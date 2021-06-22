Google faces new EU antitrust probe for digital advertising

Stiri Recomandate

ÎN MARAMUREȘ – 182 de elevi nu s-au prezentat la prima probă a Evaluării Naționale

Un număr de 182 de elevi nu s-au prezentat azi, 22 iunie, la prima probă scrisă din cadrul Evaluării Naționale, cea de Limba și Literatura Română. În Maramureș au fost prezenți fizic la prima probă a Evaluării Naționale 2651… [citeste mai departe]

Telescopul Hubble a rămas de o săptămână în safe mode, după o eroare a computerului său central

Telescopul spaţial Hubble se află de o săptămână în "safe mode" după ce computerul de bord a generat o eroare în data de 13 iunie, conform unui comunicat al NASA, transmite marţi Live Science. Computerul… [citeste mai departe]

Dovezi incontestabile / Imaginea cu Dodon pozând lângă un zimbru mort nu este FALSĂ

Dodon a ucis un zimbru la una din vânătorile la care a participat, iar serviciul de presă al Partidului Socialiştilor a comunicat că fotografia este trucată.   Internauții au luat fotografia cu Dodon și zimbrul… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă cu BOMBĂ la Iași. O valiză suspectă a fost uitată în zona gării. Este a doua în acest an

După doar câteva minute, forţele de ordine au descoperit că în geamantan se aflau doar haine şi că totul a fost o alarmă falsă, scrie BZI .Din primele informaţii, se pare că geanta a fost lăsată… [citeste mai departe]

Orban pregătește debarcarea lui Cîțu. Ce mișcare politică pune la cale liderul PNL

Florin Cîțu și Ludovic Orban sunt la cuțite. Sursele Europa Liberă informează că Ludovic Orban vrea să-l înlocuiască pe premierul Florin Cîțu din funcție, în cazul în care va pierde alegerile pentru șefia partidului de la Congresul… [citeste mai departe]

Garda de Onoare a Armatei Naţionale, omagiată. Cum sunt selectaţi şi cât sunt antrenaţi ostaşii (FOTO)

Garda de Onoare a Armatei Naţionale numără 129 de militari în termen şi alţi 29 prin contract. Toţi aceşti tineri nu au ajuns întâmplător aici, dar au fost aleşi pe sprânceană, ne-a… [citeste mai departe]

O orchestră din Berlin aduce un omagiu victimelor invaziei naziste în URSS

După spectacol, baloane albe sub formă de porumbei au fost eliberate în cer. Ziua Comemorării și a Durerii este marcată în Rusia și în multe alte foste republici ale URSS pe 22 iunie. Fii la curent cu toate știrile din Moldova și din lume! Abonează-te… [citeste mai departe]

Doar suporterii vaccinați vor putea intra la meciurile Cupei Mondiale Qatar 2022

Qatar a avertizat că doar suporterii vaccinaţi contra COVID-19 vor putea intra anul viitor în tribune la meciurile Cupei Mondiale 2022 şi poartă negocieri pentru a achiziţiona un milion de doze pentru a asigura imunizarea la scară largă a… [citeste mai departe]

Cum vrea USR-PLUS să ne schimbe buletinele. Ar putea fi eliminat un element important de identificare!

USR-iştii ne vor cu cărţi de identitate noi. Dan Barna a spus că USR PLUS va propune în coaliția de guvernare eliminarea adresei de domiciliu de pe cartea de identitate. El a denumit actualul sistem… [citeste mai departe]


Google faces new EU antitrust probe for digital advertising

Publicat:
Google faces new EU antitrust probe for digital advertising

opened a  formal antitrust investigation into Google on Tuesday to assess whether the tech giant has violated EU competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services, and therefore breached antitrust rules.  “Google collects data to be used for targeted advertising purposes, it sells advertising space and also acts as […] The post Google faces new EU antitrust probe for digital advertising appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

France fines Google E220 mln for abusing ‘dominant position’ in online advertising

16:05, 07.06.2021 - France’s competition watchdog fined Google E220 million ($268 million) on Monday for abusing its market power in the online advertising industry, according to CNBC.    The French Competition Authority stated that Google had unfairly sent business to its own services and discriminated against the competition.…

Facebook hit with new antitrust probes in the UK and EU

14:30, 04.06.2021 - Regulators in the U.K. and the EU on Friday launched formal competition investigations into Facebook, according to CNBC.  The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said it is investigating whether Facebook is abusing a dominant position in the social media or digital advertising markets through its…

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

15:40, 02.06.2021 - Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Israel and were likely linked to their vaccination, according to Reuters.  Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the…

France to send oxygen generator plants and medical supplies to India

13:11, 27.04.2021 - France announced on Tuesday a solidarity mission for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other medical supplies by air and sea to support the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to financialexpress.com.  The French Ministry for Europe and…

France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass

13:50, 22.04.2021 - France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…

EIB to lend Romania E250m for emergency hospital in Iași

18:05, 20.04.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to lend 250 million euro to Romania for the construction of a regional emergency hospital in Iași and that the 27-year loan represents EIB’s largest ever support for healthcare in Romania. “The 850-bed facility will replace the existing…

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…

IATA: Travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

16:05, 31.03.2021 - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters.  The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…


