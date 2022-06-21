Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

Stiri Recomandate

Incendiu devastator in Baicoi. 3 case sunt in flacari, exista risc de propagare

Pompierii prahoveni acționează pentru stingerea unui incendiu care a cuprins 3 locuințe din localitatea Baicoi. Incendiul se manifesta violent pe o suprafață de aproximativ 250 mp cu posibilități de propagare la celelalte locuințe. La fata locului… [citeste mai departe]

Influencerii au luat cu asalt Careiul

Influenceri și creatori de conținut de top din România și Ungaria au petrecut În perioada 9-12 iunie, respectiv 16-19 iunie 2022, câte un weekend la Carei și au descoperit experiențe și locuri de vis în „orașul-castel” City-break-ul special oferit invitaților a inclus vizitarea principalelor obiective turistice din oraș, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Dihonie în Guvern: Liberalii spun că scăderea prețului carburanților depinde de ministrul PSD al Finanțelor, nu de ministrul PNL al Energiei

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuț Stroe, a reacționat marți după ce social-democrații i-au acuzat de „lentoare”… [citeste mai departe]

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: ar trebui să îți schimbi telefonul actual cu unul pliabil?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 este cea mai recentă încercare a companiei de a face smartphone-urile pliabile să devină un mare trend. Noul Samsung Flip se mândrește cu un afișaj mare, un procesor modern, un set fiabil de obiective de… [citeste mai departe]

Sfârșit tragic pentru subprefectul Sălajului. A murit după ce s-a prăbușit un acoperiș de foișor peste el

Subprefectul judeţului Sălaj, Virgil Ţurcaş, a fost rănit grav, marţi după-amiaza, în urma prăbuşirii acoperişului unui foişor smuls de o rafală de vânt, în localitatea Hurez,… [citeste mai departe]

La ISU Maramureș: Întâlnire pe teme de securitate la incendiu a construcțiilor

La sediul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență “Gheorghe Pop de Băsești” Maramureș s-a desfășurat astăzi o întâlnire pe teme de securitate la incendiu a construcțiilor. La întrunire au participat specialiștii Inspecției de prevenire… [citeste mai departe]

Afirmație-șoc a ministrului italian al Energiei: Preţul gazelor creşte doar pentru că cineva, din spatele unei tastaturi, a decis acest lucru

O propunere italiană vizând plafonarea preţului gazelor naturale în Europa câştigă susţinători în regiune, pe… [citeste mai departe]

Foto | Șoferiță cu permis de doar o lună a zburat pe șosea cu 197 km/h - Polițiștii: Conduceți regulamentar, oameni buni

O șoferiță care avea permis auto de o lună a fost surprinsă de polițiști în timp ce mașina sa rula cu o viteză de aproape 200 de kilometri pe oră:… [citeste mai departe]

România-Franța. Oportunități de afaceri și investiții

Ambasada României în Republica Franceză, Biroul de Promovare Comercial-Economică Paris și Camera de Comerț, Industrie și Agricultură Timiș au susținut marți, 21 iunie, un eveniment pe tema oportunităților de afaceri bilaterale Franța-România. [citeste mai departe]

Antonio Guterres, apel la dezarmare nucleară: Trebuie să eliminăm armele nucleare

Antonio Guterres, secretarul general al ONU, a făcut apel marţi la dezarmare nucleară, la începutul unei conferinţe de trei zile, la Viena, la care participă circa 80 de ţări semnatare ale Tratatului de Interzicere a Armelor Nucleare,… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina.

Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

Publicat:
Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

Germany‘s government will not agree to plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the has proposed a 100% reduction in […] The post Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Europe’s climate policies risk being weakened, 10 countries warn

10:55, 15.06.2022 - Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc’s climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region’s green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…

EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

09:15, 31.05.2022 - EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…

Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

15:00, 24.05.2022 - Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

EU’s Michel says will support Serbia’s speedier accession to EU

21:00, 19.05.2022 - The European Council’s President Charles Michel said on Thursday the European Union would support a speedier accession of Serbia into the wealthy bloc and help the Balkan country dependent on Russian gas and oil to diversify its energy supplies, according to Reuters. “We need to speed up EU integration…

Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as ‘gas blackmail’

08:21, 27.04.2022 - Russia halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract on Wednesday, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed, in a deepening of the rift between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member,…

Donors give 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova

08:15, 06.04.2022 - European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.  Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

Germany: We want to reduce Republic of Moldova’s reliance on Russia

13:10, 05.04.2022 - Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova‘s exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe’s poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Together with…


