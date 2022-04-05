Germany: We want to reduce Republic of Moldova’s reliance on Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Piața rachetelor și bombelor nucleare va crește cu peste 73%, în următorii 8 ani

Piaţa globală a rachetelor şi bombelor nucleare ar urma să depăşească 126 de miliarde de dolari în zece ani, în creştere cu aproape 73% faţă de nivelul din 2020, deoarece agresiunea rusă din Ucraina stimulează cheltuielile militare,…

Ioan-Aurel Pop, votat a doua oară preşedinte al Academiei Române

Ioan-Aurel Pop a fost ales marţi, 5 aprilie, pentru un nou mandat de preşedinte al Academiei Române, cu durata de 4 ani, a informat instituția. Alegerile au avut loc prin vot secret, în cadrul Adunării Generale întrunite în Aula Academiei Române.Adunarea Generală a…

Femeie din Buzău, forțată de fostul iubit să continue relația prin șantajarea cu imagini în ipostaze intime

Femeie din Buzău, forțată de fostul iubit să continue relația prin șantajarea cu imagini în ipostaze intime

Marea Britanie, discuții cu Japonia cu privire la sancționarea dură a Rusiei

După masacrele comise de Rusia, Marea Britanie a avut discuții cu Japonia pentru a impune noi sancțiuni Rusiei. Liz Truss, secretar de stat în ministerul de externe al Marii Britanii, a notat că a avut o întrevedere cu ministrul de externe al…

COVID – Cate cazuri mai se confirmă în Maramureș în ultimele zile

Maramureșul nu a scăpat de cazurile de coronavirus, cum au început să creadă cei mai mulți. Am ajuns la 436 de cazuri de COVID confirmate în județ în ultimele14 zile, rata de infectare fiind de 0,84 la mia de locuitori. Cele mai mari rate de infectare le avem…

VIDEO Incendiu în zona Ceasu Rău

Pompierii militari intervin la această oră la un incendiu care a izbucnit în zona Ceasu Rău, la intersecția cu strada Traian Grozăvescu. „Incendiu la acoperisul unui restaurant din municipiul Brasov, str. Traian Grozavescu. La fata locului s-au deplasat 2 autospeciale cu apă si spuma, o autoscară și un echipaj SMURD", a anunțat purtătorul…

USRs simple motion: EnviMin Tanczos Barna - the main to blame for illegal logging

Environment Minister Tanczos Barna is the main to blame for illegal forest logging, the environmental damage, the state's inability to take advantage of green economy opportunities and the "arrogant contempt" wherewith the civil society is…

Coronavirusul românesc dă semne că mișcă

Peste 3.000 de noi cazuri de Covid și 27 de decese la pacienți confirmați cu noul coronavirus au fost raportate în ultimele 24 de ore, a anunțat marți Ministerul Sănătății. În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 3.047 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2, cu 1.715 mai multe față de ziua anterioară.…

Ministerul Sănătăţii: 3.047 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 3.047 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 1.715 mai multe faţă de ziua anterioară, fiind efectuate aproape 33.000 de teste, a informat, marţi, Ministerul Sănătăţii.…

Efectele invaziei Rusiei în Ucraina - Proteste reluate de siderurgiștii din Reșița pentru deblocarea combinatului

Angajații Combinatului siderurgic Reșița controlat de firma TMK Artrom au protestat din nou, marți, în fața uzinei. Siderurgiștii vor să atragă atenția asupra problemelor…


Germany: We want to reduce Republic of Moldova’s reliance on Russia

Publicat:
Germany and partners including the , France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova's exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe's poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. "Together with our Moldovan partners, we want to assess how we can help reduce […]

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


