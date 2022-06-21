Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035Publicat:
Germany‘s government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission has proposed a 100% reduction in […] The post Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
