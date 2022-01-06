Google, Facebook slapped with French privacy fines over cookies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Alphabet Inc. and its Google unit are subject to Germany’s new regulation targeting large digital companies, the nation’s Federal Cartel Office ruled, according to Bloomberg. The watchdog can now step in earlier and ban practices it deems anti-competitive, the regulator said in an emailed statement.…

- French government officials on Tuesday vowed to enact by mid-January as planned a law to block unvaccinated people from hospitality venues, despite the legislation hitting a procedural hitch in parliament overnight, according to Reuters. “January 15 remains our goal for the law coming into force,”…

- French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom announced on Monday that it was awarded a E500mln contract by Bucharest underground system operator Metrorex, to provide full maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet until 2036, according to See News. “The services cover preventive and…

- France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading omicron variant complicates the French government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown, CNBC reports. More…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Softbinator Technologies, a Romanian software development company has started trading on BVB under the ticker symbol CODE. Softbinator Technologies managed to attract RON 6mln through a private placement from capital market investors. “The…

- Euro-area economic activity slowed as rising coronavirus cases hurt service providers to offset an improvement in manufacturing output. Inflation pressure eased a little, according to Bloomberg. A composite gauge for both sectors fell to 53.4 in December from 55.4 the previous month, according to a…

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that…

- O brutarie cunoscuta din municipiul Brașov a postat imediat dupa impunerea restricțiilor persoanelor nevaccinate un mesaj devenit viral pe Facebook prin care anunța ca nu face discriminare intre vaccinați și nevaccinați și ii va primi pe toți in brutarie. „Te primim oricum!”, anunța brutaria care acum…