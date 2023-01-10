Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Economistii de la banca americana Goldman Sachs nu se mai asteapta ca economia zonei euro sa intre in recesiune, dupa ce aceasta s-a dovedit mai rezistenta decat se anticipa la finele lui 2022, pretul gazelor naturale a scazut semnificativ iar China a renuntat la restrictiile impuse in contextul pandemiei…

- Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

- Nations across the globe are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travelers from China as the country of 1.4 billion abandons its Covid Zero policy and prepares to reopen borders in early January, according to Bloomberg. The US is considering new coronavirus precautions for people…

- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…

- The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and others raised concerns about a worsening global outlook, while hopeful that China’s reopening will help support world growth, according to Bloomberg. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said indicators show further downgrades to global growth are…

- The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg. The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s…

- Restrictiile stricte impuse de autoritatile chineze pentru a preveni raspandirea pandemiei de COVID-19 lasa fermierii fara alta optiune decat aceea de a-si distruge recoltele pe care nu mai pot sa le vanda, ceea ce a declansat ingrijorari cu privire la o criza alimentara si proteste pe social media,…

- European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US, Bloomberg reports. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges…