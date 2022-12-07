Government debt ammounts to over 646 billion RON, in September, representing 47.6% of GDP The debt of the public administration (government debt) amounted, in September, to 646.073 billion RON, compared to 628.289 billion RON in August and 577.521 billion RON at the end of last year, according to the data published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Several dozen people answered the call of the Declic Community and gathered on Wednesday in front of the Victoria Palace of Government in an anti-poverty protest, demanding the rise of the national minimum wage, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, for November 2022, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.2 billion RON, to which the sum of 585 million RON can be added in an additional session of non-competitive bids for bond auctions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Deposits of non-government resident customers went up by 1.0 percent month on month to 491,700.7 million RON, while the annual growth rate was 8.7 percent (down 6.2 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) press release informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…

- The debt of the public administration (government debt) amounted, in August, to 628.289 billion RON, compared to 628.39 billion RON in July and 577.14 billion lei at the end of last year, according to the data published on Friday by the Ministry of Finance, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…

- Romania's annual inflation rate increased to 15.88pct in September 2022, from 15.32pct in August, as food prices surged by 19.12pct, non-food prices by 16.61pct, and services by 8pct, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii…

- Romania has used up 67% of its European funds for the years 2014-2020, but the funds can still be absorbed until December 2023, Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania were, at the end of September, at the level of 43.711 billion euros, up by 2%, compared to 42.851 billion euros recorded on August 31, 2022, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Transactions concluded on Monday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) totaled 1.052 billion lei (213.88 million euros), of which 1.018 billion lei (206.83 million euros) represented bond transactions, and the highest value was recorded with bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance. Fii la…