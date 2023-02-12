Government debt widens to 48.3 pct of GDP as of end-November Romania's government debt as of end-November 2022 stood at almost 654.545 billion RON, up from 651.508 billion RON in October and 577.521 billion RON at the end of 2021, shows data published by the Finance Ministry. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

