Claudiu Năsui, fost ministru: BNR a acţionat ca un pompier piroman. Cresc toate ratele

Fostul ministru al Economiei, deputatul USR Claudiu Năsui, acuză marți că majorarea dobânzii de politică monetară decisă de BNR va duce la creşterea ROBOR şi a IRCC și că astfel Banca Națională a acţionat ca un "pompier piroman",… [citeste mai departe]

Ploile se vor restrânge, dar la munte va continua să ningă

Miercuri, în zona noastră temperaturile se mențin peste mediile perioadei. Soarele răsare la ora 08:05. Pe timpul nopții cerul va fi noros, dar ploile se vor restrânge. Peste zi atmosfera va fi schimbătoare, posibil ca soarele să iasă dintre nori sau ceață care își va face apariția… [citeste mai departe]

Orașul Harkov a fost bombardat imediat după ce ministrul german de externe a fost în vizită

Oraşul Harkov a fost bombardat marţi seară, la câteva ore după ce ministrul german de externe Annalena Baerbock a făcut o vizită surpriză în acest oraş împreună cu omologul ucrainean Dmitro Kuleba, care a cerut… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski i-a retras cetățenia ucraineană lui Viktor Medvedciuk, un apropiat al lui Putin

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a anunţat marţi seară că i-a retras cetățenia ucraineană bogatului om de afaceri Viktor Medvedciuk, un apropiat al preşedintelui Vladimir Putin, acuzat de Kiev de înaltă… [citeste mai departe]

Canada va da un sistem de apărare antiaeriană din SUA Ucrainei

Canada, prin premierul Justin Trudeau, a anunţat marţi achiziţionarea unui sistem de apărare antiaeriană din Statele Unite(SUA) în vederea donării acestuia Ucrainei, transmite AFP. Acesta este primul sistem antiaerian NASAMS pe care Canada îl oferă Ucrainei, a spus Ottawa,… [citeste mai departe]

Biden, Trudeau și Obrador au făcut declarații comune în Mexico City

Președintele american Joe Biden, prim-ministrul canadian Justin Trudeau și președintele mexican Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador au vorbit despre angajamentul lor față de NAFTA și securitatea frontierei la Summitul liderilor nord-americani de la Mexico City, marți… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia va prelua controlul celei mai mari părți a orașului minier Soledar din Ucraina

Rusia ”probabil” că urmează să preia controlul celei mai mari părţi a orașului minier Soledar, în urma unei bătălii de mai multe luni cu armata ucraineană, estimează Ministerul britanic al Apărării, relatează BBC News, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

SBU acuză un oficial al Bisericii Ortodoxe Ucrainene (UOC) pentru propagandă făcute Rusiei

Serviciul de Securitate al Ucrainei (SBU) afirmă că un oficial din cadrul Bisericii Ortodoxe Ucrainene (UOC) a fost pus sub acuzare în urma unei anchete, susținând că au descoperit că acesta „justifica public agresiunea… [citeste mai departe]


Goldman Sachs: Zona Euro va evita recesiunea în 2023. Care este impactul asupra României

Publicat:
Goldman Sachs: Zona Euro va evita recesiunea în 2023. Care este impactul asupra României

Economiștii bancii americane nu mai prognozeaza o recesiune in , dupa ce economia s-a dovedit mai rezistenta pe finalul anului 2022, prețul gazelor naturale a scazut puternic, iar China a renunțat la restricțiile anti-pandemice mai devreme decat era anticipat, potrivit agenției Bloomberg.  Astfel, PIB-ul in va crește cu 0,6% in

