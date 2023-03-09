Germany may have identified ship involved in Nord Stream bombing

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European energy prices rose amid fresh concerns about the corrosion in France’s nuclear fleet, against a backdrop of strikes throughout the country and a cold snap elsewhere in the region, according to Bloomberg. French power for next year jumped as much as 7.9%, the most since late January. Benchmark…

- The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

- The European Union and the US are close to an agreement on raw materials used in batteries that would allow EU companies access to some of the same benefits in President Joe Biden’s green investment plan as Washington’s free-trade partners, according to the bloc’s trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, Bloomberg…

- China questioned whether the US genuinely seeks to repair ties damaged by the dispute over a balloon just as the two nations’ top diplomats head to a security conference in Germany, where they may have an opportunity to meet on the sidelines, according to Bloomberg. The balloon saga “tests the US’s…

- Germany and France’s economy chiefs said they made progress in talks in Washington to improve cooperation with the US on green subsidies and defuse tensions over accusations of unfair competition, Bloomberg reports. Germany’s Robert Habeck said after the meetings on Tuesday that the US and Europe will…

- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Chancellor Olaf Scholz is talking to allies about supplying Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks and could give the green light to ship them in the next few days, according to Bloomberg. Poland said it formally asked the government in Berlin for the necessary…

- NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

- Nations across the globe are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travelers from China as the country of 1.4 billion abandons its Covid Zero policy and prepares to reopen borders in early January, according to Bloomberg. The US is considering new coronavirus precautions for people…