Government debt ammounts to over 646 billion RON, in September, representing 47.6% of GDP

Publicat:
Government debt ammounts to over 646 billion RON, in September, representing 47.6% of GDP

The debt of the public administration (government debt) amounted, in September, to 646.073 billion RON, compared to 628.289 billion RON in August and 577.521 billion RON at the end of last year, according to the data published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance.

