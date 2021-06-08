Global crime bust: 800 suspects arrested in 16 countries

Stiri Recomandate

Plantarea si intretinerea gazonului

Daca locuiesti la casa stii cat de important este sa ingrijesti corect toate elementele de pe proprietatea ta. Daca in timpul sezonului rece, curtea nu necesita o atentie sporita, in timpul sezonului cald lucrurile se schimba considerabil.

Încă două infracțiuni rutiere constatate de poliţişti

La data de 7 iunie a.c., ora 09:40, polițiști din cadrul Poliției Orașului Cehu-Silvaniei au depistat un bărbat, în vârstă de 37 de ani, din județul Maramureș, care conducea un autovehicul pe Drumul Județean 108A, prin localitatea Benesat, fără a poseda permis de conducere.

Prețuri Volkswagen Polo facelift în România: start de la 16.000 de euro

Volkswagen Polo facelift a debutat oficial în luna aprilie cu un design ușor restilizat și tehnologii care permit o rulare semi-autonomă de nivel 2. Modelul german poate fi comandat acum și în România. Clienții au de ales între 3 niveluri de echipare:

Gicu Grozav a refuzat FC U Craiova. A semnat pentru două sezoane cu MTK Budapesta

Gicu Grozav a refuzat FC U Craiova. A semnat pentru două sezoane cu MTK Budapesta Gicu Grozav, mijlocașul în vârstă de 30 de ani, rămâne în Ungaria, după ce a semnat pentru două sezoane cu MTK Budapesta. Patronul este politicianul și fostul…

Ce l-a întrebat Răzvan Simion pe Ioniță de la Clejani despre fiul lui, Fulgy. „Nu te-ai gândit să…”

Ioniță și Viorica de la Clejani au fost invitați în platoul emisiunii Neața cu Răzvan și Dani pentru a-și promova noua piesă, lansată în colaborare cu artistul Connect-R.

Femeie moartă scoasă din apele barajului Golești

Update. Trupul neînsuflețit al unei femei a fost scos în urmă cu puțin timp din apele barajului Golești. Polițiștii de investigații criminale vor efectua verificări pentru stabilirea identității persoanei. Pompierii argeșeni intervin cu o autospecială cu barcă pneumatică pentru extragerea unei persoane…

Protest la CCR. Se decide legalitatea stării de alertă

Zeci de persoane protestează în fața sediului Curții Constituționale a României (CCR). Judecătorii constituţionali ar putea decide, marţi, 8 iunie, dacă restricţiile impuse în starea de alertă şi amenzile date sunt ilegale.CCR a luat în discuţie cinci sesizări referitoare la acest act normativ,…

Galaţi: Centrul de vaccinare drive-through va avea şi vaccin Johnson & Johnson

 Centrul de vaccinare drive-through, amenajat în parcarea unui mall din municipiul reşedinţă, are începând de marţi şi vaccin Janssen – Johnson & Johnson, care se administrează într-o singură doză, informează Biroul de presă al Primăriei Galaţi.

Consiliul Concurenţei analizează preluarea Bencis 7 NV, Abriso Holding NV şi Abriso-Jiffy NV de către Quva S.A.R.L.

Consiliul Concurenței analizează tranzacția prin care QUVA S.a.r.l., Luxemburg, prin intermediul PIATRACO NV, Belgia, intenționează să preia companiile BENCIS HOLDING…

Președintele Israelului, în România: Legăturile noastre profunde se bazează atât pe trecutul nostru comun, cât şi pe viitorul comun. VIDEO

Preşedintele statului Israel, Reuven Rivlin, a acceptat invitația șefului statului român, Klaus Iohannis, și…


Global crime bust: 800 suspects arrested in 16 countries

Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters. The deputy director of Europol, Jean-Phillipe Lecouffe said […]

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

Israel's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Israel and were likely linked to their vaccination, according to Reuters. Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the…

Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters.

Foreign Investors Council perception the Romanian business environment

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) said on Tuesday that it estimates that Romania will increase and open investment opportunities in 2021 and will register an economic growth above the European average. Investors confidence in the Romanian market is reflected in the response regarding the investment…

European stocks fall as inflation data shock hits global sentiment

European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets…

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union's 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission…

Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea

Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…

Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…


