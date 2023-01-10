Goldman Sachs: Zona Euro va evita recesiunea în 2023. Care este impactul asupra RomânieiPublicat:
Economiștii bancii americane Goldman Sachs nu mai prognozeaza o recesiune in Zona Euro, dupa ce economia s-a dovedit mai rezistenta pe finalul anului 2022, prețul gazelor naturale a scazut puternic, iar China a renunțat la restricțiile anti-pandemice mai devreme decat era anticipat, potrivit agenției Bloomberg. Astfel, PIB-ul in Zona Euro va crește cu 0,6% in […] The post Goldman Sachs: Zona Euro va evita recesiunea in 2023. Care este impactul asupra Romaniei appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
