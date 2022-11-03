Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts

Stiri Recomandate

Zonele cu risc seismic din București. Harta interactivă care arată cât de sigur e fiecare bloc

În România sunt 2.687 de clădiri cu risc seismic I și II, majoritatea fiind în București, arată datele ministerului Dezvoltării. Cele mai multe dintre aceste clădiri sunt în București, oraș expus seismelor.… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Matieș, un prim pas pentru alegerile locale, din 2024, la Alba Iulia: Senatorul si-a refacut cartea de identitate cu domiciliul în oraș

Călin Matieș, un prim pas pentru alegerile locale, din 2024, la Alba Iulia: Senatorul si-a refacut cartea de identitate… [citeste mai departe]

Ar fi comis mai multe jafuri pe străzile Capitalei. Doi suspecți, reținuți. Vezi cum acționau indivizii (VIDEO)

Doi tineri de 17 și 18 ani din Anenii Noi au fost reținuți de polițiști, fiind suspectați că ar fi comis patru jafuri și un furt în sectorul Buiucani al Capitalei. Suspecții… [citeste mai departe]

INTERCEPTĂRI - Omul lui Vanghelie despre lidera din dosarul OTP-`Dacă mai ne f**e la icre cu presiunile ei...pot sa le blochez...și nu mai vede nici un ban`

Interceptări ale comunicațiilor din mega-ancheta OTP Bank a DIICOT scot la iveală… [citeste mai departe]

Jair Bolsonaro le cere camionagiilor să elibereze blocajele rutiere

Președintele Braziliei, Jair Bolsonaro, le-a cerut miercuri (2 noiembrie) camionagiilor care protestau să înlăture blocajele rutiere instituite de când a pierdut turul alegerilor prezidențiale din țară duminică (30 octombrie). „ Sunt la fel de supărat, la fel de trist… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan, prima reacție după cutremurul de azi. Explicații despre motivul pentru care nu a consolidat nicio clădire în ultimii doi ani

Nicușor Dan, primarul general al Capitalei, a declarat, joi, într-un interviu acordat Hotnews că în cei doi ani de… [citeste mai departe]

Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing

Romania‘s anti-trust body announced on Thursday that it is investigating ten banks for allegedly agreeing to increase the three-month Romanian Interbank Offer Rate (ROBOR), according to See News. The Competition Council has completed unannounced inspections carried… [citeste mai departe]

Canada invocă securitatea națională și preia cu forța investiții ale Chinei

Guvernul canadian a ordonat miercuri unui număr de trei companii chineze să-şi cedeze participaţiile la societăţi canadiene din sectorul mineralelor rare, invocând raţiuni de 'securitate naţională', transmite AFP. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul premier pakistanez a fost împușcat în timpul unui marș: A fost o tentativă de asasinat

Fostul prim-ministru pakistanez Imran Khan a fost împuşcat joi în picior în timpul unui marş în estul ţării, au relatat mai multe posturi locale, transmite Reuters, relatează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasada SUA în România sprijină Timişoara în contextul Capitalei Culturale Europene

La prima sosire în Banat, David Muniz, însărcinatul cu afaceri al Ambasadei SUA la Bucureşti, a venit la Primăria Timișoara pentru a discuta cu primarul Dominic Fritz despre participarea în programul Capitalei Culturale Europene.… [citeste mai departe]


Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts

Publicat:
  on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts” and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Scholz and the ’s top officials joined leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, and […] The post Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


European Political Community holds inaugural meeting amid Ukraine war

11:26, 06.10.2022 - Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey join EU counterparts on Thursday for an inaugural summit of the “European Political Community” aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia’s aggression, Reuters reports.  The gathering in Prague – a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron –…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

13:45, 22.09.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news.  The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Germany’s Scholz backs EU enlargement to include Ukraine, others

13:25, 29.08.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for an enlargement of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia, and said a gradual transition to majority voting was a stepping stone to growing the bloc, according to Reuters. Faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,…

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

16:10, 25.08.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…


