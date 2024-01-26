Stiri Recomandate

Germany uncovers Russian disinformation campaign on X

Germany uncovers Russian disinformation campaign on X

Germany has uncovered a major “pro-Russian disinformation campaign” using thousands of fake accounts on X to try and stir anger at Berlin’s support for Ukraine, a media report said on Friday, according to Euractiv. The revelations come amid growing concern about the impact increasingly sophisticated disinformation campaigns could have on elections. Experts commissioned by the […] The post Germany uncovers Russian disinformation campaign on X appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

