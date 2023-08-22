Stiri Recomandate

Germany, Switzerland, Austria join call for return to budgetary discipline

Publicat:
Germany, Switzerland, Austria join call for return to budgetary discipline

The finance ministers of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Monday made a joint appeal for a return to discipline in government spending and an end to an era of expansionary fiscal policy, according to Reuters. Germany has long been a leading advocate for balanced budgets within the , most famously during a […] The post Germany, Switzerland, Austria join call for return to budgetary discipline appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions

11:21, 25.07.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at…

EU seeks to revive Latin America, Caribbean ties as it turns away from China, Russia

07:40, 17.07.2023 - Over 50 leaders from the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean will hold their first summit in eight years on Monday, adding momentum to an EU push for new political and economic allies prompted by the Ukraine war and suspicion of China, according to Reuters.  At the two-day EU-CELAC (Community…

Greek PM says not fair to manage EU migration problem alone

10:45, 11.07.2023 - Greece should not be burdened with the task of managing migration for the European Union, or be accused of not saving people at sea, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, a month after a deadly shipwreck, according to Reuters. The Greek coast guard rescued 104 people but hundreds of migrants…

Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

15:50, 10.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for…

Kenya signs trade deal with European Union to safeguard exports

13:25, 19.06.2023 - Kenya on Monday signed an Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce into its biggest export market, according to Reuters. European goods entering Kenya will see tariffs reduced over a 25-year period under the agreement, officials…

Late push for coal subsidies upsets EU deal on energy reforms

10:25, 19.06.2023 - A late proposal to extend subsidies for coal plants has upset European Union countries’ plans on Monday to approve a reform of the bloc’s power market, which was designed to shift the electricity system towards cleaner energy, according to Reuters. EU countries’ energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on…

Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks

08:51, 19.06.2023 - Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces a delicate balancing act this week at German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, seeking to maintain good ties with Germany‘s largest trade partner while complying with a G7 pledge to “de-risk” from Beijing, according to Reuters. Scholz receives Chinese premier Li…

NATO’s biggest air drill to fill German skies with fighter jets

09:40, 12.06.2023 - The airspace above Germany will swarm with military aircraft for almost two weeks starting Monday as NATO conducts the biggest air exercise in the alliance’s history, a display of force in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, according to Bloomberg.  Dubbed Air Defender 23,…


