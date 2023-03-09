Germany may have identified ship involved in Nord Stream bombing

Stiri Recomandate

Australia va achiziționa cinci submarine nucleare din SUA

Australia va achiziționa cinci submarine nucleare din SUA

Australia va cumpăra până la cinci submarine nucleare din Statele Unite(SUA), în urma unui acord comercial, negociat politic în anul 2022. Submarinele fac parte din pactul AUKUS cu Regatul Unit, care poate dezvolta împreună o navă cu Australia. Se așteaptă ca Australia să cumpere până… [citeste mai departe]

România păstrează obiectivul de țară, aderarea la spațiul Schengen, în 2023

România păstrează obiectivul de țară, aderarea la spațiul Schengen, în 2023

România îşi menţine obiectivul de țară reprezentat de aderarea la spaţiul Schengen în anul 2023, a anunţat joi, la Bruxelles, ministrul de interne Lucian Bode, care şi-a exprimat convingerea că prin intrarea ţării noastre în Schengen va… [citeste mai departe]

Rata creditelor neperformante a scăzut, în ciuda creșterii dobânzilor și a scumpirii traiului zilnic. Explicația unui economist

Rata creditelor neperformante a scăzut, în ciuda creșterii dobânzilor și a scumpirii traiului zilnic. Explicația unui economist

Rata creditelor neperformante, adică a împrumuturilor care înregistrează întârzieri la plată de peste 90 de zile, a scăzut de la 3,35%… [citeste mai departe]

Realizare fix la termen, la C.J. Neamț a fost finalizat proiectul ”Instrumente standardizate si proceduri AntiMită la UAT, județul Neamț”

Realizare fix la termen, la C.J. Neamț a fost finalizat proiectul ”Instrumente standardizate si proceduri AntiMită la UAT, județul Neamț”

Cu doar o zi înainte ca președintele Consiliului Județean Neamț să primească sentința în procesul în care este… [citeste mai departe]

După patru ani se organizează Ziua libertății secuiești la Tg. Mureș

După patru ani se organizează Ziua libertății secuiești la Tg. Mureș

Evenimentul va avea loc mâine, 10 martie, de la ora 16.00, la monumentul Secuilor Martiri din municipiu. Vor rosti alocuțiuni unii politicieni maghiari din România și Ungaria, Țara Bascilor, Catalonia și Silezia Superioară, apoi sunt programate depuneri… [citeste mai departe]

Podul Oașului-Răsăritului ar putea fi deschis circulației în vara lui 2023. Stadiul lucrărilor este de 70%

Podul Oașului-Răsăritului ar putea fi deschis circulației în vara lui 2023. Stadiul lucrărilor este de 70%

În trei luni de zile, Podul Oașului-Răsăritului ar putea fi redat clujenilor, dacă nu vor exista prelungiri ale termenilor de execuție. Potrivit edilului Emil Boc, stadiul lucrărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Verde Fotovoltaice 2023: Când ar putea începe programul

Casa Verde Fotovoltaice 2023: Când ar putea începe programul

Casa Verde Fotovoltaice 2023: Când ar putea începe programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice 2023: Programul ar putea începe până la începutul lunii aprilie Aplicaţia pentru Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice 2023, destinată persoanelor fizice, ar putea fi deschisă la sfârşitul lunii… [citeste mai departe]

Totul despre înscrierea elevilor în învăţământul primar - 2023

Totul despre înscrierea elevilor în învăţământul primar - 2023

Calendarul înscrierii în învăţământul primar pentru anul şcolar 2023-2024 a fost publicat în Monitorul Oficial nr. 179 din 2 martie 2023 și aprobat prin ordinul Ministerului Educaţiei nr. 3.704 din 17 februarie 2023. [citeste mai departe]

Traficul pietonal şi accesul autovehiculelor cu masa mai mare de 7.5 tone, interzise pe podul de pe DN 67B după ce trotuarul acestuia s-a prăbuşit

Traficul pietonal şi accesul autovehiculelor cu masa mai mare de 7.5 tone, interzise pe podul de pe DN 67B după ce trotuarul acestuia s-a prăbuşit

Autorităţile din Olt au luat mai multe măsuri după ce trotuarul podului de pe DN 67B s-a prăbuşit pe… [citeste mai departe]


Germany may have identified ship involved in Nord Stream bombing

Publicat:
Germany may have identified ship involved in Nord Stream bombing

German authorities said they searched a vessel that may have transported explosives used in the attack on the pipelines last year, signalling that an investigation may yield more on who was behind it, according to BloombergInvestigators are probing traces and items found in the search of a vessel from January 18 to […] The post Germany may have identified ship involved in bombing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


European energy prices jump as French nuclear concerns return

13:50, 08.03.2023 - European energy prices rose amid fresh concerns about the corrosion in France’s nuclear fleet, against a backdrop of strikes throughout the country and a cold snap elsewhere in the region, according to Bloomberg. French power for next year jumped as much as 7.9%, the most since late January. Benchmark…

EU seeks to salvage combustion-engine ban after Germany balks

12:20, 02.03.2023 - The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

EU close to deal with US on battery materials, trade envoy says

12:00, 23.02.2023 - The European Union and the US are close to an agreement on raw materials used in batteries that would allow EU companies access to some of the same benefits in President Joe Biden’s green investment plan as Washington’s free-trade partners, according to the bloc’s trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, Bloomberg…

China warns US that rising tensions could jeopardize talks

12:31, 16.02.2023 - China questioned whether the US genuinely seeks to repair ties damaged by the dispute over a balloon just as the two nations’ top diplomats head to a security conference in Germany, where they may have an opportunity to meet on the sidelines, according to Bloomberg. The balloon saga “tests the US’s…

Germany, France see progress toward detente in US subsidy spat

10:46, 08.02.2023 - Germany and France’s economy chiefs said they made progress in talks in Washington to improve cooperation with the US on green subsidies and defuse tensions over accusations of unfair competition, Bloomberg reports. Germany’s Robert Habeck said after the meetings on Tuesday that the US and Europe will…

Germany says decision on tanks could come soon

15:10, 24.01.2023 - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Chancellor Olaf Scholz is talking to allies about supplying Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks and could give the green light to ship them in the next few days, according to Bloomberg. Poland said it formally asked the government in Berlin for the necessary…

NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure

15:40, 11.01.2023 - NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

China reopening borders leads other countries to restrict entry

11:30, 28.12.2022 - Nations across the globe are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travelers from China as the country of 1.4 billion abandons its Covid Zero policy and prepares to reopen borders in early January, according to Bloomberg. The US is considering new coronavirus precautions for people…


