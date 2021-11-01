Good omens hard to find as global climate talks open

Stiri Recomandate

CJ Timiș se pregătește de PNDL 3. Sunt pregătite zece proiecte pentru finanțare

CJ Timiș se pregătește de PNDL 3. Sunt pregătite zece proiecte pentru finanțare

Consiliul Județean Timiș dorește să profite de timp de Programul Anghel Saligny, dei acesta este încă departe de implementare. În cadrul unei ședințe de plen extraordinare, instituția vrea să aibă pregătite nu mai puțin de zece proiecte… [citeste mai departe]

”Criza gazelor s-a sfârșit” în Republica Moldova, anunță Maia Sandu

”Criza gazelor s-a sfârșit” în Republica Moldova, anunță Maia Sandu

Președinta Maia Sandu a declarat într-un interviu pentru Kommersant.ru că, odată cu semnarea noului contract între Moldovagaz și Gazprom, criza gazelor a luat sfârșit, dar Guvernul trebuie să decidă mai departe dacă este necesară, și pentru ce perioadă,… [citeste mai departe]

În Timiş, 332 de noi cazuri Sars-Cov-2, în ultimele 24 de ore. Rată de pozitivare însă foarte mare: 44%

În Timiş, 332 de noi cazuri Sars-Cov-2, în ultimele 24 de ore. Rată de pozitivare însă foarte mare: 44%

În judeţul Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore, 332 persoane au fost confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, fiind efectuate însă doar 757 de teste, dintre care 344 teste rapide. Rezultă astfel o rată de… [citeste mai departe]

Creștere a noilor cazuri de Covid și a numărului de morți în ultimele 24 de ore în Timiș

Creștere a noilor cazuri de Covid și a numărului de morți în ultimele 24 de ore în Timiș

  Comunicat 1.11.2021 Situația epidemiologică, la nivelul județului Timiș, conform datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică Timiș, în contextul pandemiei COVID-19, se prezintă astfel: Numărul de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Anamaria Prodan, încă o lovitură de la „Reghe“: Decizie radicală luată după divorţ

Anamaria Prodan, încă o lovitură de la „Reghe“: Decizie radicală luată după divorţ

Destrămarea cuplului care a rezistat 15 ani nu va afecta doar viaţa lor privată. Practic, ultima mutare făcută de actualul antrenor al Craiovei arată că acesta vrea să se ferească, cât se poate, de fosta soţie. [citeste mai departe]

Plan pentru restructurarea CIA Glodeni

Plan pentru restructurarea CIA Glodeni

Aleșii județeni mureșeni au aprobat, joi, 21 octombrie, într-o ședință ordinară de lucru, Planul de restructurare a Centrului de Îngrijire și Asistență (CIA) Glodeni, instituție subordonată Direcţiei Generale de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului Mureş. Potrivit președintelui Consiliului Județean Mureș, Péter Ferenc,… [citeste mai departe]

Bacău: Pompierii intervin de 14 ore pentru stingerea unui incendiu la Oituz; 12 hectare de teren – afectate

Bacău: Pompierii intervin de 14 ore pentru stingerea unui incendiu la Oituz; 12 hectare de teren – afectate

Pompierii băcăuani intervin de peste 14 ore pentru stingerea unui incendiu care a izbucnit pe fondul forestier al comunei Oituz. La acţiunea care a început duminică în jurul orei 18,00… [citeste mai departe]

Introducerea testelor de salivă în școli - o poveste fără sfârșit. Când a început ABRAMBUREALA și unde ne aflăm în prezent

Introducerea testelor de salivă în școli - o poveste fără sfârșit. Când a început ABRAMBUREALA și unde ne aflăm în prezent

Sorin Cîmpeanu a declarat, astăzi, într-o conferință de presă susținută la sediul Ministerului Educației, că are informații de la Oficiul… [citeste mai departe]

Captura de aer, noua factură pentru „salvarea planetei”

Captura de aer, noua factură pentru „salvarea planetei”

Pe un platou îndepărtat din sud-vestul Islandei s-a deschis cel mai mare complex din lume pentru “captarea directă a aerului”(Direct Air Capture), o tehnologie de ultimă oră, dar costisitoare, văzută ca o soluție la criza climatică. Dioxidul de carbon captat poate fi reciclat și… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini incredibile, în Timișoara: umiliți, la coadă, ca pe vremea lui Ceaușescu. De vină, două companii importante

Imagini incredibile, în Timișoara: umiliți, la coadă, ca pe vremea lui Ceaușescu. De vină, două companii importante

Ca pe timpul lui Ceaușescu la cozile de la alimentară! Așa se stă acum, zi de zi, la sediile Enel și E.ON din Timișoara, unde bieții oameni sunt nevoiți să… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Good omens hard to find as global climate talks open

Publicat:
Good omens hard to find as global climate talks open

World leaders began arriving on Monday at a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, their challenge made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree on ambitious new commitments, according to Reuters.  The COP26 conference in Glasgow opens a day after the G20 economies failed […] The post Good omens hard to find as global climate talks open appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Pope Francis calls for radical climate change response before COP26

12:10, 29.10.2021 - Pope Francis announced on Friday that political leaders must give concrete hope to future generations that they are taking the radical steps needed to tackle climate change when they meet at COP26, according to Reuters.  The United Nation‘s COP26 summit will run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow,…

Greenhouse gas levels hit record; world scrambles to contain damage

15:26, 25.10.2021 - Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” on climate goals, the U.N. weather agency said on Monday, showing the scale of the task facing governments scrambling to avert dangerous levels of warming, according to Reuters. A report by the World Meteorological…

German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute

14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

16:16, 04.10.2021 - Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

15:16, 30.08.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

Borrell calls for EU rapid-reaction force

14:01, 30.08.2021 - European Union‘s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said EU governments must push ahead with a European rapid reaction force to be better prepared for future crises such as in Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  In an interview published on Monday, Borrell told Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera the…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts

15:11, 09.08.2021 - Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and Governor Mugur Isarescu said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6%…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 14°C
Iasi 6°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 14°C
Timisoara 6°C | 18°C
Constanta 10°C | 14°C
Brasov -1°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 338.367,60 1.287.092,00
II (5/6) 14 8.056,37 -
III (4/6) 480 234,97 -
IV (3/6) 7.770 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.745.770,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.2769
EUR 4.9488
CHF 4.6751
GBP 5.8372
CAD 3.4565
XAU 245.688
JPY 3.7437
CNY 0.6686
AED 1.1644
AUD 3.2088
MDL 0.2433
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec