarele acordate sunt blocate de o grupare jihadistă

Ajutoarele acordate în urma cutremurului din Siria au fost blocate de o grupare extremistă, potrivit ONU. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


Government debt widens to 48.3 pct of GDP as of end-November

Publicat:
Government debt widens to 48.3 pct of GDP as of end-November

Romania's government debt as of end-November 2022 stood at almost 654.545 billion RON, up from 651.508 billion RON in October and 577.521 billion RON at the end of 2021, shows data published by the .

